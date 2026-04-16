Quantum Agent-o1 XAU: Institutional Automated Trading Engine



1.0 Product Overview

Quantum Agent-o1 XAU is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on retail indicators or predictive market direction, the system utilizes advanced mathematical logic to navigate market volatility and extract consistent returns.

2.0 Pro Edition Upgrade Notice

The Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO Edition is now available for deployment, offering enhanced yield potential and optimized state-space execution.

Profit Yield Expansion: The PRO version utilizes an optimized execution model designed to increase daily market profit by a factor of 1.5x to 2x.



Advanced Risk Management: Engineered with stricter drawdown parameters and enhanced capital preservation protocols.



MQL5 Market Access: The PRO version is available for a lifetime license fee of $249 via the official MQL5 Market: The PRO version is available for a lifetime license fee of $249 via the official MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189257



Direct Acquisition Discount: Users who join the official Telegram community and purchase directly are eligible for an exclusive 20% partner discount on the PRO version.



3.0 VIP Access and Support

Upon completion of the basic version download, users are required to send a direct private message to the developer to receive the official Setup Guide, gain access to the private VIP Telegram community, and receive direct technical support.

Official Telegram Community: https://t.me/Quantum_Agent_o1_XAU



4.0 Verified Performance & System Architecture

Quantum Agent-o1 operates on a mathematical framework prioritizing long-term wealth generation and strict capital preservation.

Default Basic Settings: The baseline version is pre-configured for maximum operational safety, targeting a consistent 15% to 20% monthly return under standard market conditions.



Premium Extraction Requirements: Users seeking monthly yields of 20% to 30% or higher are advised to upgrade to the Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO version for unrestricted execution parameters and higher alpha extraction.



5.0 Core System Features

The Quantum Agent operates with strict algorithmic precision, discarding traditional market noise logic:

Smart Entry Logic: The algorithm remains in standby mode, continuously analyzing market wave structures, and executes only when specific mathematical conditions align.



Stealth Extraction (Hidden Targets): Take-profit targets are tracked internally by the engine. The algorithm closes positions instantly when internal thresholds are breached, ensuring total immunity against broker stop-hunting and spread widening.



News Filter Protection: The architecture automatically suspends trading operations during Tier-1, high-impact fundamental news events to shield capital from chaotic market spikes.



Absolute Failsafes: Built-in margin protections and emergency equity floors ensure the system safely navigates adverse market conditions without user intervention.



6.0 Mandatory Account Requirements

To safely execute its risk management logic, the system requires a starting operational balance of exactly 100,000 units. Two deployment options are supported:

Option A: The Retail Standard (Highly Recommended)

Account Type: CENT / USC Account

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD

Architecture: The $1,000 deposit is converted by the broker into 100,000 Cents, providing the exact mathematical space required for safe operation.



Option B: The Institutional Standard

Account Type: Standard USD

Minimum Deposit: $100,000 USD



Critical Warning: Deploying this system with a $1,000 deposit on a Standard USD account will result in critical failure. A minimum leverage of 1:500 and a reliable 24/5 Virtual Private Server (VPS) are mandatory prerequisites for operation.



Demo Backtesting: While Backtesting, set starting capital of minimum $1000 USD (100,000 USC) on a Cent Account and a starting capital of minimum $100,000 if testing on a Standard USD Account. Rest inputs must be kept unchanged. If the EA is tested on a amount less than 100,000 units, the backtest will always fail. Also in the backtest some periods of high drawdowns can be seen due to news volatility as the news filter does not work in Backtest. In live Account Deployment those drawdowns never occured as news filter blocks trading during the period of high impact news.

7.0 Recommended Broker Architecture

For optimal stealth execution, minimal spreads, and proper Cent account infrastructure, Quantum Agent-o1 is heavily optimized for the following brokerages:

1. Vantage Markets (Primary Recommendation)

Account Opening Link: https://vigco.co/la-com-inv/Xauris

Partner Code: Xauris

Strict Requirement: The partner code "Xauris" MUST be entered in the "Referred By" section during registration to ensure optimal low-spread routing.



2. Exness (Secondary Recommendation)

Account Opening Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/dx5ymhn8s2

Partner Code: dx5ymhn8s2





8.0 Engine Initialization (User Settings)

The Quantum Agent functions as a sophisticated black-box system. Parameter Groups 2 through 10 are strictly locked by the developer. Modification of the spatial lattice, shock absorbers, or reward vectors will degrade the reasoning model. Users should only configure Group 1: Engine Initialization.

Quantum_Entanglement_ID: The unique magic number. Retain the default value unless deploying multiple instances on the same terminal.



Enable_Dynamic_Qubit_Scaling: The auto-compounding protocol. If set to True, the system dynamically increases trade volume relative to balance growth.



Critical Protocol Warning: It is strictly advised NOT to alter the following three parameters. Modification will critically impair mathematical safety protocols:

Base_Capital_Per_Qubit (Default 100,000): The capital threshold required to unlock the subsequent volume tier. Must remain at exactly 100,000.

Absolute_Decoherence_Floor: The absolute emergency equity floor.

Minimum_Margin_Coherence_Pct: The internal margin failsafe designed to prevent broker liquidation.





9.0 Legal Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and spot metals on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. By deploying Quantum Agent-o1 XAU, the user acknowledges they are trading at their own risk. The developer assumes no liability for any financial damages resulting from the use of this software. Thorough testing on a demo environment prior to live capital deployment is strictly required.