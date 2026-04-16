Quantum Agent o1 Xau

4.75

Quantum Agent-o1 XAU: Institutional Automated Trading Engine


1.0 Product Overview

Quantum Agent-o1 XAU is an institutional-grade, fully automated trading algorithm engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on retail indicators or predictive market direction, the system utilizes advanced mathematical logic to navigate market volatility and extract consistent returns.

2.0 Pro Edition Upgrade Notice
The Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO Edition is now available for deployment, offering enhanced yield potential and optimized state-space execution.

  • Profit Yield Expansion: The PRO version utilizes an optimized execution model designed to increase daily market profit by a factor of 1.5x to 2x.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Engineered with stricter drawdown parameters and enhanced capital preservation protocols.

  • MQL5 Market Access: The PRO version is available for a lifetime license fee of $249 via the official MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189257

  • Direct Acquisition Discount: Users who join the official Telegram community and purchase directly are eligible for an exclusive 20% partner discount on the PRO version.

3.0 VIP Access and Support
Upon completion of the basic version download, users are required to send a direct private message to the developer to receive the official Setup Guide, gain access to the private VIP Telegram community, and receive direct technical support.

4.0 Verified Performance & System Architecture
Quantum Agent-o1 operates on a mathematical framework prioritizing long-term wealth generation and strict capital preservation.

  • Default Basic Settings: The baseline version is pre-configured for maximum operational safety, targeting a consistent 15% to 20% monthly return under standard market conditions.

  • Premium Extraction Requirements: Users seeking monthly yields of 20% to 30% or higher are advised to upgrade to the Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO version for unrestricted execution parameters and higher alpha extraction.

5.0 Core System Features
The Quantum Agent operates with strict algorithmic precision, discarding traditional market noise logic:

  • Smart Entry Logic: The algorithm remains in standby mode, continuously analyzing market wave structures, and executes only when specific mathematical conditions align.

  • Stealth Extraction (Hidden Targets): Take-profit targets are tracked internally by the engine. The algorithm closes positions instantly when internal thresholds are breached, ensuring total immunity against broker stop-hunting and spread widening.

  • News Filter Protection: The architecture automatically suspends trading operations during Tier-1, high-impact fundamental news events to shield capital from chaotic market spikes.

  • Absolute Failsafes: Built-in margin protections and emergency equity floors ensure the system safely navigates adverse market conditions without user intervention.

6.0 Mandatory Account Requirements
To safely execute its risk management logic, the system requires a starting operational balance of exactly 100,000 units. Two deployment options are supported:

  • Option A: The Retail Standard (Highly Recommended)

    • Account Type: CENT / USC Account

    • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD

    • Architecture: The $1,000 deposit is converted by the broker into 100,000 Cents, providing the exact mathematical space required for safe operation.

  • Option B: The Institutional Standard

    • Account Type: Standard USD

    • Minimum Deposit: $100,000 USD

  • Critical Warning: Deploying this system with a $1,000 deposit on a Standard USD account will result in critical failure. A minimum leverage of 1:500 and a reliable 24/5 Virtual Private Server (VPS) are mandatory prerequisites for operation.

  • Demo Backtesting: While Backtesting, set starting capital of minimum $1000 USD (100,000 USC) on a Cent Account and a starting capital of minimum $100,000 if testing on a Standard USD Account. Rest inputs must be kept unchanged. If the EA is tested on a amount less than 100,000 units, the backtest will always fail. Also in the backtest some periods of high drawdowns can be seen due to news volatility as the news filter does not work in Backtest. In live Account Deployment those drawdowns never occured as news filter blocks trading during the period of high impact news. 
7.0 Recommended Broker Architecture
For optimal stealth execution, minimal spreads, and proper Cent account infrastructure, Quantum Agent-o1 is heavily optimized for the following brokerages:

  • 1. Vantage Markets (Primary Recommendation)

    • Account Opening Link: https://vigco.co/la-com-inv/Xauris

    • Partner Code: Xauris

    • Strict Requirement: The partner code "Xauris" MUST be entered in the "Referred By" section during registration to ensure optimal low-spread routing.

  • 2. Exness (Secondary Recommendation)

8.0 Engine Initialization (User Settings)
The Quantum Agent functions as a sophisticated black-box system. Parameter Groups 2 through 10 are strictly locked by the developer. Modification of the spatial lattice, shock absorbers, or reward vectors will degrade the reasoning model. Users should only configure Group 1: Engine Initialization.

  • Quantum_Entanglement_ID: The unique magic number. Retain the default value unless deploying multiple instances on the same terminal.

  • Enable_Dynamic_Qubit_Scaling: The auto-compounding protocol. If set to True, the system dynamically increases trade volume relative to balance growth.

  • Critical Protocol Warning: It is strictly advised NOT to alter the following three parameters. Modification will critically impair mathematical safety protocols:

    • Base_Capital_Per_Qubit (Default 100,000): The capital threshold required to unlock the subsequent volume tier. Must remain at exactly 100,000.

    • Absolute_Decoherence_Floor: The absolute emergency equity floor.

    • Minimum_Margin_Coherence_Pct: The internal margin failsafe designed to prevent broker liquidation.

9.0 Legal Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and spot metals on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. By deploying Quantum Agent-o1 XAU, the user acknowledges they are trading at their own risk. The developer assumes no liability for any financial damages resulting from the use of this software. Thorough testing on a demo environment prior to live capital deployment is strictly required.
Reviews 5
Jbakimon
246
Jbakimon 2026.06.18 19:59 
 

Very good.

chak8x8
569
chak8x8 2026.05.24 11:56 
 

The EA is safe and stable. It made money no matter the trend went up or down. However, there is one thing I am not very happy about is that the default setting won't generate the maximum profit and you need to buy another one.

javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.14 05:26 
 

It's important to note that the author's backtesting quality was only 12%, meaning the data in the image is almost entirely unreliable. The actual situation was a margin call in April 2023.

I'm really sorry for not paying attention to the funding requirements. At the time, I just considered the funds as usual, because a 0.01 increase usually doesn't happen too fast... In fact, the drawdown is huge, and the maximum lot size can jump from 0.01 to 1.07, which brings a terrifying capital requirement. The drawdown can quickly reach the scale of 100,000, which is totally insufficient to use. Of course, the author mentioned news filters, which might actually help avoid this. I think just avoiding a few key unexpected events could make it not too bad. I apologize again; this is actually a viable strategy.

Recommended products
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
Event Horizon Trader
Vladimir Novikov
5 (3)
Experts
Event Horizon Trader   is a cutting-edge automated trading robot built on an innovative hybrid architecture. It combines quantum principles, artificial intelligence, and a multi-level risk management system for adaptive trading on financial markets. The expert advisor is designed to operate in volatile market conditions, dynamically adapting to trending, ranging (flat), and highly volatile periods. The advisor has a test configuration for the pair: XAUUSD. Key System Components: Quantum System Q
FREE
AItify Aegis Quant
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
Channel Rider
Dorival Cardozo
Experts
The Channels Robot for MetaTrader is an automated trading system based on time-defined price range analysis and channel breakout logic. The robot calculates the high and low of a user-defined time window, forming a price channel that represents the market’s consolidation range. Once the reference candle or session closes, upper and lower channel levels are projected at configurable distances. Trade entries are triggered when price breaks above or below these calculated channel boundaries, ensuri
FREE
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Fibo any pairs testing
Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Experts
Fibo Any Pair ( click here to download set file). Fibo Any Pairs  is a trading EA based on Fibonacci levels. It helps find good entry points and works on any pair, any time, and in any direction. This EA is for testing purpose, it can work on a limited time. Test it on demo live   market, Use cent account at least 50k cent on real money. Use no comission and swap account type like Exness standart cent account.  Testing Instructions Before using on a real account: Test in Strategy Tester or Demo
FREE
MO Exit Manager
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
FREE
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Experts
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Neuro Quant Trade for Gold
Kim Seongyu
Experts
NeuroQuant: Built for GOLD NeuroQuant is a next-generation trading solution specially designed for GOLD, leveraging advanced AI and neural networks to dominate this high-potential market. Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: 4H & 1H Capital: $1,000+ Broker: Any broker Account Type: Lower spread preferred Leverage: 1:25 ~ 1:500 VPS: Preferred to maximize your profit Lot Size: 0.01 ~ Why NeuroQuant Excels in GOLD: Exceptional Backtest Results: In 2024 backtests, short positions achieved over  62.5%
Eurjpy Ichimoku Tema Breakout
Tomas Vanek
Experts
EURJPY Ichimoku–TEMA Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture **confirmed trend breakouts** on EURJPY using an Ichimoku cloud direction filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** around a TEMA reference level adjusted by volatility. The EA was backtested on **EURJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **January 2, 2015 to August 22, 2025** using a **MetaTrader 5 (hedged)** backtest engine. No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized
FREE
SmartReversal MT5
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal is an advanced reversal Expert Advisor that combines Bollinger Bands, VWAP, and highly configurable grid management to deliver structured, logical, and efficient trading. "For the backtest, IMPORTANT: you have to load the configuration file and set the chart to M5. If you don't do this, the good results won't be reflected." configuration set:     https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/176303/comments?source=Site public real account:  myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/120
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
RoboTrader 3 EA
Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
Experts
RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
FREE
PO3 Session Protraction
Austine Wasike Simiyu
Experts
Product Name PO3 Session Protraction Description This Expert Advisor applies rules based on session ranges and the Power of 3 market concept. It checks conditions once each trading day and executes trades only when specific session and volatility criteria are satisfied. Trading Logic Overview Uses ranges from the Asian session and New York CBDR session. Applies percentile-based volatility checks that adjust to the symbol. Includes Normal and Delayed Protraction logic for entry decisions. Cont
Mango MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
The trading advisor you've been looking for!  Does not use aggressive trading methods! Each trade has a stop loss and take profit! The risk to profit ratio is on average 1 to 3. Multicurrency - I can customize personally to your requirements! HUGE functionality! *Promotional Price:  $99. The price will increase by $100 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 This Expert Advisor was developed based on a custom indicator. The Chaikin Oscillator was taken as a basis. What is this indicator? Cha
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
Kubera Trade Manager
Vipul Sharma
Experts
Kubera Trade Manager is a manual trade execution and trade management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually but want faster control over market entries, range entries, layered orders, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing, pending orders, and grouped trade management. Kubera Trade Manager does not generate trading signals and does not trade automatically during normal live use. The trader remains fully responsible for all trade decisions. Main Feat
GoldDow2
Kyōhei Shirahama
Experts
Advanced R-Based Risk Management Breakout EA with SMA200 Trend Filter This Expert Advisor integrates Dow Theory breakout logic with ATR-based R-multiple risk management. The entire trade lifecycle — from position sizing to exit — is volatility-adjusted and systematically controlled. Key Features 1. Dow Theory Breakout Logic Breakout of recent swing highs/lows Multi-timeframe structure confirmation Automatic swing detection 2. SMA200 Trend Filter Buy only above SMA200 Sell only below SMA200 Stric
Thor EA Bot
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
Experts
Thor EA Thor EA is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built on a hybrid scalping and trend-following framework. The system is engineered to identify high-probability price action setups across multiple timeframes while implementing strict capital protection and risk management protocols. Core Strategy and Execution Logic The system eliminates emotional bias by executing trades via a rule-based mathematical approach: Momentum Zone Analysis: The algorithm scans multiple timeframes
FastBTN
Jimmy Sundjaja
Experts
FastBTN is a professional trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to streamline manual and semi-manual trading through rapid on-chart execution. Instead of navigating multiple menus, FastBTN centralizes your trading workflow into intuitive on-chart buttons, allowing you to react to market movements with precision . Core Functionality One-Click Execution : Open Buy and Sell positions instantly from the chart, or use customizable keyboard hotkeys for even faster execution. Position Manag
GEN x1x
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN X1X: Advanced MTF Breakout & SnR Intelligence Access & Performance Transparency As our commitment to transparency and measurable results, you can directly review the operational stability of the EA and download optimal parameters via the following links: Optimal Configuration (Preset/SET): [link] MT5 Live Account Performance: [link] About GEN X1X GEN X1X is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who prioritize mathematical precision and visual clarity. Driven by a hig
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
Experts
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
SMC Trend Master EA PRO
Kirill Kirillov
Experts
SMC Trend Master EA PRO — Professional Smart Money Trading System Advanced Expert Advisor combining Trend Breakout Strategy with Smart Money Concept (SMC) confirmation. Developed and optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) with excellent results on Forex majors. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA identifies strong trend breakouts and confirms entries using institutional trading zones: • **Order Blocks** — areas where smart money placed orders. • **Fair Value Gap
Crypto Kong
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading in cryptocurrency markets. It integrates technical indicators and risk management parameters to execute trades across various assets. For detailed documentation on its functionality, consult the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart Cryptocurrency Trading ," or view the video tutorial at https://youtu.be/aQLU2TpFxzM . Core
Wonderful Institutional Breakout Engine
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Wonderful is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on breakout strategies across multiple currency pairs. The system identifies potential price movements and places pending orders to capture momentum when the price breaks through calculated levels. The application includes built-in protection features to manage risk, including virtual stop levels that are not visible to the broker. It also monitors account-wide drawdown and daily trade limits to maintain disciplined
FREE
Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System
Rubia Angelo Burgos
Experts
HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide  Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA.  Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the  TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account.  also recommend to do it your self to change in settings tha
Kiritosun EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Experts
Kiritosun EA – Free Edition Kiritosun EA is a free Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using clearly defined market levels and strict risk management. The EA calculates the session high and session low during a predefined trading window and opens trades when price breaks these levels after the session has ended . A built-in Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is used to improve entry quality and reduce false breakouts. Main Features Automatic calculation of session
EdgeForge BreakOut Gold PRO MT5
Jan Stepan
Experts
EdgeForge Breakout Pro MT5 Professional Gold Breakout EA for MT5 with swing-level entries, break-even, trailing stop and low-drawdown risk controls. PROP firm friendly. I recommend optimizing the settings in MT5 on your broker historical data. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177988 --- Long-term sustainable results confirmed by backtesting on accounts with multiple brokers: Raw accounts Backtests (auto lot): ICMarkets: risk 10%, deposit 1,000 USD, +31,700% profit ( 317,
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
Experts
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
Experts
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Quantum Agent o1 XAU Pro
Somya Ritesh Jaiswal
Experts
Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO: Premium Institutional Automated Trading Engine 1.0 Product Overview Quantum Agent-o1 XAU PRO is the fully optimized, premium iteration of the Quantum Agent trading engine engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Operating without the functional restrictions imposed on basic marketplace EAs, the PRO version utilizes an expanded state-space mathematical reasoning model to navigate market volatility, compress drawdowns, and significantly accelerate profit generation. 2.
Filter:
King Johan
215
King Johan 2026.07.23 03:58 
 

i make try in demo account, so far good, but if posible upgrade to time filter, not running 24 hours

Jbakimon
246
Jbakimon 2026.06.18 19:59 
 

Very good.

javaai
559
javaai 2026.06.14 05:26 
 

It's important to note that the author's backtesting quality was only 12%, meaning the data in the image is almost entirely unreliable. The actual situation was a margin call in April 2023.

I'm really sorry for not paying attention to the funding requirements. At the time, I just considered the funds as usual, because a 0.01 increase usually doesn't happen too fast... In fact, the drawdown is huge, and the maximum lot size can jump from 0.01 to 1.07, which brings a terrifying capital requirement. The drawdown can quickly reach the scale of 100,000, which is totally insufficient to use. Of course, the author mentioned news filters, which might actually help avoid this. I think just avoiding a few key unexpected events could make it not too bad. I apologize again; this is actually a viable strategy.

Somya Ritesh Jaiswal
1018
Reply from developer Somya Ritesh Jaiswal 2026.06.14 18:37
Thank you for your feedback. However, your margin call was the direct result of incorrect testing parameters and backtester limitations, not the EA itself. 1. Incorrect Capital: You tested with a 15,000 balance. The EA explicitly requires a 100,000-unit operational balance (e.g., a $1,000 deposit on a Cent account) to safely execute its margin failsafes. Running it on 15,000 units mathematically breaks the safety protocols and guarantees a margin call. 2. Missing Data: As you noted, a 12% modeling quality means 88% of the market data is missing. Testing a precision algorithmic engine on fragmented data is completely unreliable and we will provide new backtest data soon. 3. The News Filter (MOST IMPORTANT): The MT5 strategy tester cannot simulate live News Filters. In live trading, the EA automatically pauses and protects your capital during Tier-1 fundamental news releases. The massive spikes you saw in your backtest (like April 2023) are exactly what the live News Filter avoids. When run on the required 100,000 Cent balance with live news protection, the EA safely navigates all market conditions. Please review the setup manual and test with the correct infrastructure!
Devil Trader
18
Devil Trader 2026.05.25 16:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Somya Ritesh Jaiswal
1018
Reply from developer Somya Ritesh Jaiswal 2026.05.25 17:08
Thank you for the detailed review and for sharing your results. You highlighted exactly how the system is engineered to operate. The Agent is intentionally patient during low-volatility conditions because we prioritize absolute capital preservation over forced, unnecessary trades. We are thrilled to see your consistent 20.5% yield and look forward to getting your Premium architecture deployed!
chak8x8
569
chak8x8 2026.05.24 11:56 
 

The EA is safe and stable. It made money no matter the trend went up or down. However, there is one thing I am not very happy about is that the default setting won't generate the maximum profit and you need to buy another one.

Somya Ritesh Jaiswal
1018
Reply from developer Somya Ritesh Jaiswal 2026.05.25 16:31
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience! We are thrilled to hear that you are seeing safe, stable profits regardless of market direction. Achieving that level of absolute capital preservation is exactly what the Quantum Agent architecture was engineered to do. I do want to provide some clarity regarding your feedback on the settings. The default configuration included with your EA is intentionally designed to be highly conservative. Its primary objective is universal safety, ensuring that any user can plug it in and see stable growth right out of the box. The Premium Set Files are entirely optional. They are not a separate bot, but rather highly specialized, mathematically calibrated configurations that we use for our private institutional clients. Because they optimize for much higher extraction rates, they are treated as a premium upgrade for those looking to scale their risk and reward. You are never required to upgrade—as you noted, the base system is already complete, safe, and consistently profitable on its own! We offer the premium files simply as an advanced option for traders ready to maximize their yield. Thank you again for your trust and for being a part of our community. We wish you continued success with the Agent!
Reply to review