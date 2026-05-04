Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System

HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide 

Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA. 

Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account. also recommend to do it your self to change in settings that during the uptrend (sell - false, buy - true). during downtrend (buy - false, sell - true). during ranging (both buy and sell - true) you can see the trend or ranging in dashboard, also observe the volatility if high or low in the market so that you can make a decision correctly.

What This EA Is A fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines 4 professional trading systems under one unified trend filter, with built-in grid recovery, risk management, and account security protection.

 Use for Manual Trading: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading.

For manual use only: BUY and SELL - set to False. usegrid - set to false.

 EA Trading: Auto and Manual supported by EA. 

The 4 Trading Systems

1. Trend Following (EMA Crossover) - Uses Fast EMA (50) and Slow EMA (200) crossover - Buys when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA - Sells when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA - Most reliable in strongly trending markets

2. Mean Reversion (BB + RSI) - Buys when price bounces off lower Bollinger Band + RSI oversold - Sells when price rejects upper Bollinger Band + RSI overbought - Best used in ranging or consolidating markets

3. Breakout System (Volume Confirmed) - Buys when price closes above the highest high of last N bars - Sells when price closes below the lowest low of last N bars - Requires volume confirmation to filter false breakouts - Best used during momentum moves and news events

4. Supply & Demand Zones - Automatically identifies the highest supply zone and lowest demand zone - Buys from demand zone in uptrend - Sells from supply zone in downtrend - Zones are drawn visually on the chart 

Master Trend Filter

This is the most important feature of the EA - All 4 systems are governed by the EMA trend direction. During UPTREND — only BUY signals are allowed from all systems. During DOWNTREND — only SELL signals are allowed from all systems. During RANGING — no trades are taken at all - This single filter dramatically reduces counter-trend losses.

Grid System How it works: - When UseGrid = true , Stop Loss is removed from all orders - First order opens on a valid signal - If price moves against the trade by GridStep points — a new order opens at the better price - This continues up to GridMaxOrders levels - All orders of the same direction share one average TP that updates automatically Two TP Modes: - Fixed Points Mode — used when open orders are below GridMaxOrdersClose - All orders close together when average TP in points is reached - Percent Average Mode — activates when orders reach GridMaxOrdersClose - First (oldest) and last (newest) orders close at PCT-based TP - Middle orders remain open and recalculate their average TP - This progressively reduces exposure as grid fills up

Risk Management - Risk Per Trade — position size is calculated automatically based on % of balance ATR-Based SL — stop loss uses Average True Range so it breathes with market volatility - Risk Reward Ratio — TP is always a multiple of the SL distance - Max Daily Loss — EA stops trading for the day if daily loss % is exceeded - Max Open Trades — caps simultaneous positions when grid is OFF - Trailing Stop — locks in profit as price moves in your favor (grid OFF only).

Security Module - Close All If Profit — closes everything when floating profit reaches target, then resumes trading No Trade Above Equity — halts and closes all if equity rises above ceiling - No Trade Below Equity — halts and closes all if equity drops below floor - EA auto-resumes trading when equity returns to the safe zone.

Trading Controls - Buy Enabled / Sell Enabled — manually control which direction the EA is allowed to trade - Max Spread — blocks new orders when spread is too wide (news protection).

Dashboard (Live On-Chart Panel) Displays in real time: - Current trend direction with arrow - Balance, Equity, Floating P&L, Daily P&L - Open trades, Total Wins, Total Losses - Win Rate and Expectancy - Grid status per direction (order count, avg entry, TP target, float P&L) - TP mode indicator (Fixed or PCT) - Security status (Active or Halted) - Trading controls status - Live spread vs max allowed.

How To Install Step 1: Attach to Chart - Open your preferred chart and timeframe - Drag the EA from Navigator panel onto the chart - Enable AutoTrading button at the top of MT5 - Allow Algo Trading in EA properties under Common tab Step 2: Configure Inputs - Set BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to true to allow trading - Set your RiskPercent (start with 1.0 to 1.5 ) - Choose which systems to enable - Set TrendTF  to match your chart timeframe.

Recommended Settings By Instrument. note: for gold or xauusd i recommend the settings i provide at the Screenshots. but you can do it your self also to make back testing to create your own settings depends on your trading strategy or style. 

EURUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY / EURJPY- TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 1.5 - GridStep - 600 pts. GridTP_Points - 100 pts. SD_Lookback - 100. MaxSpread - 20 pts. RiskPercent - 0.2 to 1.5% UseTrendSystem - set to false.

XAUUSD (Gold) - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.0 - GridStep - 200 pts - GridTP_Points - 400 pts - MaxSpread - 50 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5 to 1.0% -US30 / NAS100 - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.5 - GridStep - 500 pts - GridTP_Points - 800 pts - MaxSpread - 100 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5% 

Important Advice Before Going Live - Run Strategy Tester on at least 1 year of data - Use Every Tick mode for most accurate results - Target a backtest win rate above 50% with RR of at least 1:2 - Only go live after at least 2 weeks of demo trading --- Grid System Warning - Grid trading can accumulate large floating losses if price moves far against all levels - Always set GridMaxOrders conservatively — start with 3 to 4 - Use Security_NoTradeBelow as a hard stop to protect your account - Never use grid on highly volatile instruments without testing first.

General Best Practices - Start with only Trend System ON — add other systems one at a time after testing - Use BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to manually bias the EA based on your market view - Check the dashboard spread reading before major news events - Set Security_CloseAllProfit to lock in daily profit targets automatically - Monitor the EA daily — no system is 100% automated without supervision.

Good Luck Guys! Happy Trading...

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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
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Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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