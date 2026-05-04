Elo Algo The High Probability Trading System

HP Mechanical Trading System EA V.1 — Complete Guide

Price Down To $100 The price may get back again to the original price $1200 after a week. take a chance to those who want to try the EA.

Important notes: before use into real live trading take a back testing first, set your chart to H1 timeframe and for EA inputs settings set the TrendTF to 1 Hour. for the inputs of RishPercent any of from 0.1 to 5 percent of your balance account. also recommend to do it your self to change in settings that during the uptrend (sell - false, buy - true). during downtrend (buy - false, sell - true). during ranging (both buy and sell - true) you can see the trend or ranging in dashboard, also observe the volatility if high or low in the market so that you can make a decision correctly.

What This EA Is A fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines 4 professional trading systems under one unified trend filter, with built-in grid recovery, risk management, and account security protection.

Use for Manual Trading: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading.

For manual use only: BUY and SELL - set to False. usegrid - set to false.

EA Trading: Auto and Manual supported by EA.

The 4 Trading Systems

1. Trend Following (EMA Crossover) - Uses Fast EMA (50) and Slow EMA (200) crossover - Buys when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA - Sells when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA - Most reliable in strongly trending markets

2. Mean Reversion (BB + RSI) - Buys when price bounces off lower Bollinger Band + RSI oversold - Sells when price rejects upper Bollinger Band + RSI overbought - Best used in ranging or consolidating markets

3. Breakout System (Volume Confirmed) - Buys when price closes above the highest high of last N bars - Sells when price closes below the lowest low of last N bars - Requires volume confirmation to filter false breakouts - Best used during momentum moves and news events

4. Supply & Demand Zones - Automatically identifies the highest supply zone and lowest demand zone - Buys from demand zone in uptrend - Sells from supply zone in downtrend - Zones are drawn visually on the chart

Master Trend Filter

This is the most important feature of the EA - All 4 systems are governed by the EMA trend direction. During UPTREND — only BUY signals are allowed from all systems. During DOWNTREND — only SELL signals are allowed from all systems. During RANGING — no trades are taken at all - This single filter dramatically reduces counter-trend losses.

Grid System How it works: - When UseGrid = true , Stop Loss is removed from all orders - First order opens on a valid signal - If price moves against the trade by GridStep points — a new order opens at the better price - This continues up to GridMaxOrders levels - All orders of the same direction share one average TP that updates automatically Two TP Modes: - Fixed Points Mode — used when open orders are below GridMaxOrdersClose - All orders close together when average TP in points is reached - Percent Average Mode — activates when orders reach GridMaxOrdersClose - First (oldest) and last (newest) orders close at PCT-based TP - Middle orders remain open and recalculate their average TP - This progressively reduces exposure as grid fills up

Risk Management - Risk Per Trade — position size is calculated automatically based on % of balance ATR-Based SL — stop loss uses Average True Range so it breathes with market volatility - Risk Reward Ratio — TP is always a multiple of the SL distance - Max Daily Loss — EA stops trading for the day if daily loss % is exceeded - Max Open Trades — caps simultaneous positions when grid is OFF - Trailing Stop — locks in profit as price moves in your favor (grid OFF only).

Security Module - Close All If Profit — closes everything when floating profit reaches target, then resumes trading No Trade Above Equity — halts and closes all if equity rises above ceiling - No Trade Below Equity — halts and closes all if equity drops below floor - EA auto-resumes trading when equity returns to the safe zone.

Trading Controls - Buy Enabled / Sell Enabled — manually control which direction the EA is allowed to trade - Max Spread — blocks new orders when spread is too wide (news protection).

Dashboard (Live On-Chart Panel) Displays in real time: - Current trend direction with arrow - Balance, Equity, Floating P&L, Daily P&L - Open trades, Total Wins, Total Losses - Win Rate and Expectancy - Grid status per direction (order count, avg entry, TP target, float P&L) - TP mode indicator (Fixed or PCT) - Security status (Active or Halted) - Trading controls status - Live spread vs max allowed.

How To Install Step 1: Attach to Chart - Open your preferred chart and timeframe - Drag the EA from Navigator panel onto the chart - Enable AutoTrading button at the top of MT5 - Allow Algo Trading in EA properties under Common tab Step 2: Configure Inputs - Set BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to true to allow trading - Set your RiskPercent (start with 1.0 to 1.5 ) - Choose which systems to enable - Set TrendTF to match your chart timeframe.

Recommended Settings By Instrument. note: for gold or xauusd i recommend the settings i provide at the Screenshots. but you can do it your self also to make back testing to create your own settings depends on your trading strategy or style.

EURUSD / GBPUSD / GBPJPY / USDJPY / EURJPY- TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 1.5 - GridStep - 600 pts. GridTP_Points - 100 pts. SD_Lookback - 100. MaxSpread - 20 pts. RiskPercent - 0.2 to 1.5% UseTrendSystem - set to false.

XAUUSD (Gold) - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.0 - GridStep - 200 pts - GridTP_Points - 400 pts - MaxSpread - 50 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5 to 1.0% -US30 / NAS100 - TrendTF - H1 - ATR_SL_Mult - 2.5 - GridStep - 500 pts - GridTP_Points - 800 pts - MaxSpread - 100 pts - RiskPercent - 0.5%

Important Advice Before Going Live - Run Strategy Tester on at least 1 year of data - Use Every Tick mode for most accurate results - Target a backtest win rate above 50% with RR of at least 1:2 - Only go live after at least 2 weeks of demo trading --- Grid System Warning - Grid trading can accumulate large floating losses if price moves far against all levels - Always set GridMaxOrders conservatively — start with 3 to 4 - Use Security_NoTradeBelow as a hard stop to protect your account - Never use grid on highly volatile instruments without testing first.

General Best Practices - Start with only Trend System ON — add other systems one at a time after testing - Use BuyEnabled and SellEnabled to manually bias the EA based on your market view - Check the dashboard spread reading before major news events - Set Security_CloseAllProfit to lock in daily profit targets automatically - Monitor the EA daily — no system is 100% automated without supervision.

Good Luck Guys! Happy Trading...