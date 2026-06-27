SMC Gold Structure EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
SMC Gold Structure EA MT5 — automated trading on gold (XAUUSD)
If you are looking for a trading robot that works calmly and does not play with your entire deposit, this Expert Advisor may be a good fit for you.
Many robots on the market use risky schemes: they open piles of orders, increase lot size after a loss, or hold losing trades hoping the price will come back. One bad week — and a large part of the account can be gone. This EA does not work that way.
SMC Gold Structure EA opens one trade at a time, risks only a small fixed share of your balance (default 1%), and stops for the day after a set number of losses. There is no martingale and no grid. The goal is steady, controlled trading — not a lottery.
I will be honest: this robot does not promise mountains of gold or crazy monthly returns. But in Strategy Tester tests on gold it showed moderate drawdown and steady equity growth over several years — without dangerous money-management tricks.
You do not need to be a professional trader. Attach the EA to a gold chart, use the included ready-made settings, and the robot will trade for you during London and New York sessions. Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; Strategy Tester tests used $10,000).
Need help? I will personally help you with installation and setup — write me a private message here on MQL5 or on Telegram: @daniilslep. After purchase, message me to receive preset files and a short setup guide.
Below is a detailed description of how the EA works for those who want to know more.
What this EA does
The strategy reads the market in layers:
- Trend filter — aligned moving averages on D1, H1, and M15 must agree on direction.
- Structure — Break of Structure (BOS) on H1 confirms momentum.
- Liquidity — liquidity sweep detection refines stop placement.
- Entry — Fair Value Gap (FVG) on M5 after partial fill and confirmation.
- Sessions — trades only during London and New York hours (UTC, adjustable).
- Risk — fixed percentage risk per trade, daily loss limit, spread filter.
Position management includes automatic breakeven and optional ATR or Chandelier trailing (disabled in the default preset).
Key features
- Dedicated to XAUUSD / GOLD symbols on M5 only
- No martingale, no grid, no hedging logic
- One position at a time — clear and transparent execution
- Built-in breakeven with configurable activation level
- Optional 3-phase trailing: breakeven, ATR trail, Chandelier exit
- Session filter for London and New York
- Spread and margin checks before every order
- Ready-to-use optimized preset included (Nadezhny profile)
Recommended setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD (or GOLD at your broker)
- Timeframe: M5
- Account: hedging or netting (standard MT5)
- Broker: ECN / raw spread recommended
- VPS: recommended for stable session execution
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; backtests on $10,000)
- Risk per trade: 1% of balance (default preset)
Backtest summary (Strategy Tester, preset Nadezhny)
- Period: XAUUSD M5, Jun 2022 – Jun 2026
- Modelling: 100% real ticks
- Initial deposit: 10,000 USD
- Full test: Net profit +2,959 USD | Max DD 10.5% | PF 1.47 | 145 trades
- Forward segment: Net profit +3,983 USD | Max DD 2.4% | PF 4.01 | 61 trades
Support
- Installation and setup help — private message on MQL5 or Telegram @daniilslep
- Updates — delivered through the Market version system.
Thank you for choosing SMC Gold Structure EA. Trade responsibly.
Found this EA through YouTube. I tested it first, then bought it. It's not a scalper — there's genuinely no martingale and no grid. It trades well, placing proper stop losses and take profits at structural points. Not many trades, but that's actually great — you can calmly adjust your risk. I've already covered the cost of the robot and gone into profit, even though I haven't been trading with it for long. The developer always replied quickly, gave recommendations, and helped with the setup.