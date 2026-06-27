SMC Gold Structure EA MT5 — automated trading on gold (XAUUSD)

If you are looking for a trading robot that works calmly and does not play with your entire deposit, this Expert Advisor may be a good fit for you.

Many robots on the market use risky schemes: they open piles of orders, increase lot size after a loss, or hold losing trades hoping the price will come back. One bad week — and a large part of the account can be gone. This EA does not work that way.

SMC Gold Structure EA opens one trade at a time, risks only a small fixed share of your balance (default 1%), and stops for the day after a set number of losses. There is no martingale and no grid. The goal is steady, controlled trading — not a lottery.

I will be honest: this robot does not promise mountains of gold or crazy monthly returns. But in Strategy Tester tests on gold it showed moderate drawdown and steady equity growth over several years — without dangerous money-management tricks.

You do not need to be a professional trader. Attach the EA to a gold chart, use the included ready-made settings, and the robot will trade for you during London and New York sessions. Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; Strategy Tester tests used $10,000).

Need help? I will personally help you with installation and setup — write me a private message here on MQL5 or on Telegram: @daniilslep. After purchase, message me to receive preset files and a short setup guide.

Below is a detailed description of how the EA works for those who want to know more.

What this EA does

The strategy reads the market in layers:

Trend filter — aligned moving averages on D1, H1, and M15 must agree on direction.

— aligned moving averages on D1, H1, and M15 must agree on direction. Structure — Break of Structure (BOS) on H1 confirms momentum.

— Break of Structure (BOS) on H1 confirms momentum. Liquidity — liquidity sweep detection refines stop placement.

— liquidity sweep detection refines stop placement. Entry — Fair Value Gap (FVG) on M5 after partial fill and confirmation.

— Fair Value Gap (FVG) on M5 after partial fill and confirmation. Sessions — trades only during London and New York hours (UTC, adjustable).

— trades only during London and New York hours (UTC, adjustable). Risk — fixed percentage risk per trade, daily loss limit, spread filter.

Position management includes automatic breakeven and optional ATR or Chandelier trailing (disabled in the default preset).

Key features

Dedicated to XAUUSD / GOLD symbols on M5 only

No martingale, no grid, no hedging logic

One position at a time — clear and transparent execution

Built-in breakeven with configurable activation level

Optional 3-phase trailing: breakeven, ATR trail, Chandelier exit

Session filter for London and New York

Spread and margin checks before every order

Ready-to-use optimized preset included (Nadezhny profile)

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (or GOLD at your broker)

XAUUSD (or GOLD at your broker) Timeframe: M5

M5 Account: hedging or netting (standard MT5)

hedging or netting (standard MT5) Broker: ECN / raw spread recommended

ECN / raw spread recommended VPS: recommended for stable session execution

recommended for stable session execution Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; backtests on $10,000)

from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; backtests on $10,000) Risk per trade: 1% of balance (default preset)

Backtest summary (Strategy Tester, preset Nadezhny)

Period: XAUUSD M5, Jun 2022 – Jun 2026

XAUUSD M5, Jun 2022 – Jun 2026 Modelling: 100% real ticks

100% real ticks Initial deposit: 10,000 USD

10,000 USD Full test: Net profit +2,959 USD | Max DD 10.5% | PF 1.47 | 145 trades

Net profit +2,959 USD | Max DD 10.5% | PF 1.47 | 145 trades Forward segment: Net profit +3,983 USD | Max DD 2.4% | PF 4.01 | 61 trades

Support

Installation and setup help — private message on MQL5 or Telegram @daniilslep

Updates — delivered through the Market version system.

Thank you for choosing SMC Gold Structure EA. Trade responsibly.