SMC Gold Structure EA MT5

5
SMC Gold Structure EA MT5 — automated trading on gold (XAUUSD)

If you are looking for a trading robot that works calmly and does not play with your entire deposit, this Expert Advisor may be a good fit for you.

Many robots on the market use risky schemes: they open piles of orders, increase lot size after a loss, or hold losing trades hoping the price will come back. One bad week — and a large part of the account can be gone. This EA does not work that way.

SMC Gold Structure EA opens one trade at a time, risks only a small fixed share of your balance (default 1%), and stops for the day after a set number of losses. There is no martingale and no grid. The goal is steady, controlled trading — not a lottery.

I will be honest: this robot does not promise mountains of gold or crazy monthly returns. But in Strategy Tester tests on gold it showed moderate drawdown and steady equity growth over several years — without dangerous money-management tricks.

You do not need to be a professional trader. Attach the EA to a gold chart, use the included ready-made settings, and the robot will trade for you during London and New York sessions. Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; Strategy Tester tests used $10,000).

Need help? I will personally help you with installation and setup — write me a private message here on MQL5 or on Telegram: @daniilslep. After purchase, message me to receive preset files and a short setup guide.

Below is a detailed description of how the EA works for those who want to know more.

What this EA does

The strategy reads the market in layers:

  • Trend filter — aligned moving averages on D1, H1, and M15 must agree on direction.
  • Structure — Break of Structure (BOS) on H1 confirms momentum.
  • Liquidity — liquidity sweep detection refines stop placement.
  • Entry — Fair Value Gap (FVG) on M5 after partial fill and confirmation.
  • Sessions — trades only during London and New York hours (UTC, adjustable).
  • Risk — fixed percentage risk per trade, daily loss limit, spread filter.

Position management includes automatic breakeven and optional ATR or Chandelier trailing (disabled in the default preset).

Key features

  • Dedicated to XAUUSD / GOLD symbols on M5 only
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging logic
  • One position at a time — clear and transparent execution
  • Built-in breakeven with configurable activation level
  • Optional 3-phase trailing: breakeven, ATR trail, Chandelier exit
  • Session filter for London and New York
  • Spread and margin checks before every order
  • Ready-to-use optimized preset included (Nadezhny profile)

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (or GOLD at your broker)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account: hedging or netting (standard MT5)
  • Broker: ECN / raw spread recommended
  • VPS: recommended for stable session execution
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Recommended deposit: from $1,000 USD (comfortable — from $3,000; backtests on $10,000)
  • Risk per trade: 1% of balance (default preset)

Backtest summary (Strategy Tester, preset Nadezhny)

  • Period: XAUUSD M5, Jun 2022 – Jun 2026
  • Modelling: 100% real ticks
  • Initial deposit: 10,000 USD
  • Full test: Net profit +2,959 USD | Max DD 10.5% | PF 1.47 | 145 trades
  • Forward segment: Net profit +3,983 USD | Max DD 2.4% | PF 4.01 | 61 trades

Support

  • Installation and setup help — private message on MQL5 or Telegram @daniilslep
  • Updates — delivered through the Market version system.

Thank you for choosing SMC Gold Structure EA. Trade responsibly.
Reviews 1
tino9372
19
tino9372 2026.07.16 11:29 
 

Found this EA through YouTube. I tested it first, then bought it. It's not a scalper — there's genuinely no martingale and no grid. It trades well, placing proper stop losses and take profits at structural points. Not many trades, but that's actually great — you can calmly adjust your risk. I've already covered the cost of the robot and gone into profit, even though I haven't been trading with it for long. The developer always replied quickly, gave recommendations, and helped with the setup.

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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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tino9372
19
tino9372 2026.07.16 11:29 
 

Found this EA through YouTube. I tested it first, then bought it. It's not a scalper — there's genuinely no martingale and no grid. It trades well, placing proper stop losses and take profits at structural points. Not many trades, but that's actually great — you can calmly adjust your risk. I've already covered the cost of the robot and gone into profit, even though I haven't been trading with it for long. The developer always replied quickly, gave recommendations, and helped with the setup.

Daniil Sleptsov
190
Reply from developer Daniil Sleptsov 2026.07.16 11:31
Thanks for the review! We'll keep improving and refining it. Happy trading!
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