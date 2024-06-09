One Bar Breakout System

The One Bar Breaout EA System is a breakout strategy that has a lot of potential due to the high profit margins.

It is designed in such a way that it tries to follow the strongest trend of the day and maximizes profits through innovative trailing methods.
This can bring you a lot of profit in a short time, even with a low win rate. Once set up correctly, it can run profitably for months.

This works best for large markets like ES (US500), NQ (NAS100) or commodities like gold, silver, etc.

There is also a control panel with which the current status of the previously set risk (Max Drawdown) is displayed.



If you have any questions about the function or the settings/backtests, please do not hesitate to contact me. You are also welcome to write to us before purchasing.

You are purchasing a very flexible breakout system with many setting and optimization options.

To start with, I'm including the currently best settings for NAS100 (NQ) and Gold. You will also receive tips on successful backtests and optimal data for them.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
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Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
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