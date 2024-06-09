One Bar Breakout System

The One Bar Breaout EA System is a breakout strategy that has a lot of potential due to the high profit margins.



It is designed in such a way that it tries to follow the strongest trend of the day and maximizes profits through innovative trailing methods.

This can bring you a lot of profit in a short time, even with a low win rate. Once set up correctly, it can run profitably for months.



This works best for large markets like ES (US500), NQ (NAS100) or commodities like gold, silver, etc.

There is also a control panel with which the current status of the previously set risk (Max Drawdown) is displayed.





If you have any questions about the function or the settings/backtests, please do not hesitate to contact me. You are also welcome to write to us before purchasing.



You are purchasing a very flexible breakout system with many setting and optimization options.



To start with, I'm including the currently best settings for NAS100 (NQ) and Gold. You will also receive tips on successful backtests and optimal data for them.

