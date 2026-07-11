Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm

Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.

VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.

Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Performance statistics shown below are based on verified live trading together with long-term historical testing. 2. Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday

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Overview

VOLQUIS Nasdaq Prop Firm Edition is an automated trading system developed specifically for proprietary trading firm challenges and funded account management.

The strategy focuses on disciplined execution, controlled drawdown and consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term returns.





Performance Summary (2020–2026)

Metric Result Track Record 6 consecutive profitable calendar years Maximum Daily Drawdown 3.90% Monthly Loss Observed only 1 time in 78 months Objective Designed to reach typical 10% profit objectives during favorable market conditions while maintaining predefined risk limits.





Risk Management

✓ Intraday execution only ✓ No Martingale ✓ No overnight positions ✓ No Grid ✓ Weekend exposure eliminated ✓ One position at a time ✓ Fixed stop-loss on every position ✓ Independent Magic Number management





Platform

Platform MetaTrader 5 Instrument NAS100 / US100 / USTEC Timeframe M15 Reference Position Size $10,000 : 0.60 Lot Recommendation Position size should be adjusted proportionally to account size.

Low-latency VPS is recommended.





Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.