Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm

  • Experts
  • Koo Hotbeom
    Koo Hotbeom

    Koo Hotbeom

    An algorithm designer with over 10 years of market experience.
    ★ Forward Test
    OFFICIAL VERIFIED LIVE DEMO TRACK RECORD VIA MYFXBOOK
    TITLE: NASDAQ M15 Intraday Forward Test
    ID: strateric
    ★ Telegram
  • Version: 3.1
  • Activations: 5

VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION

NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Built on Proven Performance

VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing.

Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows.


Verified Live Performance

1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available.

The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile.

Performance statistics shown below are based on verified live trading together with long-term historical testing.

2. Signals / MetaTrader5 /Volquis Nasdaq M15 intraday  
>> Live Signal

Overview

VOLQUIS Nasdaq Prop Firm Edition is an automated trading system developed specifically for proprietary trading firm challenges and funded account management.

The strategy focuses on disciplined execution, controlled drawdown and consistent long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term returns.


Performance Summary (2020–2026)

Metric Result
Track Record 6 consecutive profitable calendar years
Maximum Daily Drawdown 3.90%
Monthly Loss Observed only 1 time in 78 months
Objective Designed to reach typical 10% profit objectives during favorable market conditions while maintaining predefined risk limits.


Risk Management

✓ Intraday execution only ✓ No Martingale
✓ No overnight positions ✓ No Grid
✓ Weekend exposure eliminated ✓ One position at a time
✓ Fixed stop-loss on every position ✓ Independent Magic Number management


Platform

Platform MetaTrader 5
Instrument NAS100 / US100 / USTEC
Timeframe M15
Reference Position Size $10,000 : 0.60 Lot
Recommendation Position size should be adjusted proportionally to account size.
Low-latency VPS is recommended.


Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance, including historical testing and verified live records, does not guarantee future results.

Users are solely responsible for all trading decisions and account management.


VOLQUIS

Professional MT5 Expert Advisor

Consistency Through Risk Management

Copyright © 2026 VOLQUIS


For product, licensing, and technical support inquiries:
volquis2026@gmail.com
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