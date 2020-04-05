Thor EA Bot

Thor EA

Thor EA is a high-performance, fully automated Expert Advisor built on a hybrid scalping and trend-following framework. The system is engineered to identify high-probability price action setups across multiple timeframes while implementing strict capital protection and risk management protocols.

Core Strategy and Execution Logic

The system eliminates emotional bias by executing trades via a rule-based mathematical approach:

Momentum Zone Analysis: The algorithm scans multiple timeframes simultaneously to detect structural momentum zones where volume and price action align.

Volatility Filters: Utilizes an underlying set of technical volatility filters and momentum oscillators to restrict trade entries to market exhaustion points or verified structural breakouts.

Adaptive Profit Securing: Employs a dynamic trailing stop mechanism that automatically adjusts to real-time market volatility to protect running profits.

Multi-Asset Diversification: Optimized for deployment across major currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

Risk Management and Guardrails

The advisor prioritizes long-term account preservation over aggressive short-term exposure:

Absolute Fixed Protection: Every transaction is strictly executed with a hard-coded Stop Loss order to prevent catastrophic drawdown during unexpected market gaps.

Drawdown Mitigation: The logical engine is structured to prioritize consistent capital curves, limiting maximum simultaneous exposure.

Automated Execution: Operates continuously during global market hours (24/5), ensuring instant execution speed without the delays associated with manual human intervention.

Technical Setup and Recommendations

For stable and efficient operation, the following infrastructure is recommended:

Timeframe Configuration: Best suited for M15 or H1 charts, depending on the preferred operational frequency.

Account Requirements: A baseline balance of 100 USD for specialized micro/cent accounts, or 1,000 USD for standard account types.

Broker Infrastructure: True ECN or Raw Spread accounts with minimal execution latency are preferred.

Hosting: Continuous operation on a dedicated low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is strongly recommended to maintain constant terminal connectivity.

Installation Instructions

Move the downloaded expert advisor file into the Experts directory of your MetaTrader platform. Refresh the platform's Navigator tree, locate the advisor, and attach it to the preferred chart timeframe. Enable the AutoTrading option within the master MetaTrader terminal toolbar. Load the designated configuration files (.set) matching your target trading asset.

Product Support

For setup documentation, technical questions, or optimized configuration presets, please communicate directly with the developer via the MQL5 internal messaging system or post an inquiry within the comments section of this product page. Official product support is restricted entirely to the MQL5 platform.