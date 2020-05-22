Multi Touch Zone

Whatever you are expert class Forex trader or not, you must know how to make correlation analysis between different timeframes of the same symbol, and furthermore between different symbol.

Now, open one or several symbols with different timeframes, apply this smart multi-timeframe mapping tool, drag and move the vertical anchor line to the destination bar position. Then you will see the correlation of Forex market clearly.

Supports multiple timeframes synchronization and multiple symbols synchronization. Easy and simply to use.

Enjoy!

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Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Morning Stars
Nasir Khan
Indicators
Morning Stars points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 15 min time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries . *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Entry Alerts *Arrow Signals alert  Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle" *Works On 15Min Timeframe *Works On Any Mt4 Pair *Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
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