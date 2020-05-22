Multi Touch Zone

Whatever you are expert class Forex trader or not, you must know how to make correlation analysis between different timeframes of the same symbol, and furthermore between different symbol.

Now, open one or several symbols with different timeframes, apply this smart multi-timeframe mapping tool, drag and move the vertical anchor line to the destination bar position. Then you will see the correlation of Forex market clearly.

Supports multiple timeframes synchronization and multiple symbols synchronization. Easy and simply to use.

Enjoy!