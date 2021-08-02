Who Strong Who Weak ?





Hola Traders.

Who Strong Who Weak ? This is my new a indicator. It will help to show the flow of money. by using the currency pairs BASE ON USD.

Makes you know currency how much change by BASE ON USD. You will see THE MONEY FLOW and SUPPORT ZONE and RESISTANCE ZONE of all currency.





I will always help you if you have any questions.

Best regards, Nantakan.





ENJOY.







