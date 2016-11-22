Multi TimeFrame Currency Meter

3.4


This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs?

This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it.


This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!!

Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versions, they provide a list of time frames for you but you will still only be able to view a single time frame per chart.

This indicator shows currency strengths of different time frames in one chart thus giving you a clear picture of the long and short term sentiments of the market in a single view.


Another Awesome About This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe Averaging!

The final strength displayed is an Average strength of 3 time frames. Why is this important?

While a long term trend might define the short term market sentiment, yet the short term sentiments is what builds the long term. I have seen several cases where a single news release changes the direction of a trend indefinitely. Thus to clearly define the currency strength, you have to consider both Higher Time frames and Lower time frames.


Information You Can Get with This Currency Strength meter

  1. Direction of a trend: By comparing the strengths of the two currencies in a pair, the direction of that pair can be easily deduced. E.g EUR=7.9, USD=2.9. Then EURUSD is in a bullish trend because EUR is stronger than USD.
  2. Strength of a trend: The strength of the trend of a particular pair can be simply deduced from the difference between the values of the currencies that make the pair.
    Example 1: AUD=6.0, USD=5.9. The difference is just (6.0-5.9=0.1). This is a very weak trend.
    Example 2: AUD=8.0, USD=3.0. The difference is (8.0-3.0=5.0). This is a very strong trend.
  3. Volatility: With the difference between the currencies in a pair, you can easily deduce the volatility of that pair. A difference less than three (3.0) signifies weak movement and thus an indication of low volatility . A difference greater than four (4.0) signifies strong movement and thus an indication of high volatility.

These are just a few of the general information you can get from this Currency Strength Meter but the list goes on depending on your trading strategy.


Input menu

  • Time Frame 1: First Time Frame
  • Time Frame 2: Second Time Frame
  • Time Frame 3: Third Time Frame
  • TrendPanelBackGround: Editable Panel Background color.
  • TrendPanelText: Editable Panel text color.

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Reviews 8
testacc
636
testacc 2019.04.09 07:26 
 

I have spent a lot of time with various currency meters and know their strengths, weaknesses and failings. This currency Meter is a robust useful and effective tool. Although it is Daily, Weekly and Monthly, because of the way it works it is far more sensitive at those settings than you would intuitively expect. That is why one of the reviews here find it changes so often on lower timeframes. The daily for instance picks up intra day trends well that are tradeable on a 1min timeframe at s/r (once a trend is established) well without being quite as sensitive as some other methods. It strikes a good optimal balance for me between sensitive and stable. The developer has modded it so it is stable when it starts on a new period.

I have contacted the developer for help and he has been extremely accommodating, quick to reply and more helpful than I'd have expected.

goor311
493
goor311 2023.10.25 05:08 
 

Rented the multi-time frame currency meter.So far so good. 3-4 trades and I am in profit! But I am so glad I rented it and I will buy it when time is up.I like what I see. I particularly like the strength part of the meter-I can determine how far the currency pair will go either down or up

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
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Swing Continuation
Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
Indicators
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.71 (7)
Indicators
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Fair Value Gaps Trader
Noiros Tech
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Fair Value Gaps (FVG)  are areas of supply/demand imbalance around a price area due to rapid price movement caused by bullish or bearish pressure outweighing the market reaction. The areas are identified by a space or gap in-between 3 consecutive candles. These areas can serve as a good support / resistance zone for trend re-entry especially when combined with market structure, liquidity analysis and trend direction. The fair value gap trader is a tool that helps traders catch trade entry signa
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M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Advanced Currency Meter MT5
Noiros Tech
4.5 (8)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD More About Advanced Currency Meter Every good forex system has the following basic components: Ability to recognize the trend direction. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question Is the market trending or is it in a range? Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.
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Noiros Tech
4.94 (18)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
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One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Volatility Ratio Mt5
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
4.27 (15)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Flag Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (4)
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag.   Indicator Funda
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Noiros Tech
4.8 (5)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
4.38 (8)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
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V1 Scalper
Noiros Tech
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
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Advanced Trade Manager Pro
Noiros Tech
Experts
Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
Advanced Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
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Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
Volume Strength 28
Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
Indicators
Version 1.6 ! Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we
Wolfe Scanner Pro
Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicators
WOLFE WAVE PATTERNs First discovered by Bille Wolfe . The wolfe wave  is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 . This pattern forms in any market where there is supply and demand thus it can also be used to trade commodities and stocks. Wolfe Waves are reversal patterns that usually carry a low risk margin. P
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Market Session Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
Complete Smart Market Concepts
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Filter:
goor311
493
goor311 2023.10.25 05:08 
 

Rented the multi-time frame currency meter.So far so good. 3-4 trades and I am in profit! But I am so glad I rented it and I will buy it when time is up.I like what I see. I particularly like the strength part of the meter-I can determine how far the currency pair will go either down or up

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.07.09 15:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

testacc
636
testacc 2019.04.09 07:26 
 

I have spent a lot of time with various currency meters and know their strengths, weaknesses and failings. This currency Meter is a robust useful and effective tool. Although it is Daily, Weekly and Monthly, because of the way it works it is far more sensitive at those settings than you would intuitively expect. That is why one of the reviews here find it changes so often on lower timeframes. The daily for instance picks up intra day trends well that are tradeable on a 1min timeframe at s/r (once a trend is established) well without being quite as sensitive as some other methods. It strikes a good optimal balance for me between sensitive and stable. The developer has modded it so it is stable when it starts on a new period.

I have contacted the developer for help and he has been extremely accommodating, quick to reply and more helpful than I'd have expected.

Joyospa
130
Joyospa 2018.05.07 06:34 
 

Does not work. Just see gray screen

Noiros Tech
104087
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2025.10.16 01:26
scootr
48
scootr 2018.02.03 03:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

petesill
46
petesill 2018.01.30 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

janacrane
55
janacrane 2018.01.30 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michalangelo
343
Michalangelo 2017.12.23 20:23 
 

Didnt get what is promised. Calculations change too fast. at one moment GBP is weakest in all TFs, 5 minutes after it is strongest on all TFs. Totally useless, it doesnt help you decide which currency pair to trade. I also rented currency strength trader which was also totally useless. Wish I could get my money back.. Not even satisfied. 1 star

Noiros Tech
104087
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2025.10.16 01:25
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