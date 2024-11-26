Azumi

5

Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading

Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively.

Why Choose Azumi?

  • Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available for transparency.

  • Created for traders who value precision, efficiency, and control in their strategy development and execution.

Key Features

1. Trend-Based Trading

  • Trades in alignment with prevailing trends, using EMA-based confirmation (e.g., 50 EMA vs 200 EMA).

  • Configured to avoid sell trades during Asian and London sessions by default.

2. Fibonacci Retracement Levels

  • Monitors price interaction with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, a widely observed zone in technical trading.

3. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • SL and TP levels are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), dynamically adjusting to current market conditions.

  • A minimum SL/TP distance of 500 points (50 pips) is applied for consistent trade structure.

4. Session-Based Trade Filtering

  • Limits trades to one per session (Asian, London, or New York) per day to help reduce overtrading.

  • Trade frequency and session filters are fully customizable.

5. Trailing Stop Logic

  • A trailing stop can activate after 4 candles if TP is not reached, maintaining a 200-pip buffer to help secure favorable movement.

How Azumi Operates

1. Trend Detection

  • Uptrend: 50 EMA above 200 EMA → buy trades allowed.

  • Downtrend: 50 EMA below 200 EMA → sell trades allowed (except during Asian and London sessions).

2. Entry Conditions

  • Buy Trade:

    • Confirmed uptrend.

    • Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

  • Sell Trade:

    • Confirmed downtrend.

    • Price touches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

3. Trade Management

  • SL and TP are based on ATR calculations, ensuring adaptability.

  • Minimum SL/TP is set at 500 points (50 pips).

  • A trailing stop can activate after a 300-pip move, with a 200-pip lock-in buffer.

4. Session Control

  • Recognizes server time-based trading sessions:

    • Asian: 00:00–08:00

    • London: 08:00–16:00

    • New York: 16:00–00:00

  • Limits to one trade per session, with a reset at session change.

Ideal Setup

  • Optimized for the 15-minute time frame.

  • Designed to integrate with sound money management practices.

  • Note: Some configurations may disable stop loss for buy trades—use with appropriate risk awareness.

Azumi is a configurable expert advisor for traders seeking a structured and data-driven approach to XAUUSD. While no system guarantees outcomes, Azumi supports informed trading within your strategy parameters.


Reviews 3
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
275
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.03.07 18:27 
 

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Azumi Beginner
Noorazren Bin Baharil
Experts
Discover Azumi: Your Powerful and Simple Solution for XAUUSD Trading Success Azumi combines effective, no-nonsense technical analysis with robust risk management to help you capitalize on market opportunities. Using proven strategies like Fibonacci retracement levels and ATR-based calculations, Azumi ensures smart trade entries and exits while keeping your risk in check. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested over 14 months on XAUUSD with just $200 starting capital. Results and screenshots available for p
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Dynamic Trailing Stop Activator
Noorazren Bin Baharil
Utilities
Dynamic Trailing Stop Distance Logic Base Trailing Distance : Define a minimum trailing distance for small profits. Profit-Dependent Distance : Scale the trailing stop distance based on the current profit level. Cap Distance (Optional) : Optionally, limit the maximum trailing stop distance to avoid overly large values. Input Parameters MagicNumber : Filters trades by their magic number. BaseTrailingStop : Minimum trailing stop distance (in points). ActivationThreshold : Profit threshold in pips
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NIRMVASW
25
NIRMVASW 2025.08.11 04:47 
 

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Noorazren Bin Baharil
980
Reply from developer Noorazren Bin Baharil 2025.08.19 06:06
I will check and update to you as soon as possible
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion
275
Nicolas Cedric Ametozion 2025.03.07 18:27 
 

INCROYABLE

AzwanKamarudin
19
AzwanKamarudin 2024.11.28 06:08 
 

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