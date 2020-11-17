Swaps Indicator

5

The Swaps Indicator allows to monitor the swap rates of desired instruments in one place. There are several ways to choose the instruments list for the indicator:

  • Select instruments from Market Watch
  • Select all instruments
  • Select instruments from the manually adjusted list
All the setings color settings are adjustable in the indicator: you can set color for headers, for symbol names, for positive and negative swaps. There is also an ability to adjust the distance between the rows, columns and strings so you can place the strings as you want. You can also adjust the number of instruments per column and change the borders of the indicator so it will be possible to either increase or decrease the displayed information. Font size for the entries and column names are changeable as well. 

Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.02.12 05:59 
 

The swap rates are pasted unto the screen, truly and respected.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Abraham Correa
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Abraham Correa 2021.02.12 05:59 
 

The swap rates are pasted unto the screen, truly and respected.

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