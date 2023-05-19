MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD

After weeks of intensive development, the latest version is finally here!

[V2.20] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD ( New 2026 Algorithm )

Non-Repaint Arrow with Real-Time Dashboard





This major update introduces powerful new features along with significant algorithm improvements designed to deliver more accurate multi-timeframe trend analysis and high-quality trading signals.





I've completely refined the core algorithms to provide a smoother and more reliable trading experience.





Default Trading System:





This strategy is built around an advanced 5-RSI Multi-Timeframe System , optimized for identifying high-probability trade opportunities.





Follow the steps below to maximize your trading performance:

- Open chart on 1 minute timeframe - Don't forget to set a stop loss

What's New in the Latest Version:





In this latest update, I've added 2 brand-new Trend Bars , giving you even more flexibility to analyze market direction. Each Trend Bar can now calculate trends based on either RSI 1 × RSI 2 or RSI 3 × RSI 4 or using your own parameter allowing you to customize your multi-timeframe confirmation strategy.

Simply press F5 to activate the Trend Bars and instantly identify powerful market confluences.





The Arrow Crossover has also been upgraded. In the latest version, crossover signals can now be generated using either RSI 1 × RSI 2 or RSI 3 × RSI 4, providing more accurate and versatile trading confirmations. The On Chart Lines has also been upgraded. In the latest version, on chart lines can now be generated using either RSI 1 × RSI 2 or RSI 3 × RSI 4 or custom parameter. You can use double line or single line.



Default Hotkeys:





- Press F6 – Enable the 1st Arrow Crossover (default: RSI 1 × RSI 2, M30 × M30).

- Press F7 – Enable the 2nd Arrow Crossover (default: RSI 1 × RSI 2, M15 × M15).

- Press F3 – Enable the 1st On-Chart Lines (default: RSI 1 × RSI 2, M15 × M15).

- Press F4 – Enable the 2nd On-Chart Lines (default: RSI 3 × RSI 4, M5 × M5).





With these new enhancements, you can quickly combine multiple RSI-based confirmations across different timeframes, making it easier to spot high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.





Trade with confidence using the power of MTF NRPA 5 RSI Real Time Dashboard .





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