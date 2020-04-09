BuySell Average Line MT5
- Utilities
- Masamitsu Takahashi
- Version: 1.0
Do you ever keep adding positions and lose track of your actual average entry price?
This EA helps you stay calm and objective by always displayingthe average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions directly on the chart.
This MT5 EA displays the average entry prices of Buy and Sell positions as horizontal lines.Buy and Sell average lines are shown separately, making it easy to identify reference prices even when hedging.
[Default Display]- Buy average price: Red dotted line- Sell average price: Blue dotted line
If there is no corresponding position, the line is automatically hidden.Average prices are calculated using lot-weighted averages, so they remain accurate with partial fills, averaging, and hedging.
The display updates automatically approximately once per second.This EA is for display purposes only and does not execute trades.
