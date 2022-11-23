KFX Symbol Changer

4
KFX SMA: Symbol Changer + Moving Average (3x) + ATR + RSI + Candle Timer.

This indicator allows you to create a Symbol list and change between symbols of the current chart or Timeframe by selecting the appropriate button. On Chart there are three(3) multi timeframe Moving Averages shown (selected by you), ATR Value MTF ( selected by you - helps with setting SL and TP), RSI Value MTF (selected by you) and a Candle Timer.  

Features:

- Symbol Changer: Change Symbol and Timeframe of Chart.  (selected by you) 
- Moving Averages MTF 3x.  (selected by you) 
- ATR Value MTF (Points/Pips) on Chart.  (selected by you) 
- RSI Value MTF on Chart.  (selected by you) 

- Candle Timer (Current Timeframe).

* KFX Dashboard: Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring. *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89625

* KFX Dashboard EA: Add to Profitable Trades + Auto set TP/SL ATR/Points + Price Action + Strength + Trade Monitoring +++ *

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90428


Reviews 3
Jason Carson
482
Jason Carson 2023.08.07 20:08 
 

I only use it for the symbol changer. Really need a version that doesn't include all the other stuff that gets in the way. I set all the colors to none. But when hovering over the chart, the popup for this KFX changer shows up everywhere which is annoying. Would be 5 stars if it was just the changer.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
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Jason Carson
482
Jason Carson 2023.08.07 20:08 
 

I only use it for the symbol changer. Really need a version that doesn't include all the other stuff that gets in the way. I set all the colors to none. But when hovering over the chart, the popup for this KFX changer shows up everywhere which is annoying. Would be 5 stars if it was just the changer.

leo1618
94
leo1618 2022.12.09 10:16 
 

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carterluk3
24
carterluk3 2022.11.27 07:55 
 

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