Zero hour runner

Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator 

 SHORT  PRECISE & NOISELESS

A system engineered around one principle:

Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency

 What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different?

🛑 No Repainting. No Tricks.

  • Signals do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate
  • What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh

⏱ Instant Decision Signals

  • Signals appear at the OPEN of a candle
  • No waiting. No delay. No missed entries

🎯 Entry & Exit — One Glance

  • Clear BUY / SELL arrows
  • TP and SL levels displayed instantly

Everything you need is right in front of you.

⚡ Speed Meets Accuracy

A solid algorithm designed to deliver:

  • Fast signal timing
  • High precision entries

No need to sit all day watching charts.

📉 Profit Protection First

  • Designed to secure profits early
  • Helps you exit before the market turns

⏳ One Trade. One Focus.

  • One signal per week — every Monday morning
  • No overtrading. No noise

You prepare. You execute. You’re done.

📊 Optimized for M15 and H1 Chart 

Built specifically for the 15-minute and H1 timeframes, balancing:

  • Speed
  • Stability
  • Practical execution

🧠 Simple by Design

  • Clean interface
  • Beginner-friendly
  • No complicated rules

🛑 Greed Eliminated

Most traders don’t lose because of strategy…
They lose because of greed and overtrading.

This system removes both.

⚠️ No Hype. Just Reality.

This is not a get-rich-overnight scheme.

There is no perfect system:

  • Some trades will win ✅
  • Some trades will lose ❌

But over time, ZERO HOUR RUNNER is built to:

Deliver steady, meaningful profit through discipline and precision

 Who Is This For?

  • Traders tired of hype and false promises
  • Traders who want structure and clarity
  • Traders ready to be patient and consistent
  • Beginners who want a simple system that works

 Final Word

If you’re looking for:

  • Fast money illusions ❌
  • Signal overload ❌
  • Complicated strategies ❌

This isn’t for you.

But if you want:

  • Clear, non-repainting signals ✅
  • Precision entries and exits ✅
  • One disciplined trade per week ✅
  • A system built for long-term consistency ✅

Then this might be exactly what you’ve been missing.

 One Trade. One Opportunity. One Discipline.

ZERO HOUR RUNNER


Important notes

Broker/server time matters: the “00:00 Monday” and “01:30 Monday” schedule is based on your broker’s MT4 server time.

Pips vs points: brokers quote in “points” internally. On most 5‑digit EUR/USD brokers, 15 pips = 150 points.

This indicator is a signal + trade management guide. Use proper risk management and test on demo first.

Forex trading risk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (forex) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You can sustain a loss of some or all of your investment. Past performance, chart examples, and historical signals shown by this indicator do not guarantee future results. 



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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