KT Currency Strength and Correlation

Suppose your trading strategy provides a selling opportunity on NZD/USD and GBP/JPY at the same time. Using the KT Currency pair correlation, you find that the correlation percentage between these two pairs is at 77%.

As these pairs are strongly correlated, trading them together will only double your risk. If you get a loss on NZD/USD, it is very likely that the trade on GBP/JPY will also end as a loss.



Features



Quickly find the strongest and weakest currency to verify the trade opportunity generated by your trading strategy.

Cut your risk by half or even one-third by avoid trading the strongly correlated currency pairs.

Receive alerts when a currency become the strongest or weakest among the currency basket.

Analyze the strength report using a currency pyramid which arranges them in order of strongest to weakest currency.

Currency Strength Analysis in Detail

Currency Strength analysis helps to find out the strength and weakness of currencies using a mathematical computation. Currency strength is calculated using the US Dollar Index, which works as a reference for other currency indexes.

It is based on a methodology that to successfully trading the Forex market, we should buy the strongest currency and sell the weakest currency

With a tool like this, you can monitor and see the whole currency flow across the Forex Market on a single chart.





- Choosing the Best Currency Pair

Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opportunity GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY. As both of the pairs are strongly positively correlated, trading them both would only double the risk.

Using the currency strength pyramid, you can find out which is the strongest currency out of GBP and EUR. If GBP is stronger than EUR, you should choose the GBP/JPY, or if EUR is stronger than GBP, you should pick the EUR/JPY.





- Avoiding the Flat Market

Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opportunity on AUD/JPY. You find the Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen arranged adjacently in the currency strength pyramid.

It reflects a situation in which both of the currencies are either strongest or weakest at the same time. Having both the tendencies together will end up as a sideways market.



Currency Pairs Correlation in Detail

