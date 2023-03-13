CP Currency Indicator

The CP Currency indicator for MT4 uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades. Moving averages and momentum are two of these indicators. These indicators are utilized by the Super Arrow indicator to filter out false signals as well as generate good ones. Yes!! You don't need so many indicators to trade the major and minor pairs in the financial market.

The CP Currency Indicator is a 15-minute signal indicator for all types of traders. The indicator comes with a mini indicator for short trends in the market. Meaning, you could make lots of profits trading two different signals in one indicator.

NOTE: Both indicators are channels for achieving the same result.

RED ARROW -- Sell Signal

BLUE ARROW -- Buy Signal

BLACK ARROW: The Optimistic Signal (both Buy and Sell Signals for a Short Trend and Quick Entry)

 

Purchase now to be part of our community. We offer standard chart setups for both novice and intermediate traders.

Trade with ease!

 


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MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
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