Welcome to the world of innovative trading solutions! We present to your attention our advanced trading advisor FTC Neuro, working on the basis of up-to-date macroeconomic statistics and modern neural network calculations. Analyzing the market situation with the help of complex algorithms, the adviser recognizes hidden patterns in economic information using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. It offers you the most professional trading experience, offering unique points for entering and exiting trades. Everyone knows that high-quality trading is always a balance between risk and profit. We have developed a unique risk management system and our advisor carefully manages them to keep your capital safe. Automate your trading strategy and simplify complex decisions with our FTC Neuro Trading Advisor! Get the opportunity to increase your capital, minimizing risks! And all this - with comfort and confidence in the future. Try out our trading Advisor today and immerse yourself in the world of professional and high-quality trading! In the work of the adviser, two independent and independent algorithms are laid down - the calculation of the direction of movement according to macroeconomic statistics and the calculation of the direction of movement according to the neural network.





The calculation of the direction of movement according to macroeconomic statistics is carried out according to a formula that includes the main macroeconomic data of the country and these calculated data are transmitted to the developed macroeconomic indicator. In the information board displayed on the chart, this calculation is indicated by the name Direct. After calculating the direction of movement of the currency of a particular country, for example Canada, this calculation is compared with the calculation of another country included in the currency pair. For the EURCAD currency pair, this will be the Euro. As a result, if macroeconomic statistics are better in the Euro area, the graph calculated according to a special formula is growing and the indicator indicates the growth of the Euro. Thus, in each currency pair we have a calculation related only to the currencies of the countries included in this currency pair. When the macroeconomic indicator is turned on on the information board (it should be displayed in green, it is turned on by clicking on the number under the name Direct), the adviser opens positions only in the direction indicated by the indicator.





The calculation of the direction of movement on the neural network is performed on all timeframes - monthly, weekly, daily, 4-hour and hourly. The coincidence of the direction of movement calculated by the neural network with the real direction of movement of the asset coincides by 65-75%, which is a fairly high predictive indicator. A calculation made for a specific timeframe, for example, a daily one, gives a forecast of the direction and range of movement for the next calculated timeframe. Taking into account the high forecast indicator of this calculation, the adviser opens positions in the direction calculated and indicated by the neural network. Any of the listed timeframes can be used in the work. You can use one or more calculations on timeframes at the same time. At the same time, positions will be opened only when the calculation directions of all the included timeframes coincide. If the direction of at least one calculation does not coincide with the rest, the position will not be opened. Enabling the non-network calculation of a specific timeframe is performed by clicking the mouse on the number under the name of a specific timeframe: Nero MN - monthly calculation, Nero W - weekly calculation, Nero D - daily calculation, Ntro H4 - 4-hour calculation, Nero H1 - hourly calculation. The green color means that the neural network calculation of this timeframe is enabled.





The combined use of macroeconomic calculation and neural network calculation of the direction of movement of the asset significantly increases the probability of opening a position in the direction of the current trend.





When the price moves in the opposite direction, calculated by the macro indicator and the neural network, the adviser opens positions on a specially calculated grid with a constant profit level. The volume of orders in the grid and the number of possible orders in the grid are specified in the parameters of the Expert Advisor (MaxLots and MaxOrders).





If the direction of movement of the asset calculated by the macroeconomic indicator changes, all orders opened in the opposite direction to the indicator will be closed. To do this, the CloseContrPosByDirectSignal function is provided - this parameter must always be enabled. This parameter serves as a stop loss for open positions and does not allow you to hold unprofitable positions, which only increases the drawdown of the trading account balance.





Also, the MaxLotsForStop parameter was introduced to close unprofitable positions. When the total volume of positions specified by this parameter is reached, all positions will be closed.





The Expert Advisor has the possibility of hedging open positions with an opposite order. This is provided in the hedging settings. Hedging is configured separately for sell and buy orders. The hedging parameters indicate the volume of positions, upon reaching which all positions will be covered, and the hedging coefficient. By the hedging coefficient, we divide the volume of open orders, thus increasing or decreasing the hedging position. For example, if the coefficient = 0.7, and the volume of open positions is currently 0.3 lots, then 0.3/0.7 =0.43. A hedging position will open with a volume of 0.43 lots. In the hedging settings, the profit level for the hedge and the profit percentage for closing the position are provided. The last parameter - the percentage of profit for closing a position - is set so that the hedge can close all opposite positions with a profit. For example, if you set 0.5 in this parameter, the hedge will close itself and close all opposite orders when the hedge profit is 0.5% more than the loss from opposite orders. Thus, the hedge performs the function of closing unprofitable orders with a small profit.





The adviser has three stages of deposit protection against loss of funds:





1. trading is conducted only in the direction calculated by the macroeconomic indicator and in case of a change in direction, all opposite orders are automatically closed. Thus, trade is always conducted according to the macroeconomic trend.





2. the opening of orders is confirmed by a neural network calculation, which must coincide with the direction of movement calculated by the macroeconomic indicator.





3. when the critical volume is reached by open orders, all orders will be closed by the MaxLotsForStop function or all orders will be hedged by counter positions of the specified volume. The choice between the MaxLotsForStop function or hedging of all positions remains with the trading account manager.





The chart of the profit received when testing currency pairs always coincides with the chart of the trading account balance without any drawdowns of the account balance. This indicates that the Expert Advisor does not allow drawdowns. All positions are closed either with a profit or with a small loss. The adviser does not hold unprofitable positions for a long time, thus maintaining the balance of the trading account. In its work, the adviser uses files with calculations of the macroeconomic indicator (direction) and neural networks, which are posted on the website https://ftcinvest.by /. In the program settings, you must allow access to the URL: https://ftcinvest.by/Files for regular downloading of these files by the adviser. After allowing access, the files with the calculation data are uploaded to the section of the Expert Advisor MQL4\Files.




