MultiTimeframe Candle Patterns

  • Indicators
  • Boaz Nyagaka Moses
    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    Boaz Nyagaka Moses

    • Full time programmer and trader at  Home
    • Kenya
    • 8386
    4.8 (68)
    Hello,
    I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
    I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
    6 products 1 code 6 comments
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 26 April 2022
  • Activations: 5

This is a multi-timeframe candle patterns indicator. It scans the chart for Hammer, Engulfing candle, Doji candle and Three white soldiers / black crows setups.

FEATURES:

  • Main panel showing timeframes from M5 - W1, last signal and last signal time of the selected candle pattern.
  • You can switch between the timeframes by clicking on them.
  • A panel with buttons to switch from one candle pattern to another on the main panel.
  • Arrows to help you locate the candle pattern.
  • A scale showing you what candle patterns the arrows represent.

INPUTS:

  • Arrow distance from wick (points) - Distance between the candle high/low and the arrow
  • Show hammer arrows - Select true/false to show hammer arrows on the chart
  • Show engulfing arrows -  Select true/false to show engulfing arrows on the chart
  • Show doji arrows - Select true/false  to show doji arrows on the chart
  • Show soldiers/crows arrows -  Select true/false  to show Three white soldiers / black crows arrows on the chart
  • M5 (to W1) - Select true/false to show the candle patterns on the chart.
  • Minimum candle length (hammer)  - Enter the minimum candle (High to Low) length to detect a hammer (in points)
  • Minimum body length (hammer) -  Enter the minimum body (not including wicks) length to detect a hammer (in points)
  • Alerts - Select true/false to activate the alert function
  • Mobile - Select true/false to send notification to your MT4 mobile
  • Screen - Select true/false to show alert message on your MT4 desktop chart
  • Email -  Select true/false to send an email.

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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Giant Trade Panel
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Giant Trade Panel  comes as a whole package with functionalities that will satisfy all your needs as a manual trader. I created this utility to help you manage your trades from a single chart with just a few clicks . It has a smooth interface which is very responsive.  The utility has sub panels each with different functions: Symbols panel   - This will help you open chart of any symbol with just one click. Timeframes panel - With this you can navigate from M1 timeframe to MN1 timeframe with jus
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Limited-Time offer at $95 Next price -->   $150 Compound Scalper is a simple to use scalping robot which filters signals based on the default time period (2200hrs to 0100hrs). Inputs: Fixed Lot size - 0.01 Use Risk - True (True means risk % will be used and False means Fixed Lot size will be used) Risk Percentage = 2 (2 means 2% of the account) Open Trades on Friday - True/False Close Trades on Friday - True/False Friday Close Hour - 23 (in 24Hr Clock) Friday Close Minute - 0 Pairs: AUDCAD, AUD
IDR Indicator
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
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This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by TheMas7er on his youtube channel. The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.  The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est. I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone. Important This indicator is designed for the indices and M5 timeframe, but you are welcome to
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
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'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
IDR Indicator MT5
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
Indicators
This indicator is based on  the strategy shared by   TheMas7er   on his youtube channel. The IDR/DR range will help you identify the high and low of the day once a candle closes above or below the the DR levels.  The IDR/DR range is determined 1 hour after session open, 09:30 am est. I have incorporated the fibonacci tool to help you mark the retracement for a good entry in the premium or discount zone. Important This indicator is designed for the   indices   and   M5   timeframe, but you
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