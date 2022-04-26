MultiTimeframe Candle Patterns
- Indicators
-
Boaz Nyagaka MosesHello,
I am a proficient developer with vast knowledge of MQL4 and MQL5. Given my five years of experience in forex trading and automation, I am confident I can help you code your desired system, error-free and bug-free.
I create scripts, Indicators, and Expert advisors for both MT4 and MT5.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 26 April 2022
- Activations: 5
This is a multi-timeframe candle patterns indicator. It scans the chart for Hammer, Engulfing candle, Doji candle and Three white soldiers / black crows setups.
FEATURES:
- Main panel showing timeframes from M5 - W1, last signal and last signal time of the selected candle pattern.
- You can switch between the timeframes by clicking on them.
- A panel with buttons to switch from one candle pattern to another on the main panel.
- Arrows to help you locate the candle pattern.
- A scale showing you what candle patterns the arrows represent.
INPUTS:
- Arrow distance from wick (points) - Distance between the candle high/low and the arrow
- Show hammer arrows - Select true/false to show hammer arrows on the chart
- Show engulfing arrows - Select true/false to show engulfing arrows on the chart
- Show doji arrows - Select true/false to show doji arrows on the chart
- Show soldiers/crows arrows - Select true/false to show Three white soldiers / black crows arrows on the chart
- M5 (to W1) - Select true/false to show the candle patterns on the chart.
- Minimum candle length (hammer) - Enter the minimum candle (High to Low) length to detect a hammer (in points)
- Minimum body length (hammer) - Enter the minimum body (not including wicks) length to detect a hammer (in points)
- Alerts - Select true/false to activate the alert function
- Mobile - Select true/false to send notification to your MT4 mobile
- Screen - Select true/false to show alert message on your MT4 desktop chart
- Email - Select true/false to send an email.