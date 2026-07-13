SSL Channel Indicator

Introducing the SSL Channel Indicator MT4, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading accuracy by visualizing price trend dynamics. This indicator is ideal for traders looking to identify trend reversals and continuations through a simple yet effective dual SMA approach.

By utilizing the innovative flip technique, the SSL Channel Indicator MT4 provides clear visual signals, helping you make timely trading decisions in various market conditions. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator can significantly improve your trading strategy.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated trading.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
  • Signal Generation: Utilizes two 10-period simple moving averages to measure price action, providing reliable trend signals.
  • Non-Repainting Reliability: Ensures that signals remain fixed based on closed bars, allowing for accurate backtesting.
  • Visual Clarity: Offers arrow signals on the chart for easy identification of trend shifts and potential entry points.
  • Timeframe Compatibility: Works seamlessly across different timeframes, making it suitable for various trading styles.
  • Customizable Parameters: Allows users to adjust settings such as the SMA period to suit their trading preferences.

The SSL Channel Indicator MT4 is a must-have for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience with reliable signals and clear trend visualizations.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags SSL Channel Indicator MT4, trading indicator, forex trading, technical analysis, trend analysis, moving averages, trading signals, market trends, forex signals, trading strategies, non-repainting indicators, MetaTrader 4, trading alerts, price action, automated trading

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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