Octo Tack

OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR


Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.

  • No repainting in any way, guaranteed
  • It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)
  • You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip
Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals in your terminal, download the PRO version for a better performance of your trading. Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo TackTrend Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.

PROPIEDADES
 Octo Tack
 Octo Tack Pro
Trend
 Yes
 Yes
Trigger Types
 1
 2
Signals per Trend
 Few
 Several
Alerts
 Trend
 Trend + Trigger

Recommended timeframe: M5 & M15

This indicator has the following parameters:


- Trend Alerts: ON/OFF


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Indicators
ABSOLUTELY DO NOT REPAINT, 100% GUARANTEED!! With this indicator you will be able to identify the trend of the financial pairs in which it is loaded. By means of a graph of arrows that definitely do NOT repaint, this indicator shows you where the current trend is going. It also has the plus that you can view the trend in the different time periods (as you can see in the screenshots) in a top bar where you can see the different time periods in green (bullish) or red (bearish) depending on the c
Octo Tack Pro
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicators
OCTO TACK TREND PRO INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator Shows signals that tell you the current market trend Shows different signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. It does not repaint in any way, once a signal has been captured, it remains there until it is finalized. It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) Just be attentive and wait for the alert to tell you when a ne
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