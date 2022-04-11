OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR





Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend

Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.

No repainting in any way, guaranteed

It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)

You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip

Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals in your terminal, download the PRO version for a better performance of your trading. Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo TackTrend Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.

PROPIEDADES

Octo Tack

Octo Tack Pro

Trend

Yes

Yes

Trigger Types

1

2

Signals per Trend

Few

Several

Alerts

Trend

Trend + Trigger



Recommended timeframe: M5 & M15

This indicator has the following parameters:



- Trend Alerts: ON/OFF



