Octo Tack
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR
Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend
Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried.
- No repainting in any way, guaranteed
- It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots)
- You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip
Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals in your terminal, download the PRO version for a better performance of your trading. Don't wait any longer and take advantage of the Octo TackTrend Indicator, the best MQL tool so far.
|PROPIEDADES
|Octo Tack
|Octo Tack Pro
|Trend
|Yes
|Yes
|Trigger Types
|1
|2
|Signals per Trend
|Few
|Several
|Alerts
|Trend
|Trend + Trigger
Recommended timeframe: M5 & M15This indicator has the following parameters:
- Trend Alerts: ON/OFF