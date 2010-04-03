Range Predictor MT5

Introducing the Range Predictor: Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! 🚀

Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves—Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels, this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127516/

Why Traders Love the Range Predictor

Initially a legacy tool, the Range Predictor gained such a devoted following that it’s now back and better than ever! Its ability to accurately forecast price reversals and pinpoint trend shifts has made it a must-have for traders seeking to stay ahead of the competition.

Here's why it’s a game-changer:

  • Dynamic Range Updates: When price breaks out of the current range, new levels are calculated instantly—no lag, no repainting.
  • Trend Tracking Made Simple: Watch the central level for a quick read on trend direction—up when it rises, down when it falls.
  • Customizable Precision: Adjust the settings to fit your style, whether you’re hunting for short-term breakouts or long-term trends.

🔧 SETTINGS: Fine-Tune Your Success

1. Length (ATR Length):
Set the depth of analysis! A higher length smooths the data, delivering more stable, equally spaced ranges. Lower it for quicker, more reactive predictions.

2. Factor (Range Width):
Want wider, long-term ranges? Increase the Factor to minimize false breakouts. For fast, frequent ranges, go lower for tighter control and more opportunities.

3. Timeframe (Indicator Output):
Choose the timeframe that matches your strategy. Use a higher timeframe for broader trends or a lower one for rapid, real-time updates.

4. Source (Data Input):
Pick the right data source for accurate predictions. Stick with price-scale sources like the closing price to ensure precision.

How It Works: Simple, Powerful, Accurate

When the price touches the upper or lower levels of the predicted range, expect a reversal. If the price breaks through, the Range Predictor adapts instantly, giving you fresh levels to watch. The central level serves as your compass—rising in an uptrend, falling in a downtrend.

No more guesswork. No more missed opportunities. Just real-time, actionable insights at your fingertips.

And remember, don’t hesitate to contact me if you face any issues—I’m here to help!

Ready to see the future of trading? Let the Range Predictor be your guide. 🔥


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
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