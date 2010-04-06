The indicator connects the price in a cyclical-wave relationship. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.





Suitable for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only at open prices. Therefore, it is reliable and without redrawing. Often, signals that go in the wrong direction are compensated for on the subsequent signal.





I fix your attention - the indicator without redrawing on the zero candlestick. This indicator uses its algorithms to analyze previous periods and predict further market behavior. It is based on the moving average and the price range for the last specified period of time, which makes it possible to more accurately assess the situation.