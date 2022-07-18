Expert Price Histogram 1

Sales Sales for seasonal traders.A new type of indicator for Professional and Experienced Traders. Specifically designed for trend identification. A great tool  for investors to invest at the right and suitable time for decent trading. You can present it to your potential clients and customers for their satisfaction. A very handy and trendy tool. Easy to read , comprehend  and user friendly. By this tool you can easily identify the potential to enter in trading and  low potential to exit. 


It can provide reliable entry exit Signals Best indicator to buy for a complete month for optimistic and realistic trading and month long business. 


just needs a try and please don't forget to leave a comment and review.

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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Expert Price Oscillator 2
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A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
Dealing Expert Pro MT4 Edition
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A very Simple Indicator for experienced and professional traders. It indicates direction of trade and provides signals of best deals. Signal is referred here a point on chart where indicator line turns its direction or converges. This indicator finds underlaying trading asset trade direction and indicates best scenarios of trade as described in screenshots. Where it has run for a period of time and converges to best deal scenarios.       Have a Look!
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A value indicator. It is helping tool to indicate the direction of value gain. A best helping tool to trade value. This indicator is equipped with a colored line and a digital tool to indicate value numerically . This indicator also helps to indicate value during trends. A study based on this indicator shows value of trade significantly changes during trends best tool to chase the trends.
Percentile Value Indicator MT4 Edition
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A basic tool for experienced and professional traders to trade percentile of the value. It indicates both values in the form of digits appeared on the left corner of the screen. Instructions Manual : First choose your desired symbol and then select this tool. Please be remined that this tool is just a helping tool. its upon trader what he desired so. The function of this tool  is just to provide a help in trading. 
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A technical Indicator Providing Price Convergence Signals along with value for experienced and professional traders. Easy to comprehend, Easy to understand.  This is a helping tool provides best signals. This indicator is designed based on the fundamentals of trade. A very good indicator you can customized its color. A best tool to find trade direction. An adaptive indicator. It constantly adapts to the trade.
Volatility Meter MT4 Edition
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A very good indicator  for Experienced and Professional Traders. A practical approach to trading. Easy to understand. A helping tool for traders looking for price movements . Signals: Signal Number 1: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards downward direction is  a selling opportunity. Signal Number 2: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards upward direction is  a buying opportunity.
Dealing Expert Pro
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Dealing Expert Pro Method to Install Download the indictaor. Attach to the Chart of Symbol. A subwindow would appear with all indictaor values for the timeframe slected. Study the trend of indictaor values for better analysis. Better the time to read better the values would be. The indictaor would provide its values for both directios where upward or downward.
Expert Price Oscillator 1
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A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.   Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .
Value Convergence Indicator
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A technical Indicator Providing Price Convergence Signals along with value for experienced and professional traders. Easy to comprehend, Easy to understand.  This is a helping tool provides best signals. This indicator is designed based on the fundamentals of trade. A very good indicator you can customized its color. A best tool to find trade direction. An adaptive indicator. It constantly adapts to the trade.
Value Indicator
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A value indicator for experienced and professional traders. It is helping tool to indicate the direction value gain. A best helping tool to trade value. This indicator is equipped with a colored line and a digital tool to indicate value numerically . This indicator also helps to indicate value during trends. A study based on this indicator shows value of trade significantly changes during trends best tool to cash the trends.
Trending Investor
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Indicators
Best helping tool for Professional and Experienced traders. A best Tool To find the trend.  Instruction Manual: First Select your desired Symbol. Then attach this tool and wait till it identify the trend for you. Then it will be more feasible to trade. Once again best tool to trade. Demo version is available you can fully test its functionality. More importantly there are always trend breaks Once Trend break is observed un-attach this tool and then re-attach to get the fresh trend. Precautions:
Percentile Value Indicator
Ali Waqas Ahmad
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A basic tool for traders to trade percentile of the value. It indicates both values in the for of digits appeared on the left corner of the screen. Instructions Manual : First choose your desired symbol and then select this tool. Please be remined that this tool is just a helping tool. its upon trader what he desired so. The function of this tool  is just to provide a help in trading. 
Volatility Meter
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A very good indicator for experienced and professional traders . A practical approach to trading. Easy to understand. A helping tool for traders looking for price movements . Signals: Signal Number 1: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards downward direction is  a selling opportunity. Signal Number 2: When yellow line which is a signal line  crossing the zero line  towards upward direction is  a buying opportunity.
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