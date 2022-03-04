Colored TRIX

Developed by Jack Hutson in the 80's, the Triple Exponential Moving Average (a.k.a. TRIX) is a Momentum technical indicator that shows the percentage of change in a moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. The smoothing process was put in place in order to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant for the analysis period chosen.

We at Minions Labs found hard to follow the smoothness of the original TRIX line, so we colored the TRIX line with BUY and SELL trend movements.


HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR

  • You can use this oscillator to identify Oversold and Overbought areas.
  • You can use this indicator to analyze periods where the zero-line is crossed by the TRIX signal.
  • Some traders prefer TRIX over MACD because of its smoothness.
  • Since it is not a leading indicator, the TRIX indicator can be used as a confirmation tool and/or as a trend filtering system.


PARAMETERS

  • Period of Analysis.


soeuseidoni10
74
soeuseidoni10 2024.04.26 10:56 
 

muito bom, poderia ter duas linhas horizontais indicando sobre compra e sobre venda e setas de entrada e saída da operação.

Dzimabie Rockson Junior
141
Dzimabie Rockson Junior 2024.01.31 15:01 
 

Good indicator. An alert will make it great

soeuseidoni10
74
soeuseidoni10 2024.04.26 10:56 
 

muito bom, poderia ter duas linhas horizontais indicando sobre compra e sobre venda e setas de entrada e saída da operação.

Flavio Javier Jarabeck
346019
Reply from developer Flavio Javier Jarabeck 2024.04.26 16:07
Olá... se você observar a escala Y, ele não é um "Bounded Indicator"... ele apenas orbita o eixo Zero (0)... ;)
Dzimabie Rockson Junior
141
Dzimabie Rockson Junior 2024.01.31 15:01 
 

Good indicator. An alert will make it great

