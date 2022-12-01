Multiple TimeFrame MACD Confluency Tool

Multiple Timeframe MACD indicator.

This indicator was built for making multiple timeframe analysis possible in MT5 using MACD Indicator.

MACD Indicator traditionally shows two lines and one histogram.

MACD Line(Yellow) is calculated by subtracting 12period EMA(fast) from 26period EMA (slow).

Signal Line(Blue) is created by a 9period EMA from MACD Line.

Histogram is just the difference between MACD and Signal lines. Histogram is colored based on the difference between its value and the previous histogram. If the difference is positive, histogram turns green indicating an uptrend, otherwise, if difference is negative, histogram turns red, indicating downtrend.

There are various ways of performing multiple timeframes analysis, one simple and consistent way of using this indicator is just making together MACD value from two higher timeframes and use it as a filter for selecting best oportunity for a successfull trade based on confluency of MACD at both timeframes. 

One example based on confluency of histogram colors: 

Buy: Search for Buy Opportunities(at M5) when both MACD Histogram (H1 and D1 timeframes) is colored green.

Sell: Search for Sell Opportunities(at M5) when both MACD Histogram (H1 and D1 timeframes) is colored red.

All MACD Parameters can be adjustable following user prefferences such as Fast EMA, Slowing EMA and Signal periods, Moving Average Method and Price Application Method. 

You can choose only timeframes higher than chart timeframe. 


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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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