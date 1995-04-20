Key Round Zones mf

Forex Indicator "Key Round Zones" for MT4.

- Indicator "Key Round Zones" is must have auxiliary indicator for traders who take support/resistance into consideration.
- 1000 and 500 round levels are respected by the price - price rebounds from them very often.
- Major 1000 levels also have strong Support/Resistance zones (100 points in each side) around it.
- Also 1 000 and 500 round levels are good to place Take Profits (in front of round level) and SL (behind the round level).
- These levels are especially strong during price sideways and flat on the market.

Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators!
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Recommended products
SPV Volatility
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Volatility indicator is one of the most effective filters. Volatility filter. Shows three volatility options. The so-called limit, real, and the last most effective filter for the filter is the percentage filter. Percentage display of folatility shows the ratio of limit to real volatility. And thus, if we trade in the middle of the channel, then it is necessary to set a condition that the percentage is less than a certain indicator value. If we trade on the channel breakout - following t
Yihaa Shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
Multiphase
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Multiphase is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The key difference between the Multiphase indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger Band) is that Multiphase takes into account not simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, but, with on the other hand, it makes the indicator less sensitive.
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
TrendDecoder Scanner MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Indicators
Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then $99 After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a complementa
VR CyberBot MT4 Panel Expert 8Pairs 8Shadows Pivot
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (1)
Experts
The product "VR CyberBot MT4" is the LITE series with the economical price of the product " Ai Panel Genius X4 " [Ai]  Autonomic computing   is an intelligent computing approach that autonomously carries out robotic and interactive applications based on goal- and inference-driven mechanisms. ' Ai Panel Genius X ' is a premium indicator designed as a serious professional expert's friend. It instantly provides expert knowledge on all pairs, including multi-pair analysis, all in one advanced 'wysi
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Prosecution
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Prosecution is a Forex arrow indicator that tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is created on the basis of a special algorithm, and based on the developed algorithm, signals are created that allow you to track the trend and see its beginning and end, especially when several timeframes are combined to refine the signal. The arrows show the direction of the deal, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screensh
DoIt Gold Guardian MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT5 Version ]   DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD)   DoIt Gold Guardian   is designed for traders who want to   capitalize on gold’s explosive movements   with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for   long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek   consistent growth without fear of volatility , i
Probabilities distribution of price
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
PDP indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment. Operation principles and features PDP analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and mov
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Experts
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicators
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Round levels scanner
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
ATR Trailing Stop ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ATR Trailing Stop" for MT4, No Repaint. - Upgrade your trading methods with great auxiliary ATR Trailing Stop indicator for MT4. - This indicator is perfect for Trailing Stop purpose. - ATR Trailing Stop is automatically adaptive to market volatility. - No delays and easy set up. - This indicator is excellent to combine with price action entries into the direction of main trend. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Smart Channel New
Zhou Bing
Indicators
This simple, yet powerful indicator is very good way to determine actual S/R levels. It's main purpose is making your overview on markets much better.It has built-in arrow signal system, which should be used along with MT indicators for best results.Just try it. Recommended MT indicators to use along: Bollinger Bands (default) RSI (period 3, levels 10/90)
RevertProFX
Jeremy Seydler
Experts
After purchase , DM for Setfiles and guidance Revert Pro FX This EA is built around a mean reversion strategy , focusing on capturing profits as prices return to their average levels. It’s specifically designed to trade the AUDNOK/  AUDCAD pair  , but others like NZDCAD,EURGBP,GBPCAD,EURNZD,and others work aswell. Key Highlights of this EA Lot Size: Recommended starting lot is 0.01 for every $500 in your account, ensuring safety and sustainability. Entry Points: The EA identifies extremely s
Smart Market Analyser
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now! Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual 1. Introduction Welcome to the   Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all
Talking about Zen chan
Li Peng Fang
Indicators
Talking about Zen "Talking about Zen" is an investment theory of the Internet celebrity " Talking about Zen " on the securities market. His theory seems to be suitable for all volatile investment markets, such as stocks, warrants, and futures. " Talking about Zen " is a technical analysis theory based on morphology and geometry. The trend of any investment market, the trend of any investment market, is essentially like two leaves that cannot be copied and will not be exactly the same, but the w
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Tripl
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Tripl indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of currency market analysis is identifying a trend, which is a stable direction in which prices are moving. For this purpose, the Tripl indicator uses calculations that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend of price movements. A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Most often, a trend develops for a long time befor
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
More from author
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's useful for making candlestick charts more read
FREE
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! T
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also, I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4,  great auxiliary trading tool . SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - botto
FREE
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right It is possible
FREE
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is o
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. With PC and
RSI for 8 Symbols mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. Click here to see
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair  scalping trading system! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.11 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale.  Each order has own SL for account protection. EA should run on 10 pairs s
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) EA Featu
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Correction Histogram" for MT4. Trend Correction Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. 7 consecutive histogram columns of the same color means beginning of new trend. Trend Correction Histogram indicator designed with the main purpose - to minimize losses and maximize profit. It has parameter - "Period", responsible for indicator's sensitivity. Built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Trend Correction Histogram can be use as a simple bu
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility. - EA has auto (lo
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. N o repaint; No delay; Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Ba
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform! High Win ratio is around 90%! System is using compound interest risk management! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use Set_file for testing and trading: download EA set_file Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.  System is  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each  order has own SL  for account protection. Implemented compound interest method. Orders Opening Senso
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available for 10 pairs! Use Set_files (v25.11) from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. This EA is an   Advanced   version of   Adaptive Scalper EA. Additional features of Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA in comparison with basic  Adaptive Scalper EA : Additional spread settings
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading:    No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Doji Rever
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
SwapFree   Adaptive Scalper EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  9 Set_files available for 9 pairs! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Scalping techniques. No Rollover influence. No Swaps i
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT4, No Repaint. SPEED of Moving Average - is   unique trend   indicator. The   calculation   of this indicator is   based on equations from physics .   Speed   is the   1st derivative   of Moving average. MA Speed   indicator shows how fast MA itself changes its direction. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with   MA Speed .   Suitable for SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA. It is recommended to   use   MA Speed   in trend strategie
Doji breakout pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts
SF Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
SWAP-FREE  MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with High accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. SF Multi Sniper EA   is  "set and forget"  Expert Advisor which is doing all trading job for you! Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. No  influence from Rollover. No Swaps involved. N o through weeke
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Consolidation Bar mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator   Consolidation Bar   Pattern for MT4. Indicator  "Consolidation Bar "  is very powerful   breakout-focused indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator detects  price consolidation in narrow area   during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order location and SL location. Bullish  Consolidation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  Consolidation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). No repaint; No delay; High R/R ratio (reward/ri
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Over Sold Bought Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
OSB Oscillator - is advanced custom indicator, efficient Price Action auxiliary tool. Advanced new calculation method is used.  New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. OSB Oscillator is auxiliary tool to find exact entry points for Price Action, Divergence and Oversold/OverBought signals. Oversold values: below 30. Overbought values: over 70. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.  It is much faster and more accura
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review