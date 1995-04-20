Key Round Zones mf
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "Key Round Zones" for MT4.
- Indicator "Key Round Zones" is must have auxiliary indicator for traders who take support/resistance into consideration.
- 1000 and 500 round levels are respected by the price - price rebounds from them very often.
- Major 1000 levels also have strong Support/Resistance zones (100 points in each side) around it.
- Also 1 000 and 500 round levels are good to place Take Profits (in front of round level) and SL (behind the round level).
- These levels are especially strong during price sideways and flat on the market.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.