Key Round Zones mf

Forex Indicator "Key Round Zones" for MT4.





- Indicator "Key Round Zones" is must have auxiliary indicator for traders who take support/resistance into consideration.

- 1000 and 500 round levels are respected by the price - price rebounds from them very often.

- Major 1000 levels also have strong Support/Resistance zones (100 points in each side) around it.

- Also 1 000 and 500 round levels are good to place Take Profits (in front of round level) and SL (behind the round level).

- These levels are especially strong during price sideways and flat on the market.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.