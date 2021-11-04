They say that currency market is flat most of the time. NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller



!Attention!

EA is sensitive to chart period! Please use chart period and symbol from set's name (AUDCAD_M15).

Use only ECN Broker with minimum spread.

Recommended to have minimum deposit as 1000$.

Min leverage 1:100.

I recommend to use all presented symbols for diversify risks but it also can use less.

You shold use a reliable VPS for continuous EA work.

Stop loss should not be small. It's needed to protect against "Flash Crash". (Brexit, CHF Flash Crash 2015).

Used currency pairs: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD .

All sets are optimized to real market and ready to trade. Further the quantity of symbols will be increased.

Features:

Limited quantity of orders in the grid.

Built-in market volatility filter.

No need using set files. All sets are builded in the EA.

Partial grid closure in case of drawdown.

Setup:

You have to pick set for current symbol (e.g. For symbol AUDCAD uses AUDCAD_M15).

To set the graph's period from the set's name (M_15).

You can set other settings optional.

Input parameters: Load Settings For Symbol - Loading settings for symbols. Max Symbols - Max quantity of symbols to trade at the same time. Auto Risk(if to set "0" then it uses Fix Lot) - Funds per 0.01 lot. Fix Lot - Fix Lot for the first trade. Use StopLoss? - Do need to use a stop-loss? Max Spread - Maximum possible spread for opening position (Recommended: average spread x2). Max Orders - Maximum number of orders in the grid. Trade Mode - This mode allows you to buy and sell at the same time.

Recommended MM:

Safe: Max Symbols For Trade = 2, 0.01 lot per 2000$, Min.deposit: 1000$, leverage 1:100 (Max Symbols = 2, Auto Risk = 2000, Min depo = 1000)

Normal: Max Symbols For Trade = 2-3, 0.01 lot per 1500$, Min.deposit: 3000$, leverage 1:200 (Max Symbols = 2-3, Auto Risk = 1500, Min depo = 3000)

Aggressive(High risk!): Max Symbols For Trade = ALL, 0.01 lot per 1000$, Min.deposit: 5000$, leverage 1:500 (Max Symbols = ALL, Auto Risk = 1000, Min depo = 5000)

Any quaestions? Please write to private messages.