Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs.

It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%).


Why should you have to choose Stufic and why you purchase worthwhile?

  • Stufic is robust and can be optimized for all the currency pairs
  • Stufic is being developed with regard to stability
  • A combination of 30 different settings can work simultaneously on one trading account
  • You can apply the weighting method for genetic algorithm (more in documentation on stufic.com webpage)
  • No dangerous techniques like Martingale used!
  • 4 verified successful indicators inside
  • Detailed online documentation
  • You will receive regularly monthly updates
  • You can use the hedging strategy
  • ECN accepted
  • Control panel included
  • CSV files with actual floatings can be send to your FTP
  • Focused on testing with MetaTrader
  • High Accuracy testing also with Open Price Method (when using M5_Bar_EA parameter)
  • Perfect support
  • Monthly updates for main pairs: AUDUSD, AUDNZD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURAUD
  • Optimization based on OnTester method with OutOfSample period
  • System Quality Number formula by Van K. Tharp included
  • Online monitoring (upon request)
  • Fixed lot and how we use it in real trading

"Appreciate your view on TP & SL. Trailing SL shall also benefit as we gain more than what we expected. You have been trading with discipline, if trader trades like you Forex market will be blessing for them."

Haripal Solanki

Try demo before buy!

Try optimizing with custom method based on Genetic Algorithm and our SQN score with Out Of Sample forward test!


Authors

Stufic is automated trading software developed by the company Parbest s.r.o. and Tomas Hruby. The author has gained more 10 years of experience in trading and more than 15 years of experience in programming. He is a student of the world champion in trading Andrey Unger and he has undergone the training of the international forex provider in Israel. Last but not least, he works with many talented students and programmers, regularly tests and compares commercial trading systems that keep him often motivated to develop the precise approach to autotrading. The author works on the investment strategy in a close cooperation with other two programmers.

We believe in the power of the indicators and the probability. We believe in strict Stop Losses and Take Profits added to each order.


Parameters

Its not possible to provide full list of parameters to this description.

-> All parameters with description are available at comments page and in attached PDF (zip file). Go to PARAMETERS -> All SET files are attached to the comments

Reviews 2
ThomBertram
643
ThomBertram 2016.01.23 11:42 
 

Now I think it is Time for the first Review.

I have tested Stufic for a Month on my Live Account. I realy like the customization option from this ea.

With a few klicks of optimisation i can use any currency pair that i want.

The presets from Mr. Hruby works great, especially when the whole portfolio is used.

So i think this ea is future proof.

I have made stable profit with small drawdown.

So i give 5 Stars for This EA!

