Talking about Zen chan

Talking about Zen

"Talking about Zen" is an investment theory of the Internet celebrity " Talking about Zen " on the securities market. His theory seems to be suitable for all volatile investment markets, such as stocks, warrants, and futures.

" Talking about Zen " is a technical analysis theory based on morphology and geometry.

The trend of any investment market, the trend of any investment market, is essentially like two leaves that cannot be copied and will not be exactly the same, but the wonderful thing about the trend is that different trends have the same structure. The " Talking about Zen " is a technical analysis theory that takes away from the trend and focuses on the structure of the trend.

The function of this indicator: automatically draw the most basic form in the twist theory: pen.



