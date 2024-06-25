TrendDecoder Scanner MT4

Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate

Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units.

$49 for the first 50 copies - then $99

After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99.




What is it about?

This screener is a complementary tool of our best-reviewed TrendDECODER.

It allows you to:

  • get the current TrendUP and TrendDOWN signals of your favorite assets on all the relevant timeframes for your trading
  • see immediately the most favorable timeframe configuration for a profitable Trendfollowing or Swing trade.


What are these most favorable TimeFrame configurations?

  • First, be sure you have a multi-timeframe chart setup: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Second, select the asset where your Main TimeFrame move in the same direction as the Upper TimeFrame.


For which assets?

This is exactly the point. You will choose and focus on the assets that are relevant to you.

Special Tip: TrendDECODER Screener can also be a very synthetic way to check if correlated assets currently diverge or behave in a normal way (like Gold and Dollar for example).



Concretely, how does it work and with which strategies?

Pretty simple:

  • just plug the Screener on your current chart
  • go in the configuration panel
    • select your favorite Forex pairs or assets
    • and the Timeframes you are trading on

Your TrendDECODER Screener is now visible on your current chart in the form of a dashboard.

  • then click on a triangle of the dashboard, TrendDECODER Screener opens directly a new chart with a simplified version of TrendDECODER on it.
  • in seconds you can produce the 2 or 3 charts you need to consider entering the market.

Of course, TrendDECODER is available to time precisely:

  • your Entries
  • your Take Profit thanks to the FiboLevels
  • your exits, thanks to the RealTime TrendLine crossings


Please check why and how our innovative global Meta METHOD will help you maximize your profits and minimize your risk. 

  • see how the strategic levels of PowerZONES with its embedded RiskReward ratio can dramatically improve your trading safety
  • and see how BladeSCALPER and its detection of double bottoms and double tops can confirm and maximize your probability of winning trades combined with TrendDECODER


At last, here are our personal trading mantras. Maybe it can help you find your way!

  1. Stop dreaming >> Get the right tools and use them
  2. Stop betting >> Manage your money and your risk
  3. Stop drifting >> Find your trading style and Time frame
  4. Stop reacting >> Plan your trade
  5. Stop stressing >> Execute your plan

MetaSignalsPro
Making your trading easier, faster, and safer

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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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