Multiphase
- Indicators
-
Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multiphase is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The key difference between the Multiphase indicator and other channel indicators (for example, from the same Bollinger Band) is that Multiphase takes into account not simple moving averages, but double-smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, but, with on the other hand, it makes the indicator less sensitive.