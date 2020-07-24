In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time.

The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe.

It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF).





Indicator inputs :

- Buy signal color : The color of the buy signal arrow, it can be customized from a wide range of palette colors. Default is Lime Green

- Sell signal color : The color of the sell signal arrow, it can be customized from a wide range of palette colors. Default is Orange Red

- Signal distance from the candle : The distance of the signal arrow from the candle (in Points). Default is 20

- Signal arrow size : The width of the line drawn on the chart. Default is 3

- Window alert : TRUE to enable window alerts, FALSE to disable window alerts.

- Email alert : TRUE to enable email alerts, FALSE to disable email alerts.

- Push Notification alert : TRUE to enable push notification alerts, FALSE to disable push notification alerts.





For any suggestion, issues, or question. Please, feel free to contact me at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amiine90