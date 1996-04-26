Prosecution is a Forex arrow indicator that tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is created on the basis of a special algorithm, and based on the developed algorithm, signals are created that allow you to track the trend and see its beginning and end, especially when several timeframes are combined to refine the signal. The arrows show the direction of the deal, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays lines with the help of which arrow signals are generated, taking into account internal filters. Often, signals that go in the wrong direction are compensated for on the subsequent signal. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.