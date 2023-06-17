Brilliant Oscillator BOS

Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator.

This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator.

WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS

  • Fast and reliable signals

Purpose

  • The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends.

The inputs

  • In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only.

Currency pairs

  • The indicator is suitable for all currency pairs.

Markets

  • The indicator works in all markets (forex, cryptos, stock etc.)

Timeframes

  • The indicator works on all timeframes

HOW TO USE THE BRILLIANT INDICATOR

Signals

  • The red histograms are for SELL SIGNALS
  • The light blue histograms are for BUY SIGNALS
Buying/Selling Options
  • Simply we buy when the histograms turns into light blue
  • We Sell when the histograms turns into red.
NOTE: I HAVE ATTACHED THE SCREENSHOTS FOR MORE CRALIFICATIONS. 


STRATEGIES YOU MAY APPLY WITH THIS TOOL

choose the one that suits you most depending on your goals and style of trading.

  1. You may choose to buy in a bullish trend only.
  2. You may choose to sell in a bearish trend only.
  3. You may choose to buy in bearish trend and hold the trades when the trend turns into bullish
  4. You may choose to sell in bullish trend and hold sell trades when the trend turns into bearish
  5. You may choose to trade based on the BUY and SELL signals only without considering the trend direction
  6. You may choose to trade based on both BUY and SELL signals with the trend direction signals.
  7. You may choose to sell a pull back in an uptrend
  8. You may choose buy a pullback in a downtrend

Disclaimer

Forex trading is risky like any business and there is no 100% guaranteed profitability. Therefore you should invest only what you van afford to lose.


WARNING: Study this tool as much as you can and don't gamble with it. Trade and invest wisely!


Last word.

With my experience this is a good tool to go with if you are looking for a tool to improve your trading performance. Take time to study it and it is very simple.

I will be glad to help if you private message me incase of any technical issue. 


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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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Indicators
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Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
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Indicators
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Perfect Trend Scanner
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Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Smart Trend Indicator STI
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Experts
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Infinity Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
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Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Indicators
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Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
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Trend Shooter Index
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Indicators
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Trend Hunters Indicator
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Sweet Arrows Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
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