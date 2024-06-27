Smart Market Analyser

5
REMINDER: Early buyers hot price discount: Price subject to rise after first 20 copies. Starting price $65 and final price will be $1275. Secure your discounted copy Now!


Smart Money Analyser Indicator User Manual


1. Introduction

Welcome to the  Smart Money Analyser Indicator This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market analysis by combining various technical indicators to generate actionable trading signals. Designed to be user-friendly, this indicator helps traders of all levels make informed trading decisions.

2. Features

  • Real-Time Currency Strength Analysis: Evaluate the strength of all 28 currency pairs in real-time.
  • Real-Time Currency Trend Analysis:  Evaluate the trend direction of all 28 currency pairs in real-time
  • Multiple algorithms: Combines multiple algorithms for robust signal generation.
  • Actionable Trade Signals: You will receive "Very Strong Buy" and "Very Strong Sell" signals for optimal trading opportunities.
  • Customizable Alerts: Get notified via sound, popup alerts, email, and mobile notifications.
  • Visual Dashboard: Intuitive interface displaying key metrics and signals.
  • Adjustable Dashboard: You can minimize and Maximize the dashboard for easier visibility of charts and signals as well.
  • Clickable Currency Pairs: You can quickly navigate on multiple currency pair charts right from the dashboard by clicking on the currency pair symbol.

 3Installation

  •  Download: Obtain the ` Smart Money Analyser .mq4` file.
  •  Copy File: Place the file in the `MQL4/Indicators` directory of your MetaTrader 4 installation.
  • Restart MT4: Restart MetaTrader 4 to see the indicator in the Navigator panel.
  • Add to Chart: Drag and drop the indicator onto your desired chart.


4. User Interface

  • Dashboard: The dashboard is the central component of the indicator, displaying the following columns for each currency pair.
  • Symbol: The currency pair symbol.
  • %Strength: The relative strength index value.
  • Strength Signal: Indicates whether the current trend is a buy or sell.
  • Market Sentiment: Describes market control (buyers or sellers).
  • Market Phase: Indicates the market phase (e.g., bullish continuation).
  • Trade Signals: Displays "Very Strong Buy", "Very Strong Sell", or "Wait".


2. Control Buttons

  • Minimize: Toggles the visibility of the dashboard.
  • Close: Closes the dashboard and stops the indicator.
  • Currency pair buttons: Open the chart of a particular currency pair by clicking on the pair symbol on the dashboard


3. Settings

  • Access the indicator settings by right-clicking on the chart, selecting `Indicators List`, choosing `Smart Market Analyser`, and clicking `Edit`.


4. Input Parameters

  • RSI_Period1: Sets the period for the first RSI calculation (default: 7). (Recommendation-Do not change this setting at all)
  • RSI_Period2: Sets the period for the second RSI calculation (default: 14).  (Recommendation-Do not change this setting at all)
  • Dashboard Scale: You can change the scale of the dashboard per your preferences.
  • Text Scale: You can minimize or increase the size of the texts to match your computer screen size for easy visibility of the texts.
  • Show Alerts: Enable/Disable alerts (default: true).
  • Send Phone Notifications: Enable/Disable phone notifications  (default: true). .
  • EnableEmailAlerts: Enable/Disable email alerts (default: false).


5.Customizing Alerts

  • Sound Alerts: Enable sound notifications for trade signals.
  • Email Alerts: Send email notifications for trade signals.
  • Notification Alerts: Push notifications to your mobile device for trade signals.

6. How to Use


A: Interpreting Signals

  • Very Strong Buy: Indicates a strong bullish market sentiment. Consider entering a long position.
  • Very Strong Sell: Indicates a strong bearish market sentiment. Consider entering a short position.
  • Wait: No strong signal detected. Hold off on making trades.


B: Example Usage

  • Setup: Add the indicator to your desired chart.
  • Monitor: Watch the dashboard for real-time updates on currency strength and signals.
  • Receive Alerts: Configure your alert preferences to receive sound, email, or notification alerts.
  • Act: Use the "Very Strong Buy" and "Very Strong Sell" signals to guide your trading decisions.


C: Tips for Effective Use

  • Combine Analysis: Use the indicator alongside other technical analysis tools for more accurate predictions (if possible).
  • Extra free indicators: After purchase you may private message me so that I send you extra free indicators to assist you in entering the market and exit with precision.
  • Stay Updated: Regularly check the dashboard for new signals.
  • Manage Risk: Always use appropriate risk management strategies when trading.


D: Troubleshooting

  • Indicator Not Appearing: Ensure the `Predictive Currency Strength.mq4` file is in the correct directory and restart MT4.
  • No Signals: Verify your input parameters and ensure the indicator is applied to a supported currency pair.
  • Alerts Not Working: Check your alert settings and ensure notifications are enabled in MT4.
  • If the problem is persisting be free to inbox me and I will be very glad to help you.

7. Final Word and Disclaimer

Forex Trading Involves High risk and there is no 100% guarantee for accurate signals. Therefore make well informed decisions and manage risk properly. Make sure you take time to understand the tool well before investing real Money. Otherwise, I am very glad that you have seen potentials in my trading tool and I will be ready to assist you in mastering the tool and adding value to your trading journey with this tool. I have attached a video for you to learn more on how to use this tool effectively. Go watch the video and master the tool so that you can trade with enough knowledge about the this tool. I wish you all the best!



Reviews 1
cam028
6492
cam028 2024.11.08 13:50 
 

great support great product

Recommended products
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicators
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
Trend Analysis in act
Ihab Mohamed Kamal Fouda
Indicators
The Trend Analysis Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders and investors who seek to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with greater precision and insight. This powerful indicator is engineered to adeptly identify whether a market is trending or not, offering users a vital edge in their trading strategy. Key Features: Accurate Trend Detection : The core functionality of the Trend Analysis Indicator lies in its ability to accurately detect market trends. It analyzes p
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Indicators
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
SmartScalper
Oleg Borisov
5 (2)
Indicators
The easy-to-use trading system SmartScalper generates the following signals: BUY SELL close BUY close SEEL SmartScalper works on the М15 timeframe and is optimized to work on GBPUSD, XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURUSD. 12 different sets of trading algorithms are designed for trading (6 buy and 6 sell trades), which can be quickly selected by the trader using buttons in the indicator window, or are set in the input dialog. The efficiency of the trading algorithms chosen by the trader is measured in r
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
CSS Currency Strenght
Badis Brahimi
Indicators
CSS " currency strength slope "  is a a multi currency strength indicator that use Forex major currencies, EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, GBP. it use 28 major pairs to calculate the power of every currency using a based moving averages algorithm : you will see volatility clearly between currencies. input: MA Fast & Slow. - MA Mode : simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted - Applied Price : close, open, high, low, median price, typical price, weighted price.
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
XAU Marti
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Alpha TP Zone
Effendi Hadi Rais S T
5 (2)
Indicators
ALPHA TP ZONE – SMART TAKE PROFIT & LIQUIDITY TOOL Alpha TP Zone is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify liquidity zones, take profit targets, and high-probability reaction areas with precision. KEY FEATURES Automatic Liquidity Detection (Buy & Sell Zones) Smart Take Profit Levels (Institutional Target) Clean Zone Visualization (No Lag) Real-Time Market Reaction Mapping Built-in Alert System Multi-Timeframe Compatible HOW IT WORKS The indicator
FREE
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Prosecution
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Prosecution is a Forex arrow indicator that tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is created on the basis of a special algorithm, and based on the developed algorithm, signals are created that allow you to track the trend and see its beginning and end, especially when several timeframes are combined to refine the signal. The arrows show the direction of the deal, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screensh
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicators
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
Unique Professional 8 Sniper
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
Unique Professional 8 Snipe r is a  multi-timeframe indicator   that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries. It's a non-repaint   indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met. Alerts and Push Notifications with Entry ,Tp and Sl MT5 Is also available- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002 Best For Prop Firms too Best launch price for first 25 users Grab
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicators
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Volatility Signals
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Volatility Signals is a trading system based on the principles of instrument volatility. It includes built-in algorithms for determining market direction and calculates reversal highs and lows on the price chart. It calculates key target levels at the moment a signal appears. When executing a trade, you can always see potential entry, stop-loss, and take-profit targets. The indicator's basic algorithms operate automatically; you only need to adjust the instrument's volatility (the "Volatility Ad
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Stochastic. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
Bank Expert
James D Blanks
Indicators
Bank Expert Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own. The Signals From this indicator are targeted at long-term positions and focus on top quality call outs. 
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Deep Analyst v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Deep Analyst Expert Advisor    (mt5  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163998 ) Deep Analyst   is a professional analytical tool powered by a specialized algorithm designed for deep analysis of market cycles and price amplitude fluctuations. By analyzing market conditions over a specific timeframe, the Expert Advisor determines price strength and amplitude using a unique indicator system based exclusively on real-time data. When the global trend and its vector shift, the algorithm automati
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
More from author
King of Forex Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. This indicator doesn't repaint. The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend. A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink. This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames. It works on all pairs but it works best on
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Market Makers Trend Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index".   The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way. This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference.  WHY THIS TOOL This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and eff
The Trend Monster
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Monster is a trend following non repainting indicator based on moving averages. As traders we want to be careful not to trade against the trend. Therefore when you look at the chart as a trader you will have to ask yourself these kind of questions Is this market trending? Is this market ranging/trading sideways? Is this market bullish or bearish? What should I look for before I take a trade? Those are some critical questions that every trader should ask him/herself before taking any tr
Super Bands Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
Forex Scalpers Index FSI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.  The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations. The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair. For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes. How it works. Colored
Perfect Trend Scanner
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely. The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend. The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend. How it works. The indicator doesn't repaint. The indicator works on all time-frames. The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals. You can us this indicator in the top down market analysis appro
Mane Flow Index MFI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to. The indicator is based on moving averages. In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it! How it works It is non repaint. It is suitable for all kind of markets It is suitable for
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
The Trend Professor
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
Maximum Directional Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Omega Trend Oscillator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
The Account Flipper EA
Elias Mtwenge
Experts
OFFER! OFFER! From 450usd to 370usd this offer may end at any time from now! Don't miss this. Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA". This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account. Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these
Infinity Trend Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator". The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out  the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.  NOTE:  THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!! How to use this Indicator 1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward aft
Infinity Oscillator Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
Trend Analyser Dashboard
Elias Mtwenge
5 (2)
Indicators
IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
Day Traders Master Board
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Reminder: After purchasing the unlimited version of this indicator send me the proof and I will add you to my private group so that you join the community and continue to learn more about this tool and grow together with other traders. You will also learn the strategy that will change your trading story! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my forex trading product called "Day Traders Master Board". This tool is designed for serious traders of any trading strategy.  My goal is to help trader b
Trend Shooter Index
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$ Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability. How is the Indicator designed This tool is designed to show the following Red arrows pointing down for sell signals. Blue arrows pointing up f
Trend Hunters Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER. Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator". This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may  help you improve in your trading decisions. Timeframe   The indicator is for all timeframes Pairs The Indicator is for all pairs. Market Thi
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Forex Sword Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
Swing Master Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicators
Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Sweet Arrows Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
Amazing Entries Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Filter:
cam028
6492
cam028 2024.11.08 13:50 
 

great support great product

Elias Mtwenge
4008
Reply from developer Elias Mtwenge 2024.11.08 16:53
Thanks. Wish you all the best!
Reply to review