EA Crypto Player

EA Crypto Player ist ein innovativer Trading-Advisor, der speziell für den Handel mit Kryptowährungen entwickelt wurde. Er integriert über sieben Handelsstrategien, analysiert die Kursentwicklung auf allen Zeitebenen – von M1 bis D1 – und nutzt ein Durchschnittsbildungssystem zur Gewinnmaximierung.

Limitierte Auflage
Nur wenige Exemplare erhältlich (Preis: 150 $). Endpreis: 900 $.

Wichtig: Langsames Testen des Advisors.
Aufgrund der komplexen Logik und der Analyse mehrerer Zeitebenen kann das Testen länger als üblich dauern. Dies ist normal und liegt an der hohen Genauigkeit des Algorithmus.
Um genaue Testergebnisse sowie optimale Einstellungen und Empfehlungen zu erhalten, kontaktieren Sie bitte den Autor nach dem Kauf. Ich stelle Ihnen VIP-Einstellungen zur Verfügung, die auf Ihren Handelsstil und die ausgewählten Instrumente zugeschnitten sind.

Crypto Player EA-Algorithmus
Der Expert Advisor kombiniert über 7 Strategien, die parallel arbeiten und sich gegenseitig ergänzen:

Strategie 1 – Trendfolge
Strategie 2 – Range-Trading
Strategie 3 – Scalping
Strategie 4 – Swing-Trading
Strategie 5 – Grid-Trading
Strategie 6 – Arbitrage/Funding Carry
Strategie 7 – Pivot-Point-Strategie

Besondere Merkmale
Krypto-Algorithmus: Optimiert für den Handel mit BTC, ETH, SOL und anderen gängigen Kryptowährungen.
Multi-Timeframe-Analyse: Gleichzeitige Analyse von M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 und D1.
Durchschnittssystem: Ermöglicht zusätzliche Gewinne bei Kursschwankungen.
Zuverlässige Orderverwaltung: Basierend auf dem bewährten System des EA New Player Advisors, das sich als eines der stabilsten auf dem Markt erwiesen hat.
Echte Ergebnisse: Tests mit BTC seit August 2021 haben Profitabilität gezeigt.

Technische Anforderungen
Mindesteinzahlung: 1.000 $
Bearbeitungszeit: 30 Monate
Kontotyp: Kryptowährungsunterstützung mit minimalem Spread (bei Bedarf kontaktieren Sie uns bitte per Privatnachricht – wir helfen Ihnen bei der Brokerwahl)
Hebel: 1:100 bis 1:500
Schneller VPS-Server für stabilen Betrieb

Versionsübersicht
V1.0 – Basisversion für alle Broker, die Kryptowährungen (BTC, ETH, SOL) unterstützen.
V2.0 – Integration der ersten Mini-App (Telegram) als Handelsplattform.
V3.0 – Hinzufügung des Futures-Handels über die Bybit-Börsen-API.
V4.0 – Hinzufügung des Futures-Handels über die Binance-Börsen-API.
V5.0 – Hinzufügung des Futures-Handels über die OKX-Börsen-API.
Bewertungen 2
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:31 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good. Take care of the risk because the price volatility of crypto is too high. The author is very nice and always provides really good and fast support.

Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.12.20 12:56 
 

I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.

Auswahl:
