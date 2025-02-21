Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading algorithm that intelligently detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and combines them with traditional technical analysis to forecast price movements with high precision. At its core, the system leverages a proprietary reinforcement learning model that has been meticulously trained to identify hidden market inefficiencies and exploit them with dynamic trade execution strategies. This cutting-edge approach allows the EA to recognize high-probability setups and execute trades with calculated precision.

Unlike conventional trading systems, this Expert Advisor processes multi-dimensional market data through a sophisticated AI architecture, uncovering intricate relationships between price action, volatility, and liquidity dynamics. Its highly customizable risk management framework makes it an optimal choice for prop firm trading as well as high-performance retail accounts

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 1 of 10 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $599 The price of this EA will be increased rapidly to limit the number of users trading with this system. Live Signal: View Live Signal Official Community Group Chat: Join our Community Installation Manual: Read the Installation Manual

Important: Please contact us directly through PM after you have purchased the product to receive additional information.

Features

FVG Detection & Visualization: Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displays them directly on the chart, providing clear insights into potential trade opportunities.

Automatically identifies and displays them directly on the chart, providing clear insights into potential trade opportunities. Trailing Entries: Uses pending orders that dynamically follow the price to ensure optimal execution at the most favorable levels.

Uses pending orders that dynamically follow the price to ensure optimal execution at the most favorable levels. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size automatically based on account balance or equity.

Adjusts lot size automatically based on account balance or equity. Drawdown Limiters: Protect your account from excessive losses with maximum account and daily drawdown controls, making it ideal for Prop Firm Trading .

Protect your account from excessive losses with maximum account and daily drawdown controls, making it ideal for . Trailing Take Profit: Set trailing take profits to secure gains and maximize potential profits from strong price movements.

Set trailing take profits to secure gains and maximize potential profits from strong price movements. Recovery Mode: Attempt to recover losing positions with additional trades, based on a flexible recovery strategy.

Attempt to recover losing positions with additional trades, based on a flexible recovery strategy. News Filter: Avoid trading during high-impact news events with an integrated news filter.

Mechanics

This Expert Advisor continuously detects and monitors Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the price chart to analyze liquidity imbalances and potential trade opportunities. It evaluates interactions between the most recently closed bar and existing FVGs. Trading FVGs typically requires anticipating whether price will reject from or push through the gap, but this EA takes it further by leveraging hundreds of technical analysis data points in combination with FVG structures. These inputs are processed by an AI model trained to forecast the probability of a successful trade in either direction. When the probability exceeds a certain threshold, the EA executes a position with precision.

The EA includes powerful risk management features, including maximum drawdown limits for both the account and daily trading activity, ensuring you stay within your desired risk parameters.

Every position always has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be adjusted, it is recommended to keep the default settings, which have been optimized through extensive backtesting. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The network was trained to learn the historical market movements of the XAUUSD pair. However, you can always test and experiment with other currency pairs. The EA uses the H1 timeframe internally, but you can attach it to any timeframe chart and it will always be working in the same way.

Input Parameters

For a detailed description of all input parameters, refer to our installation manual.

Lot Size Method: Choose whether to calculate the lot size dynamically based on Balance, Equity, or use a Fixed Lot Size.

Choose whether to calculate the lot size dynamically based on Balance, Equity, or use a Fixed Lot Size. Lot Size: Sets the initial lot size. If using balance-based lot sizing, the final trade lot size is dynamically adjusted based on the account balance. (Example: With a dynamic lot of 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the trade lot size will be 0.6, calculated as 0.5 * (1200 / 1000)).

Take Profit Type: Sets the Take Profit method to either fixed or trailing.

Sets the Take Profit method to either fixed or trailing. Take Profit (pips): Defines the Take Profit level in pips.

Defines the Take Profit level in pips. Trailing Take Profit (pips): When the initial Take Profit is hit, a trailing stop is set at this value to secure gains.

When the initial Take Profit is hit, a trailing stop is set at this value to secure gains. Stop Loss (pips): Defines the Stop Loss level in pips to protect against excessive losses.

Defines the Stop Loss level in pips to protect against excessive losses. Trailing Entry (pips): Defines the distance at which pending orders are trailed with price to optimize execution.

Defines the distance at which pending orders are trailed with price to optimize execution. No New Trades n Minutes Before Session Close: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified time before the market session closes.

Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified time before the market session closes. Trade on Fridays: Enables or disables trading on Fridays.

Enables or disables trading on Fridays. Max Spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which trades can be executed. If the spread exceeds this value, no trades will be opened.

FVG Expiry Time (minutes): Defines how long an identified Fair Value Gap (FVG) remains valid before it is disregarded.

Defines how long an identified Fair Value Gap (FVG) remains valid before it is disregarded. Minimum Gap for FVG (points): Sets the minimum size a gap must have to be considered a Fair Value Gap.

Max Recovery Trades: Defines the maximum number of recovery trades that can be executed to recover losing positions (0 disables recovery mode).

Defines the maximum number of recovery trades that can be executed to recover losing positions (0 disables recovery mode). Recovery Trades Distance (pips): Sets the minimum distance between recovery trades.

Sets the minimum distance between recovery trades. Recovery Profit Target (pips): Specifies the profit target in pips for closing recovery trades.

Specifies the profit target in pips for closing recovery trades. Recovery Lot Multiplier: Defines the lot size multiplier for recovery trades.

Drawdown Limiter: Activates or deactivates drawdown limits to comply with prop firm rules.

Activates or deactivates drawdown limits to comply with prop firm rules. Initial Account Size: Sets the initial account balance used for drawdown calculations.

Sets the initial account balance used for drawdown calculations. Maximum Account Drawdown (%): Defines the maximum drawdown allowed as a percentage of the initial account size.

Defines the maximum drawdown allowed as a percentage of the initial account size. Maximum Daily Drawdown (%): Defines the maximum daily drawdown allowed as a percentage of the initial account size.

News Filter: Activates or deactivates the news filter to prevent trading during high-impact news events.

Activates or deactivates the news filter to prevent trading during high-impact news events. Event Impact to Filter: Specifies the minimum level of news impact (low, medium, high) to be filtered.

Specifies the minimum level of news impact (low, medium, high) to be filtered. Filter Trades n Minutes Before Event: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified number of minutes before a news event.

Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified number of minutes before a news event. Filter Trades n Minutes After Event: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified number of minutes after a news event.

Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA, used to distinguish its trades from other Expert Advisors.

A unique identifier for the EA, used to distinguish its trades from other Expert Advisors. Trade Comment: A customizable comment attached to each trade executed by the EA.

A customizable comment attached to each trade executed by the EA. User Interface: Enables or disables the on-chart user interface.

Enables or disables the on-chart user interface. User Interface Font Size: Defines the font size of the EA's user interface displayed on the chart.

Recovery Mode - With recovery mode, you can attempt to recover a losing position automatically by opening additional trades to safely close losing positions with the profits. This method is based on the Fibonacci Retracement theory.

Trailing Profit Mode - With a trailing profit mode, you might be able to take advantage of large price movements in a favourable direction. This can also be used in conjunction with the recovery mode.

Backtest

During the development, this Neural Network was trained and tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2015 and 01.01.2025 on 100% history quality data. Additionally, the EA was forward-tested until today.

You can replicate the backtest results from the screenshots below by using the following backtest settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: Any

Any Modelling: 'Every Tick based on Real Ticks' is recommended. '1-minute OHLC' may also be sufficient but less accurate.

'Every Tick based on Real Ticks' is recommended. '1-minute OHLC' may also be sufficient but less accurate. Deposit: Minimum 200 is recommended

Minimum 200 is recommended Leverage: Any

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.