Gapscalper AI

4

Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading algorithm that intelligently detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and combines them with traditional technical analysis to forecast price movements with high precision. At its core, the system leverages a proprietary reinforcement learning model that has been meticulously trained to identify hidden market inefficiencies and exploit them with dynamic trade execution strategies. This cutting-edge approach allows the EA to recognize high-probability setups and execute trades with calculated precision.

Unlike conventional trading systems, this Expert Advisor processes multi-dimensional market data through a sophisticated AI architecture, uncovering intricate relationships between price action, volatility, and liquidity dynamics. Its highly customizable risk management framework makes it an optimal choice for prop firm trading as well as high-performance retail accounts

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 1 of 10 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $599

The price of this EA will be increased rapidly to limit the number of users trading with this system.

Live Signal: View Live Signal

Official Community Group Chat: Join our Community

Installation Manual: Read the Installation Manual

Important: Please contact us directly through PM after you have purchased the product to receive additional information.


Features

  • FVG Detection & Visualization: Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displays them directly on the chart, providing clear insights into potential trade opportunities.
  • Trailing Entries: Uses pending orders that dynamically follow the price to ensure optimal execution at the most favorable levels.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot size automatically based on account balance or equity.
  • Drawdown Limiters: Protect your account from excessive losses with maximum account and daily drawdown controls, making it ideal for Prop Firm Trading.
  • Trailing Take Profit: Set trailing take profits to secure gains and maximize potential profits from strong price movements.
  • Recovery Mode: Attempt to recover losing positions with additional trades, based on a flexible recovery strategy.
  • News Filter: Avoid trading during high-impact news events with an integrated news filter.

Mechanics

This Expert Advisor continuously detects and monitors Fair Value Gaps (FVG) on the price chart to analyze liquidity imbalances and potential trade opportunities. It evaluates interactions between the most recently closed bar and existing FVGs. Trading FVGs typically requires anticipating whether price will reject from or push through the gap, but this EA takes it further by leveraging hundreds of technical analysis data points in combination with FVG structures. These inputs are processed by an AI model trained to forecast the probability of a successful trade in either direction. When the probability exceeds a certain threshold, the EA executes a position with precision.

The EA includes powerful risk management features, including maximum drawdown limits for both the account and daily trading activity, ensuring you stay within your desired risk parameters.

Every position always has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be adjusted, it is recommended to keep the default settings, which have been optimized through extensive backtesting. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.


Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The network was trained to learn the historical market movements of the XAUUSD pair. However, you can always test and experiment with other currency pairs. The EA uses the H1 timeframe internally, but you can attach it to any timeframe chart and it will always be working in the same way.


Input Parameters

For a detailed description of all input parameters, refer to our installation manual.

Money Management
  • Lot Size Method: Choose whether to calculate the lot size dynamically based on Balance, Equity, or use a Fixed Lot Size.
  • Lot Size: Sets the initial lot size. If using balance-based lot sizing, the final trade lot size is dynamically adjusted based on the account balance. (Example: With a dynamic lot of 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the trade lot size will be 0.6, calculated as 0.5 * (1200 / 1000)).
Trading Settings
  • Take Profit Type: Sets the Take Profit method to either fixed or trailing.
  • Take Profit (pips): Defines the Take Profit level in pips.
  • Trailing Take Profit (pips): When the initial Take Profit is hit, a trailing stop is set at this value to secure gains.
  • Stop Loss (pips): Defines the Stop Loss level in pips to protect against excessive losses.
  • Trailing Entry (pips): Defines the distance at which pending orders are trailed with price to optimize execution.
  • No New Trades n Minutes Before Session Close: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified time before the market session closes.
  • Trade on Fridays: Enables or disables trading on Fridays.
  • Max Spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which trades can be executed. If the spread exceeds this value, no trades will be opened.
FVG Settings
  • FVG Expiry Time (minutes): Defines how long an identified Fair Value Gap (FVG) remains valid before it is disregarded.
  • Minimum Gap for FVG (points): Sets the minimum size a gap must have to be considered a Fair Value Gap.
Recovery Settings
  • Max Recovery Trades: Defines the maximum number of recovery trades that can be executed to recover losing positions (0 disables recovery mode).
  • Recovery Trades Distance (pips): Sets the minimum distance between recovery trades.
  • Recovery Profit Target (pips): Specifies the profit target in pips for closing recovery trades.
  • Recovery Lot Multiplier: Defines the lot size multiplier for recovery trades.
Prop Firm Settings
  • Drawdown Limiter: Activates or deactivates drawdown limits to comply with prop firm rules.
  • Initial Account Size: Sets the initial account balance used for drawdown calculations.
  • Maximum Account Drawdown (%): Defines the maximum drawdown allowed as a percentage of the initial account size.
  • Maximum Daily Drawdown (%): Defines the maximum daily drawdown allowed as a percentage of the initial account size.
News Filter Settings
  • News Filter: Activates or deactivates the news filter to prevent trading during high-impact news events.
  • Event Impact to Filter: Specifies the minimum level of news impact (low, medium, high) to be filtered.
  • Filter Trades n Minutes Before Event: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified number of minutes before a news event.
  • Filter Trades n Minutes After Event: Prevents new trades from being opened within the specified number of minutes after a news event.
General Settings
  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA, used to distinguish its trades from other Expert Advisors.
  • Trade Comment: A customizable comment attached to each trade executed by the EA.
  • User Interface: Enables or disables the on-chart user interface.
  • User Interface Font Size: Defines the font size of the EA's user interface displayed on the chart.

Recovery Mode - With recovery mode, you can attempt to recover a losing position automatically by opening additional trades to safely close losing positions with the profits. This method is based on the Fibonacci Retracement theory.

Trailing Profit Mode - With a trailing profit mode, you might be able to take advantage of large price movements in a favourable direction. This can also be used in conjunction with the recovery mode.


Backtest

During the development, this Neural Network was trained and tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2015 and 01.01.2025 on 100% history quality data. Additionally, the EA was forward-tested until today.

You can replicate the backtest results from the screenshots below by using the following backtest settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Modelling: 'Every Tick based on Real Ticks' is recommended. '1-minute OHLC' may also be sufficient but less accurate.
  • Deposit: Minimum 200 is recommended
  • Leverage: Any

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.


Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

Reviews 14
Christian Josef Hoschkara
304
Christian Josef Hoschkara 2025.05.01 19:13 
 

Seit fast 2 Monate läuft Gapscalper auf meinem Livekonto. Fast wie im Backtest. Weiter so!!!!

Jetzt fast 3 Monaten unter den erschwerten Marktbedingungen.

Xal
45
Xal 2025.03.18 16:13 
 

Best EA!

833
22
833 2025.03.13 16:41 
 

JE CHERCHE A ME FAIRE AIDER POUR LA CONFIGURATION JE VEUT UN RISQUE MOYEN J AI 1200 EUROS SI QUALQUIN OU LE DEVELEUPEUR PEUT M AIDER JE SERAIT RAVISMERCI BCP

Recommended products
Crossing Over
John Signer
Experts
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Experts
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Experts
PLEASE NOTE: THIS EA IS FOR RECOVERY ONLY, DO NOT USE THIS AS A REGULAR TRADING BOT FREE INDICATOR DASHBOARD DOWNLOAD: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/137124?source=Site+Market+Product+Page FULL DOCUMENTATION SETTINGS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BzWuU0qMoYSQASwhHcRVCjNimOZybJw9/view?usp=drive_link ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 Documentation: Overview ArbitrageATR Recovery EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that revolutionizes position recovery through intelligent hedging and dynamic
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
B3 Stock Stryker
Thyago Sousa Mendes
Experts
The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously.  For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone.  Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
BBMA Dancer
Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
4.2 (5)
Experts
BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data. Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
IRB Scalper Pro
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi
Experts
The strategy: EA strategy is inspired from a profitable strategy of Mr Rob Hoffman (One of the best traders in the world with multiple prizes on manual trading) . 1.Entry: The EA search for IRB bars (Inventory retracement bar), and place sell pending order or buy pending order according to the trend confirmed by the calculation of a 20 EMA slope degree. We believe that most of IRB Bar are caused by huge institutions (Hedge funds …), so the idea is to take benefits from their very profitable robo
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
AlphaOneTrader
Frode Kristian Skar
3 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm Alpha One from YouTube. I have been working with Forex and Binary Options for years and have finally developed a robot that you can simply activate and then leave unattended. This robot operates using multiple strategies, so if one strategy falters, others will continue to generate profits. This robot is not one that will take many trades. Can be 2-3 days without trade, But not to worry it do so only to take the best trades.  This robot does not employ any grid or martingale techniques.
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
AW Gold Trend Trading EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup. The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes Advantages: Automated system with the ability to add manual orders Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm Ability to trade in one or both directions Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction Pluggable automatic volume calculat
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
NanoVolume Agression
Ciro Battesini
Indicators
Indicador que calcula o volume real e a porcentagem da agressão vencedora num determinado período de tempo. Podendo o usuário escolher entre as opções : 3 vezes por segundo ; 2 vezes por segundo ; 1 vez por segundo ; 1 vez a cada 2 segundos ; Exemplo 1: Se o usuário optar pela opção 2 vezes por segundo, o indicador vai mostrar na tela 2 vezes em um segundo a quantidade de contratos negociados (volume real) e quantos por cento a agressão vencedora foi superior a perdedora nesse período. Ou seja,
Long Short B3 Bovespa
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (1)
Experts
lsbot.trade EA de Long & Short para B3 BOVESPA BMF IBOV Link para entender como funciona a parametrização e o painel de controle mql5.com/pt/blogs/post/757181 Esse Expert Advisor (EA) foi desenvolvido para realizar operações de Long & Short na Bolsa de Valores de São Paulo (B3 BOVESPA), podendo funcionar tanto em formato de Day Trade quanto de Swing Trade. Ele automatiza o processo de identificação de oportunidades de negociação entre dois ativos (Símbolo 1 e Símbolo 2), aproveitando as discrep
MFX Trend Following
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (253)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (21)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.92 (13)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (470)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details 250%+ Growth Verified Signal:   Check my p
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (8)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (6)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (11)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.42 (19)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.73 (113)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (4)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (13)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hedging and smart risk management in highly volatile mark
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.91 (34)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (1)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
5 (7)
Experts
Neural Vertex – A disciplined mean-reversion Expert Advisor for Forex majors & minors Tested across 6 currency pairs and GOLD on 5 years of data (~1,940 trades) , Neural Vertex blends RSI, ADX, and dual EMA confirmation into a systematic, transparent strategy. No martingale. No grid. No arbitrage tricks. Just risk-controlled entries, fixed stops, and optional trailing logic . (SEE ALL IMAGES BELOW) Introductory launch price: $597 (was $397 at launch). Price increases after 3 sales by $50 - Fi
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.33 (9)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (44)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.73 (15)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (102)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.71 (14)
Experts
QNeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread acco
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
1.94 (17)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
More from author
Octotrader AI MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.86 (7)
Experts
Octotrader AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. It features a revolutionary recovery mode that splits each entry into several smaller trades and closes them one by one with profits gained from other trades. It offers a dynamic trading strategy that adapts to your account size, incorporating cutting-edge features for prop firm trading and ensuring safety through drawdown limiters and a
Price DNA MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
Indicators
Price DNA is a trend indicator that makes use of Compound Ratio Weighted Moving Averages to reduce lags and enable early detection of trends. The indicator does not repaint and can be applied to any financial instrument in any timeframe. How does Price DNA Work? The indicator will display multiple waves on the chart, which indicate the direction of the current trade. Five green or five red waves indicate a strong bullish or bearish trend respectively. Based on your individual trading style, you
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Deeptrader AI MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4.21 (28)
Experts
Deeptrader AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, LSTM networks are particularly su
Goldminer AI MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.87 (31)
Experts
Goldminer AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. It features a revolutionary recovery mode that splits each entry into several smaller trades and closes them one by one with profits gained from other trades. It offers a dynamic trading strategy that adapts to your account size, incorporating cutting-edge features for prop firm trading and ensuring safety through drawdown limiters and a
Filter:
Christian Josef Hoschkara
304
Christian Josef Hoschkara 2025.05.01 19:13 
 

Seit fast 2 Monate läuft Gapscalper auf meinem Livekonto. Fast wie im Backtest. Weiter so!!!!

Jetzt fast 3 Monaten unter den erschwerten Marktbedingungen.

Nice Trader OÜ
2631
Aller Uja 2025.04.05 13:32 
 

I've tested this EA with various risk settings, and while the strategy is indeed risky, this is normal in the Forex world.

Beginners or those who overestimate their risk tolerance typically lose, making this EA dangerous for their accounts.

If your drawdown (DD) exceeded 20% (up to a maximum of 30%) during the first week of April, then clearly you've used the EA with incorrect risk management.

Personally, I like this strategy—it currently has a clear slight advantage compared to other gold-trading EAs available in the MQL marketplace.

The developer is active and willing to help with all questions regarding their products. Although I've only tested this EA for a short time,

I reserve the right to revise my evaluation if I observe significant changes in reliability.

I'll give it a 5-star rating after 3–4 months of usage or once I've added the EA to a real money account.

Many thanks to the developer!

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
500
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2025.04.04 19:16 
 

Not worth buying

Andreas Blach
344
Andreas Blach 2025.04.04 12:36 
 

Scam. I get a margin call

Xal
45
Xal 2025.03.18 16:13 
 

Best EA!

833
22
833 2025.03.13 16:41 
 

JE CHERCHE A ME FAIRE AIDER POUR LA CONFIGURATION JE VEUT UN RISQUE MOYEN J AI 1200 EUROS SI QUALQUIN OU LE DEVELEUPEUR PEUT M AIDER JE SERAIT RAVISMERCI BCP

Martin
51
Martin 2025.03.12 17:51 
 

Too soon to tell for sure, but based on my backtests it looks very promising.

Gonzalo Javier Bardesio Grana
535
Gonzalo Javier Bardesio Grana 2025.03.11 13:44 
 

I must admit that I am using this EA with my own strategy, with a set optimized by me, I use a single order at a time, without recovery. In any case, 100% of my trades have been losers, in the tests the vast majority are winners. At the moment it has not met my expectations, I based myself on the entry precision that the tests based on FVG and other strategies showed. If the situation changes, I will modify my rating. reply:Your EA has the option of not using DCA orders, so I don't think that the operation has been modified so radically by choosing this option. On the other hand, most developers applaud a 5-star rating from a user who has used their EA for only one day, but if they rate it negatively, they criticize the user's rating. If it were not possible to rate this way, then the problem with MQL5 Market is that it asks each user to rate products a few days after buying them.

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39193
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2025.03.11 16:40
Hello Gonzalo, thank you for your feedback. We understand that everyone has their own trading style, but if you completely customize the EA’s setup, you are essentially creating an entirely different strategy that may no longer align with what the EA was designed, trained, and optimized for. It is quite unfair to leave a negative review based on a highly customized setup that does not reflect the intended use of the EA, especially after such a short period of time. The default settings and recommended set files have been carefully optimized to ensure a balanced risk-reward ratio. If you had reached out to us beforehand, we would have been more than happy to help you find a set of parameters that align with your risk preferences while still staying within the objectives that the EA was designed for. If you are open to it, we’d love to work with you to adjust your setup and hopefully improve your results. Let us know how we can assist you!
Dann FDin
26
Dann FDin 2025.03.08 12:38 
 

After one day buying this EA, I've already made profits!! Thanks to Ruben for the guide! Keep up the good work, bro!

Marie Joly
244
Marie Joly 2025.03.07 16:31 
 

I think it's a very good choice to be in the same boat with Gapscalper AI team. Let's go with this team

Thien Long Do
657
Thien Long Do 2025.03.06 09:59 
 

DCA bot is very risky, today I had to manually cut loss or the account would have exploded

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39193
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2025.03.06 10:24
Hello Thien Long Do, thank you for sharing your experience. Today, other users have reported profitable trades, so it is possible that there may be an issue with your configuration or risk settings. We strongly recommend reaching out to us so that we can review your setup and help you find the right parameters for your trading style. We also provide several pre-configured set files, allowing you to choose a setup that best fits your risk preference, whether conservative, balanced, or aggressive. These could be useful in optimizing your experience with the EA. Please feel free to contact us, and we’d be happy to assist you in adjusting the settings for better results and risk management.
david pfister
39
david pfister 2025.03.04 19:24 
 

Great first week with this EA. Had a couple of profitable trades and the EA already paid for itself in a few days. Had to reduce the lot size because I think it is a bit risky in the default settings, but easy to change with good description in the manual. The author was very fast and helpful when I had a question. I give 5 stars for now and will update in a month

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39193
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2025.03.04 20:35
Thank you for your review, David! Glad to hear the EA is performing well for you and that you found the manual helpful. Adjusting the lot size to match your risk tolerance is a great approach. Let me know if you need any further assistance, and I look forward to your update in a month!
Andy Wong
141
Andy Wong 2025.02.26 03:39 
 

The first trade can cover the cost of the EA and still generate profit. The concept for determining buy and sell directions is crystal clear. This EA is built on a solid trading strategy, not gambling. A news filter is essential, and I prefer this one over those being sold for $599. I gave your product a first five-star rating right away.

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39193
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2025.02.26 07:57
Thank you for your great review! I'm really glad to hear that you appreciate the trading strategy behind the EA and that it’s already delivering solid results. The clear trade logic and news filter are key features we focused on to ensure consistency and reliability. Your five-star rating means a lot, and I truly appreciate your support. Wishing you continued success with the EA!
oivil
59
oivil 2025.02.24 17:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
39193
Reply from developer Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles 2025.02.25 07:23
Thank you, oivil! I really appreciate your positive feedback. Glad to hear you're impressed with the backtests and that the EA is performing well in live trading! The way it identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVG) is a key part of the strategy, and it's great to see it working as expected. Thanks again for your support, and I wish you continued success with the EA!
Reply to review