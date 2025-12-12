EA Crypto Player

EA Crypto Playerは、暗号通貨取引に特化した革新的なトレーディングアドバイザーです。7種類以上の取引戦略を統合し、M1からD1まであらゆる時間枠での価格変動を分析し、平均化システムを用いて利益を最大化します。

限定版
限定版を販売中です（価格：150ドル）。最終価格：900ドル。

重要：アドバイザーのテストに時間がかかる場合があります。
複雑なロジックと複数時間枠の分析のため、テストに通常よりも時間がかかる場合があります。これは正常な動作であり、アルゴリズムの高精度化によるものです。
正確なテスト結果、最適な設定、推奨事項を確実に得るために、ご購入後に作者までご連絡ください。お客様の取引スタイルと選択した銘柄に合わせたVIP設定をご提供いたします。

Crypto Player EAアルゴリズム
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、7つ以上の戦略を並行して実行し、互いに補完し合います。

戦略1：トレンドフォロー
戦略2：レンジ取引
戦略3：スキャルピング
戦略4：スイング取引
戦略5：グリッド取引
戦略6：裁定取引／ファンディングキャリー
戦略7：ピボットポイント戦略

独自の機能
暗号通貨アルゴリズム：BTC、ETH、SOL、その他の人気暗号通貨の取引に対応しています。
マルチタイムフレーム分析：1分足、5分足、15分足、1時間足、4時間足、1日足の同時分析。
平均化システム：価格変動時に追加利益を獲得できます。
信頼性の高い注文管理ロジック：市場で最も安定したEA New Playerアドバイザーの実績あるシステムに基づいています。
実績：2021年8月からBTCでテストを実施し、収益性を確認しています。

技術要件
最低入金額：1,000ドル
取引期間：30分
口座タイプ：スプレッドが最小限の仮想通貨対応（必要であればプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。ブローカー選びをお手伝いいたします）
レバレッジ：1:100～1:500
安定した運用のための高速VPSサーバー

バージョンロードマップ
V1.0 – 仮想通貨（BTC、ETH、SOL）をサポートするすべてのブローカーで使用できる基本バージョン。
V2.0 – 取引プラットフォームとして初のミニアプリ（Telegram）を統合。
V3.0 – Bybit取引所API経由の先物取引を追加。
V4.0 – Binance取引所API経由の先物取引を追加。
V5.0 – OKX取引所API経由の先物取引を追加。
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:31 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good. Take care of the risk because the price volatility of crypto is too high. The author is very nice and always provides really good and fast support.

Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.12.20 12:56 
 

I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.

FREE
