EA Crypto Player
- 专家
- Vitali Vasilenka
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.
