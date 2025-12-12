EA Crypto Player

EA Crypto Player é um consultor de negociação inovador, concebido especificamente para a negociação de criptomoedas. Integra mais de 7 estratégias de negociação, analisa a ação do preço em todos os intervalos de tempo — de M1 a D1 — e utiliza um sistema de preço médio para maximizar os lucros.

Edição Limitada
Exemplares limitados disponíveis para venda (preço de 150 dólares). Preço final: 900 dólares.

Importante: Os testes do consultor estão a ser realizados lentamente.

Devido à lógica complexa e à análise em múltiplos intervalos de tempo, os testes podem demorar mais tempo do que o normal. Isto é normal e deve-se à elevada precisão do algoritmo.

Para garantir resultados de teste precisos, bem como definições e recomendações ideais, por favor contacte o autor após a compra. Fornecerei configurações VIP personalizadas para o seu estilo de negociação e instrumentos selecionados.

Algoritmo do EA Crypto Player
O Expert Advisor combina mais de 7 estratégias que funcionam em paralelo e se complementam:

Estratégia n.º 1 — Seguimento de Tendência
Estratégia n.º 2 — Negociação em Faixa de Preço
Estratégia n.º 3 — Scalping
Estratégia n.º 4 — Swing Trading
Estratégia nº 5 — Grid Trading
Estratégia n.º 6 — Arbitragem/Funding Carry
Estratégia n.º 7 — Estratégia de Ponto Pivot
Recursos Exclusivos
Algoritmo de Criptomoedas: Adaptado para negociação de BTC, ETH, SOL e outras criptomoedas populares.

Análise em múltiplos períodos: Análise simultânea de M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 e D1.

Sistema de médias: Permite lucro adicional durante as flutuações de preço.

Lógica de gestão de ordens fiável: Baseada no comprovado sistema do EA New Player, que se revelou um dos mais estáveis ​​do mercado.

Resultados reais: Os testes com BTC desde agosto de 2021 demonstraram rentabilidade.

Requisitos técnicos
Depósito mínimo: 1.000 dólares
Período de negociação: M30
Tipo de conta: suporte de criptomoedas com spread mínimo (contacte-nos por mensagem privada, se necessário – iremos ajudá-lo a escolher uma corretora)
Alavancagem: de 1:100 a 1:500
Servidor VPS rápido para um funcionamento estável

Guião de versões
V1.0 – versão básica para utilização com todas as corretoras que suportam criptomoedas (BTC, ETH, SOL).
V2.0 – integração do primeiro miniaplicativo (Telegram) como plataforma de negociação.
V3.0 – Adição de negociação de futuros via API da corretora Bybit.
V4.0 – Adição de negociação de futuros via API da corretora Binance.
V5.0 – Adição de negociação de futuros via API da corretora OKX.
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:31 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good. Take care of the risk because the price volatility of crypto is too high. The author is very nice and always provides really good and fast support.

Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.12.20 12:56 
 

I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.

FREE
