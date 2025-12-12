EA Crypto Player
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.
I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good. Take care of the risk because the price volatility of crypto is too high. The author is very nice and always provides really good and fast support.