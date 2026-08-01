Aurum Cipher

### Short Description

Aurum Cipher is a MetaTrader 5 trend-continuation Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD on M5. It evaluates trend, volatility, and price structure after a bar has closed and trades only when its conditions are aligned.

### Trading Approach

Aurum Cipher uses selective entries rather than high-frequency trading. Its internal filters evaluate moving-average structure, trend slope, volatility, candle quality, and swing location. The core signal settings are built into the program, while user inputs focus on direction, execution, position sizing, stops, trade management, and sessions.

Main trading characteristics:

- Signals are confirmed only on closed bars
- Entries are placed with market orders
- Long and short trading can be enabled separately
- One position is managed at a time for the same symbol and Magic Number
- No grid, martingale, or loss-recovery position expansion

Symbols containing XAUUSD or GOLD are recognized as gold instruments, including broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.m. The default setup is designed mainly for XAUUSD M5. Other instruments can be tested, but they should be validated separately with the broker's own pricing, contract specifications, and trading costs.

The signal timeframe can be set to M5, M15, M30, or H1. In the gold M5 setup, if no M5 entry is opened, the EA also evaluates a secondary M15 continuation signal when a new M15 bar begins.

### Stop Loss and Take Profit

Three initial stop-loss modes are available:

- Swing-based stop: uses a recent swing reference
- Signal-candle stop: uses the signal candle extreme
- Balanced stop: provides a middle choice between the first two modes

An optional stop buffer can be added in points. Take profit is calculated from the initial stop distance and the Reward:risk input.

### Position Sizing

Two position-sizing modes are available:

- Risk % of equity: calculates volume from account equity, selected risk percentage, and initial stop distance; valid range is above 0% and up to 15%
- Fixed lots: uses a fixed volume; valid range is above 0 and up to 100 lots

The final volume is adjusted to the symbol's minimum, maximum, volume step, aggregate volume limit, and available margin. Actual trade risk can still differ from the calculation because of gaps, slippage, spread changes, or minimum-volume constraints.

### Position Management

Three position-management modes are available:

- Off: uses only the initial stop loss and take profit
- Break-even + half close: moves the stop to break-even when its condition is reached and can close half at a selected trigger
- Partial close + peak trail: closes part of the position at a selected trigger and manages the remainder from the achieved price peak

In this description, 1R means the price distance between entry and the initial stop loss.

The default first partial fraction is 0.50, which means 50% of the current position. Partial closing follows the broker's minimum volume and volume-step rules. A very small position may not be divisible into two valid volumes.

By default, Partial/trail trigger is 0, so partial closing and peak trailing are disabled. Set this input above 0 to activate the path at the selected R multiple. Break-even trigger, stop floor, first partial fraction, and the R/ATR trail distances are configurable.

### Trading Sessions

The EA can restrict entries to Asia, London, and New York sessions using broker server time. Start and end times can be configured to the minute. Default sessions are:

- Asia: 03:00 to 07:00
- London: 09:00 to 12:00
- New York: 15:00 to 20:00

Broker server time zones differ, so review these settings before use.

### Scope

This version does not include an economic-calendar news filter, holiday CSV handling, automatic weekend closing, an account daily-loss limit, or rules for any specific trading company. The EA manages only positions opened with its own Magic Number. It does not manage manual trades or positions opened by other EAs.

The EA does not require DLLs, WebRequest, or external files.

### Suggested Setup

1. For the first test, start with XAUUSD M5 and the default inputs.
2. Attach the EA to the intended symbol and enable algorithmic trading.
3. Use a different Magic Number for each independent strategy instance.
4. Check all session inputs against broker server time.
5. Before live use, test the symbol name, spread, commission, swap, execution limits, and volume calculation in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

### Backtest and Risk Notice

Any Strategy Tester screenshot on the product page represents a historical backtest under the stated data and settings. It is not a live trading result and does not indicate future performance. Results can vary with data source, spread, commission, slippage, swap, leverage, margin rules, and execution quality.

Trading involves the risk of loss. Aurum Cipher is trading software, not investment advice. It does not guarantee profit, a win rate, or qualification for any evaluation program.

### Support

Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments or the MQL5 messaging system. When reporting an issue, include the symbol, timeframe, broker, account type, input settings, and relevant screenshots.


Price changes apply only to future orders. Existing buyers are not affected by later price adjustments. The applicable price is the price displayed on the product page at checkout.

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Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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