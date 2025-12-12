EA Crypto Player

5
EA Crypto Player es un asesor de trading innovador diseñado específicamente para operar con criptomonedas. Integra más de 7 estrategias de trading, analiza la acción del precio en todos los marcos temporales, desde M1 hasta D1, y utiliza un sistema de promedios para maximizar las ganancias.

Edición limitada
Ejemplos limitados disponibles para la venta (precio: $150). Precio final: $900.

Importante: Pruebas lentas del asesor.
Debido a la lógica compleja y al análisis multimarco temporal, las pruebas pueden tardar más de lo habitual. Esto es normal y se debe a la alta precisión del algoritmo.
Para garantizar resultados precisos en las pruebas, así como configuraciones y recomendaciones óptimas, contacta con el autor después de la compra. Te proporcionaré configuraciones VIP adaptadas a tu estilo de trading y a los instrumentos seleccionados.

Algoritmo de Crypto Player EA
El Asesor Experto combina más de 7 estrategias que funcionan en paralelo y se complementan:

Estrategia n.° 1: Seguimiento de tendencias
Estrategia n.° 2: Trading en rango
Estrategia n.° 3: Scalping
Estrategia n.° 4: Swing Trading
Estrategia n.° 5: Trading en cuadrícula
Estrategia n.° 6: Arbitraje/Carry de financiación
Estrategia n.° 7: Estrategia de punto pivote
Características únicas
Algoritmo de criptomonedas: Adaptado para operar con BTC, ETH, SOL y otras criptomonedas populares.
Análisis multitemporal: Análisis simultáneo de M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 y D1.
Sistema de promedios: Permite obtener ganancias adicionales durante las fluctuaciones de precios.
Lógica fiable de gestión de órdenes: Basada en el sistema probado del asesor EA New Player, que ha demostrado ser uno de los más estables del mercado.
Resultados reales: Las pruebas con BTC desde agosto de 2021 han demostrado rentabilidad.

Requisitos técnicos
Depósito mínimo: $1,000
Tiempo de funcionamiento: M30
Tipo de cuenta: compatible con criptomonedas con spread mínimo (contáctanos por mensaje privado si lo necesitas; te ayudaremos a elegir un bróker).
Apalancamiento: de 1:100 a 1:500
Servidor VPS rápido para un funcionamiento estable
Hoja de ruta de versiones
V1.0: versión básica para usar con todos los brókeres que admiten criptomonedas (BTC, ETH, SOL).
V2.0: integración de la primera miniaplicación (Telegram) como plataforma de trading.
V3.0: incorporación de la negociación de futuros a través de la API de la plataforma Bybit.
V4.0: incorporación de la negociación de futuros a través de la API de la plataforma Binance.
V5.0: incorporación de la negociación de futuros a través de la API de la plataforma OKX.
Comentarios 2
jbzeng
214
jbzeng 2025.12.26 09:31 
 

I have been using this EA for a while and the performance is good. Take care of the risk because the price volatility of crypto is too high. The author is very nice and always provides really good and fast support.

Artur Volodkevic
378
Artur Volodkevic 2025.12.20 12:56 
 

I am currently testing EA Crypto Player in the Strategy Tester and also running it on a demo account. It’s clear from the start that this is not a simple EA — the logic is quite complex, and due to the multi-timeframe analysis, the backtesting process is slower than usual. That said, this behavior is understandable and expected. In the Strategy Tester, the EA processes a large amount of data and works smoothly without errors or crashes. On the demo account, trades are opened logically and not randomly. The averaging system is used in a controlled way, not aggressively, which is important for crypto trading. I also like the fact that the EA analyzes multiple timeframes at the same time — this adds more confidence to the trade entries. I’m still testing and optimizing the settings, but overall my impression is positive. This EA seems designed for thoughtful, long-term automated trading rather than quick, risky strategies.

FREE
Filtro:
