MA Price Crusader by Capitarc

MA Price Cross -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on moving averages and the crossing of the candlesticks. This product looks at all the pairs, the candles closing above and possible trend continuation formations of the ever changing markets, while the usual experts are based on one or two indicators, this expert trades with naked price in addition to Moving Averages!!

THIS IS A TREND TRADING ROBOT, IT WILL TRADE ON THE CONTINUATION OF A TREND!

This allows the expert to catch good positions on the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure you find the right inputs for your trading style.

The EA IS CURRENTLY OPTIMIZED FOR M5- XAUUSD. The results can be visualized in the presented screenshots.

AS THE REVERSING TREND GAINS STRENGTH, THIS EXPERT PLACES A TRADE!

The robot works once per candlestick, based on the timeframe you use, kindly optimize the inputs for your trading style. When a candle has crossed the moving averages, on confirmation of the reversing Engulfing candle the expert will stop. If there is no reversing candle, the robot initiates the trade!





Why choose MA Price Crusader (Expert Advisor)

The advisor is suitable for both scalping and intraday trading.

The advisor assures less than 10% drawdown! (Make sure you optimize to according to your pairs)

Works best on lower timeframes.

Optimization is key!

The advisor is adaptable to all timeframes and currencies.

The indicator uses price action and closing candles, make sure your broker is reliable.

It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the expert on history.

The advisor trades are done strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool to be used for trading.

The advisor holds steady outcomes constantly trailing stops and steps if required.

The advisor manages risk with perfection.

The advisor has an optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze".





Recommendations on using MA cross PriceAction EA in MT5

Buy : The orders are placed above a MA and price crossing interval placed in the input amount of pips above the candle closing above the MA line.

Sell : The orders are placed below an MA and price crossing interval placed in the input amount of pips below the candle closing below the MA line.





Advisor Inputs (OPTIMIZED FOR XAUUSD 5min)