MA Price Crusader by Capitarc

MA Price Crossing EA by Capitarc

 

CAPITARC`s MA Price Crusader for MT5

 

MA Price Cross -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on moving averages and the crossing of the candlesticks. This product looks at all the pairs, the candles closing above and possible trend continuation formations of the ever changing markets, while the usual experts are based on one or two indicators, this expert trades with naked price in addition to Moving Averages!!

THIS IS A TREND TRADING ROBOT, IT WILL TRADE ON THE CONTINUATION OF A TREND! 

This allows the expert to catch good positions on the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure you find the right inputs for your trading style. 
The EA IS CURRENTLY OPTIMIZED FOR M5- XAUUSD. The results can be visualized in the presented screenshots.

AS THE REVERSING TREND GAINS STRENGTH, THIS EXPERT PLACES A TRADE!

The robot works once per candlestick, based on the timeframe you use, kindly optimize the inputs for your trading style. When a candle has crossed the moving averages,  on confirmation of the reversing Engulfing candle the expert will stop. If there is no reversing candle, the robot initiates the trade!


Why choose MA Price Crusader (Expert Advisor)

  • The advisor is suitable for both scalping and intraday trading. 
  • The advisor assures less than 10% drawdown! (Make sure you optimize to according to your pairs)
  • Works best on lower timeframes.
  • Optimization is key!
  • The advisor is adaptable to all timeframes and currencies.
  • The indicator uses price action and closing candles, make sure your broker is reliable.
  • It is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the expert on history.
  • The advisor trades are done strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • It can be used as a standalone tool to be used for trading.
  • The advisor holds steady outcomes constantly trailing stops and steps if required.
  • The advisor manages risk with perfection.
  • The advisor has an optimum operation algorithm, therefore the terminal does not "freeze".


Recommendations on using MA cross PriceAction EA in MT5

Buy : The orders are placed above a MA and price crossing interval placed in the input amount of pips above the candle closing above the MA line.

Sell : The orders are placed below an MA and price crossing interval placed in the input amount of pips below the candle closing below the MA line.


Advisor Inputs (OPTIMIZED FOR XAUUSD 5min)

  • Timeframe      = PERIOD_CURRENT;    // MA and OHLC: Timeframe
  • ma_period     = 45;             // MA: averaging period
  • ma_shift      = 15;              // MA: horizontal shift
  • MA_METHOD       Inp_ma_method     = MODE_SMA;            // MA: hsmoothing type
  • APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_applied_price = PRICE_OPEN;           // MA: type of price
  • CurrentBarMA   = 5;                    // Current Bar (get MA)
  • CurrentBarOHLC = 10;                   // Current Bar (get OHLC)
  • LevelHigh      = 5;                // Сeiling of the channel (in pips)
  • LevelLow       = 25;                 // Floor of the channel (in pips)
  • Lots           = 0.1;              // Lots
  • StopLoss       = 950;             // Stop Loss (in points)
  • TakeProfit     = 850;                    // Take Profit (in points)
  • magic           = 166319460;             // magic number


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***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
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William Brandon Autry
4.76 (42)
Experts
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Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Experts
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Spider Gold MT5
Muhammad Zahran Rahmadi Putra
5 (1)
Experts
The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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