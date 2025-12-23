Risk Manager Panel Info

The TPSpro Risk Manager Panel is a convenient tool for those who want to stay informed about their current account status. This panel is part of our Risk Management system and is integrated into our more powerful TPSpro Risk Manager product.
The panel has three columns, each containing useful information. The first column displays account information as of the beginning of the current month, showing the overall result as a percentage and deposit currency. The second column displays the daily risk specified in the settings. The third column displays the current account status.
The Penalties column displays the presence of penalty time (in case of doubling the maximum daily loss).

TPSpro Risk Manager Panel is a multi-currency indicator. It should be applied to the chart of a single currency pair!

The panel has flexible appearance settings, so everyone can choose the optimal colors, font size, and more.

The info panel has the following customizable parameters:

  • Block No. 1   - Basic settings of the advisor
  • Maximum orders per day   - Maximum number of orders per day
  • Maximum orders closed by Stop Loss   - Maximum number of orders closed in the minus (   excluding commission and swap )
  • Maximum daily risk (in %)   - Maximum daily risk as a percentage of the deposit
  • Block No. 2   - Appearance settings
  • Show InfoPanel?   - Show information panel?
  • Graph corner for attachment   - Graph corner for panel anchoring
  • Profit Color   - Profit color
  • Color Loss   - Color of loss
  • Color of the nonactive elements   - Color of inactive (static) elements
  • Color of the active elements   - Color of active elements
  • Color text   - Text color
  • Font   - Font
  • Font size   - Font size
  • Border   - Responsible for displaying the panel frame
  • Coordinate X   - X coordinate of the panel
  • Coordinate Y   - Panel Y coordinate
  • Width of the panel   - Panel width (in case the numbers don't fit in the fields)




