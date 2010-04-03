STFX Binary Technologies

  • Experts
  • Abigail Refiati
    Abigail Refiati

    Abigail Refiati

    • Fund Manager and EA Developer at  STFX Technologies
    • Indonesia
    • 694
    SMART TRADER FX TECHNOLOGIES is a Professional Fund Manager with the Multy Strategy Automatic Trading and EA Developer for MT4 - MT5 - COPY TRADE. Education Trading for Forex - Gold - Oil - Volatility Index - Binary Options.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES

  • EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100
  • The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading.
  • EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two
  • Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions
  • The choice of indicators for position entries used is PSAR, Bollinger Band, MACD, Sthochastic, QQE

SMART FEATURE FOR MARTINGALE AND STRATEGIES

    • Entry position and addition of levels only in the buy or sell signal area.
    • Example : used MACD indicator if the main line is greater than the signal line ( signal Buy ) the EA will open the Buy transaction and when the indicator changes direction to main line smaller than the signal line (signal sell)  EA will not increase the buy position level, in this case EA immediately takes the Sell position until the signal is showing the buy signal then EA will continue the next buy level until the position is closed in profit.

    Recommended parameter template settings :

    • Use time frame M1 or M5 ( Index Volatility 75 )
    • Use indicator ( QQE or Bolinger Band ) 
    • Use max Lot ( Consevative - 3 , Moderate - 5 , Agresive - 10 )
    • Conservative : Deposit $500 - 1.000 , Moderate : Deposit $ 2.000 - 5000 , Agressive : Deposit $10.000 more.
    • Conservative : Target 5-10 % , Moderate : Target 15-35 % , Agressive : Target 40-100 %
    • Download template Strategy 1 ( Conservative )
    • Download template Strategy 2 ( Moderate )
    • Download template Strategy 3 (Agresive )
    • please contact me for datail.
    • Click for open account Volatility Index Binary

    Parameters of the Expert Advisor

    • Lot = 0.01 ( usually starting from the smallest )
    • Take profit = 1000 ( 10.000.000 point in index volatility 75 ( if 0.01 lot=$10 , 0.1 lot = $100 , 1 lot = $1000 )
    • Stop loss = 0

    Semi Auto Trade Mode

    • use manual TR : true ( Manual position entry with trailling stop active )
    • use manual martingal ( Manual position entry )
    • use manual anti martingale ( Manual position entry )

    Full Automatic Trade Mode

    • use automatic trade : true (EA is full automatically active )
    • use martingal  : true (EA automatically uses martingale )
    • use anti martingale : true ( EA automatically uses anti martingale )

    Martingale setting prameter

    • Distance : -500 ( must use mines for the distance point of the martingale )
    • Max level buy : 10 (maximum open buy position) 
    • Max level sell  : 10 (maximum open sell position)

    Anti Martingale setting prameter

    • Distance : 500 ( dont use mines for the distance point of the anti martingale )
    • Max level buy : 10 (maximum open buy position) 
    • Max level sell : 10  (maximum open sell position)

      Multiplier setting 

      • Multiplier martingale : 1 ( initial lot multiplier x1 )
      • Multiplier antivmartingale : 1 ( initial lot multiplier x1 )
      • Add lot martingale : 0.01 ( addition of 0.01 lot every level)
      • Add lot anti martingale : 0.01 ( addition of 0.01 lot every level )
      • Reset after loss : 0 ( if 0 = disable )
      • Reset after profit : 1 ( if 1 = all transactions are closed profit then the level starts from the beginning again ) 

      Initial Trade for Automtic trade entry

      • Automatic trade Stochastich : false ( false = not used , true = used )
      • Automatic trade Bolinger Band : false ( false = not used , true = used )
      • Automatic trade MACD : false ( false = not used , true = used )
      • Automatic trade QQE : true ( used ) (  false = not used , true = used )
      • Automatic trade ST  : false ( false = not used , true = used )

      Trailling Stop setting

      • Use trailling stop : true
      • Use trailling all trade : true
      • Use trailling money : true
      • Use trailling all money : true

      Breakevent Setting

      • Use Break Even Stop : false
      • BEP Start : 160 ( in point )
      • BEP stop : 102 ( in point )

      Trading Hour

      • Start trade : 00:00 ( server time )
      • End Trade : 24:00 ( server time )
      • Modify SL : 0
      • Modify TP : 0

      Display info

      • Show chart panel A : true
      • Show chart panel B : true
      Portfolio real acccount Volatility Index 75 Binary :

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFE2HGvCn14

      Direct Support Click Via:


        STFX TECHNOLOGIES

        PAMM Fund Manager - EA Developer - Trading Education

        Link WhatsApp : https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=6287780030800&text&app_absent=0
        WhatsApp Number : +6287780030800
        please chat to whatsapp for more detailed info


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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Zi Jie Gu
        Experts
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        4.5 (8)
        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Eadvisors Software Inc.
        Experts
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        Experts
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