Dragon Fire Algo

Dragon EA – Institutional Grade Breakout & Profit-Side Pyramiding System

Developer Profile & Background

With over 14 years of hands-on manual and algorithmic trading experience in the Forex market since 2010, Dragon EA is the culmination of my single most successful manual trading strategy—fully automated and refined into an institutional-grade expert advisor.

Core Strategy & Key Highlights

Dynamic Percentage-Based Engine: Operates entirely on proportional risk percentage allocation rather than static fixed-lot sizing, dynamically compounding equity growth while preserving capital safety.

Target Yields: Designed for stable, long-term performance targeting an average 10% to 15% monthly yield .

High Volatility Mastery: Specially engineered and optimized for fast-moving assets including XAUUSD (Gold) and major high-volatility currency pairs.

Dual Market Adaptation: Formulated to perform consistently across both strongly trending, falling, and stable market conditions.

Optimized Broker Execution: Highly tuned and optimized for low-spread environments like Exness (recommended broker), though applicable to major Raw/ECN environments.

Efficient Multi-Year Backtesting: Built on lightweight code architecture allowing fast, reliable backtests over a 6+ year span to easily generate and refine custom .set files.

Custom Capital Sizing: Easily tweakable parameters allow traders to generate custom set files tailored precisely to their exact balance and risk appetite.

Cent Account & Copy Trading Compatibility: Fully compatible with Cent accounts and custom copy-trading setups, offering maximum operational versatility.

Philosophy & Risk Diversification

No strategy or algorithm in financial history can guarantee fixed monthly returns indefinitely on a single asset. Dragon EA was built for long-term survival and compounding wealth.

To achieve sustainable multi-year success:

Diversify Your Capital: Never rely on a single currency pair or a single set file. Portfolio Allocation: Run multiple set files across a basket of diversified assets to distribute market risk evenly.

Recommended Setup & Guidelines

Asset Focus: Gold (XAUUSD) & Major Volatile Pairs

Broker: Exness (Raw/Zero Spread recommended)

Hosting: 24/7 VPS environment with low latency.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and financial instruments involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of any trading strategy or expert advisor is not indicative of future results. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before deciding to trade Forex using automated algorithms, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with risk capital that you can afford to lose.