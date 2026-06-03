Limited Introductory Pricing

YZH AlgoCore Monthly Membership

First 20 Members: $100/month

Next 20 Members: $300/month

After the first 40 memberships: $600/month

Note: These prices are part of a limited introductory promotion. Once all 40 promotional memberships are taken, all new monthly subscriptions will be available at $600/month.





YZH AlgoCore — One Robot, Six Instruments Smart Algorithms. Disciplined Execution.

There are thousands of "gold robots" on the market. How many of them can run the same engine on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and BTCUSD — with zero configuration changes?

YZH AlgoCore is now a true multi-symbol system. Attach it to a chart and it simply knows: the robot detects the symbol automatically and loads its dedicated built-in profile. Timeframes, indicator configuration, scaling behavior — everything is defined internally, per instrument. Six instruments, one license — instead of six separate robot price tags.

Why YZH AlgoCore?

Most trading systems fail not because of bad strategy, but because of inconsistent execution. Most grid robots open positions blindly at fixed intervals and hand over the account at the first strong trend. YZH AlgoCore targets both problems:

Selective entries: Every position series starts with a strategy-based signal. Scaling never engages until the algorithm confirms market conditions.

Every position series starts with a strategy-based signal. Scaling never engages until the algorithm confirms market conditions. Engineered defense: The multi-layer smart recovery module has been tested and hardened against real crash scenarios. Pre-trade margin validation inspects every order — the robot refuses to open positions your account cannot carry. The stall-exit resolver detects non-progressing position groups and releases your capital.

The multi-layer smart recovery module has been tested and hardened against real crash scenarios. Pre-trade margin validation inspects every order — the robot positions your account cannot carry. The stall-exit resolver detects non-progressing position groups and releases your capital. Profit never waits: Take-profit closes execute instantly, even inside news windows and filter hours. Filters restrict new risk only — never your gains.

Highlights

6 instruments, one robot: XAUUSD (flagship) + EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, BTCUSD

Automatic symbol detection — zero extra configuration

Strategy-based selective entries

Multi-layer smart recovery engine

Pre-trade margin level validation

Stall-exit resolver

News, session, spread and daily-loss filters

Daily profit target protection

Hedging, netting, ECN, cent, micro — all MT5 account types

After Purchase

Private user group + up-to-date recommended set files (per symbol)

Installation and optimization support

Free updates, priority technical support

Important: After purchase, please send a private message — following verification you will receive the current recommended settings, group access and support.

NOTE: The downloadable demo is for backtesting only. The live demo edition (with news filter and real-time conditions) is available on request via private message.

Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. It is recommended to test the system with appropriate risk settings before using it on a live account.