YZH AlgoCore
- Experts
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Yusuf Ziya HazeralMy name is Yusuf, founder of YZH AlgoCore.
I am a trader, system builder, and algorithm developer focused on creating practical trading solutions based on structure, discipline, and automation.
- Version: 10.8
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Limited Introductory Pricing
YZH AlgoCore Monthly Membership
First 20 Members: $100/month
Next 20 Members: $300/month
After the first 40 memberships: $600/month
Note: These prices are part of a limited introductory promotion. Once all 40 promotional memberships are taken, all new monthly subscriptions will be available at $600/month.
YZH AlgoCore — One Robot, Six Instruments Smart Algorithms. Disciplined Execution.
There are thousands of "gold robots" on the market. How many of them can run the same engine on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and BTCUSD — with zero configuration changes?
YZH AlgoCore is now a true multi-symbol system. Attach it to a chart and it simply knows: the robot detects the symbol automatically and loads its dedicated built-in profile. Timeframes, indicator configuration, scaling behavior — everything is defined internally, per instrument. Six instruments, one license — instead of six separate robot price tags.
Why YZH AlgoCore?
Most trading systems fail not because of bad strategy, but because of inconsistent execution. Most grid robots open positions blindly at fixed intervals and hand over the account at the first strong trend. YZH AlgoCore targets both problems:
- Selective entries: Every position series starts with a strategy-based signal. Scaling never engages until the algorithm confirms market conditions.
- Engineered defense: The multi-layer smart recovery module has been tested and hardened against real crash scenarios. Pre-trade margin validation inspects every order — the robot refuses to open positions your account cannot carry. The stall-exit resolver detects non-progressing position groups and releases your capital.
- Profit never waits: Take-profit closes execute instantly, even inside news windows and filter hours. Filters restrict new risk only — never your gains.
Highlights
- 6 instruments, one robot: XAUUSD (flagship) + EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, BTCUSD
- Automatic symbol detection — zero extra configuration
- Strategy-based selective entries
- Multi-layer smart recovery engine
- Pre-trade margin level validation
- Stall-exit resolver
- News, session, spread and daily-loss filters
- Daily profit target protection
- Hedging, netting, ECN, cent, micro — all MT5 account types
After Purchase
- Private user group + up-to-date recommended set files (per symbol)
- Installation and optimization support
- Free updates, priority technical support
Important: After purchase, please send a private message — following verification you will receive the current recommended settings, group access and support.
NOTE: The downloadable demo is for backtesting only. The live demo edition (with news filter and real-time conditions) is available on request via private message.
Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. It is recommended to test the system with appropriate risk settings before using it on a live account.
Aldığım ilk botlardan birisi risk yönetimi ve sonuçları anlatıldığı gibi tutarlı. Alalı 1 ayı geçti fakat yeni yeni aktif kullanabildim yoğunluğumdan dolayı. öncesinde demo da kullandım ve sonuçları tatmin ediciydi şuan canlı hesaba geçtim orda kullanıyorum artık, çünkü güven veriyor. İşlemlere körü körüne girmiyor ve özellikle son güncellemeden dolayı risk yönetimi oldukça dengeli ve stabil geliştiricinin robotunun arkasında durup geliştirmesi ayrıca önemli. Canlı yayınlarda yapılan backtestleri izledim sonra satın almaya karar verdim ve şu ana kadar elde ettiğim performans yayındaki ile büyük ölçüde örtüşüyor. Ben sadece XAUUSD tarafında çalıştırıyorum ama birden fazla paritede çalıştırabilirsiniz ve şuan disiplinli çalışıyor. Elbette hiçbir sistem %100 kazandırmaz bakalım devamında neler olucak ama istikrarlı olup güven verdiğini söyleyebilirim. Rastgele grid işlem alan bir bot değil. Bot arayışında olanların mutlaka incelemesini tavsiye ederim. ileride edindiğim tecrübelerimi burada sürekli güncelleyeceğim.
15.7.2026