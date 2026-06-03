YZH AlgoCore

5

 Limited Introductory Pricing

YZH AlgoCore Monthly Membership

First 20 Members: $100/month

Next 20 Members: $300/month

After the first 40 memberships: $600/month

Note: These prices are part of a limited introductory promotion. Once all 40 promotional memberships are taken, all new monthly subscriptions will be available at $600/month.


YZH AlgoCore — One Robot, Six Instruments Smart Algorithms. Disciplined Execution.

There are thousands of "gold robots" on the market. How many of them can run the same engine on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and BTCUSD — with zero configuration changes?

YZH AlgoCore is now a true multi-symbol system. Attach it to a chart and it simply knows: the robot detects the symbol automatically and loads its dedicated built-in profile. Timeframes, indicator configuration, scaling behavior — everything is defined internally, per instrument. Six instruments, one license — instead of six separate robot price tags.

Why YZH AlgoCore?

Most trading systems fail not because of bad strategy, but because of inconsistent execution. Most grid robots open positions blindly at fixed intervals and hand over the account at the first strong trend. YZH AlgoCore targets both problems:

  • Selective entries: Every position series starts with a strategy-based signal. Scaling never engages until the algorithm confirms market conditions.
  • Engineered defense: The multi-layer smart recovery module has been tested and hardened against real crash scenarios. Pre-trade margin validation inspects every order — the robot refuses to open positions your account cannot carry. The stall-exit resolver detects non-progressing position groups and releases your capital.
  • Profit never waits: Take-profit closes execute instantly, even inside news windows and filter hours. Filters restrict new risk only — never your gains.

Highlights

  • 6 instruments, one robot: XAUUSD (flagship) + EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, BTCUSD
  • Automatic symbol detection — zero extra configuration
  • Strategy-based selective entries
  • Multi-layer smart recovery engine
  • Pre-trade margin level validation
  • Stall-exit resolver
  • News, session, spread and daily-loss filters
  • Daily profit target protection
  • Hedging, netting, ECN, cent, micro — all MT5 account types

After Purchase

  • Private user group + up-to-date recommended set files (per symbol)
  • Installation and optimization support
  • Free updates, priority technical support

Important: After purchase, please send a private message — following verification you will receive the current recommended settings, group access and support.

NOTE: The downloadable demo is for backtesting only. The live demo edition (with news filter and real-time conditions) is available on request via private message.

Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. It is recommended to test the system with appropriate risk settings before using it on a live account.

Reviews 1
Iskender Egrikale
213
Iskender Egrikale 2026.06.11 13:48 
 

Aldığım ilk botlardan birisi risk yönetimi ve sonuçları anlatıldığı gibi tutarlı. Alalı 1 ayı geçti fakat yeni yeni aktif kullanabildim yoğunluğumdan dolayı. öncesinde demo da kullandım ve sonuçları tatmin ediciydi şuan canlı hesaba geçtim orda kullanıyorum artık, çünkü güven veriyor. İşlemlere körü körüne girmiyor ve özellikle son güncellemeden dolayı risk yönetimi oldukça dengeli ve stabil geliştiricinin robotunun arkasında durup geliştirmesi ayrıca önemli. Canlı yayınlarda yapılan backtestleri izledim sonra satın almaya karar verdim ve şu ana kadar elde ettiğim performans yayındaki ile büyük ölçüde örtüşüyor. Ben sadece XAUUSD tarafında çalıştırıyorum ama birden fazla paritede çalıştırabilirsiniz ve şuan disiplinli çalışıyor. Elbette hiçbir sistem %100 kazandırmaz bakalım devamında neler olucak ama istikrarlı olup güven verdiğini söyleyebilirim. Rastgele grid işlem alan bir bot değil. Bot arayışında olanların mutlaka incelemesini tavsiye ederim. ileride edindiğim tecrübelerimi burada sürekli güncelleyeceğim.

15.7.2026

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4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Iskender Egrikale
213
Iskender Egrikale 2026.06.11 13:48 
 

Aldığım ilk botlardan birisi risk yönetimi ve sonuçları anlatıldığı gibi tutarlı. Alalı 1 ayı geçti fakat yeni yeni aktif kullanabildim yoğunluğumdan dolayı. öncesinde demo da kullandım ve sonuçları tatmin ediciydi şuan canlı hesaba geçtim orda kullanıyorum artık, çünkü güven veriyor. İşlemlere körü körüne girmiyor ve özellikle son güncellemeden dolayı risk yönetimi oldukça dengeli ve stabil geliştiricinin robotunun arkasında durup geliştirmesi ayrıca önemli. Canlı yayınlarda yapılan backtestleri izledim sonra satın almaya karar verdim ve şu ana kadar elde ettiğim performans yayındaki ile büyük ölçüde örtüşüyor. Ben sadece XAUUSD tarafında çalıştırıyorum ama birden fazla paritede çalıştırabilirsiniz ve şuan disiplinli çalışıyor. Elbette hiçbir sistem %100 kazandırmaz bakalım devamında neler olucak ama istikrarlı olup güven verdiğini söyleyebilirim. Rastgele grid işlem alan bir bot değil. Bot arayışında olanların mutlaka incelemesini tavsiye ederim. ileride edindiğim tecrübelerimi burada sürekli güncelleyeceğim.

15.7.2026

Yusuf Ziya Hazeral
181
Reply from developer Yusuf Ziya Hazeral 2026.06.14 15:28
Değerli geri bildiriminiz için teşekkür ederim. Robotu satın almadan önce canlı yayınlarımızı takip edip kendi değerlendirmenizi yapmanız ve sonrasında elde ettiğiniz sonuçların yayınlarda paylaşılan performansla büyük ölçüde örtüştüğünü belirtmeniz bizim için oldukça kıymetli. YZH AlgoCore geliştirilirken temel hedefimiz, rastgele işlem açan bir sistem oluşturmak değil; belirli kurallar çerçevesinde piyasa koşullarını analiz eden, risk yönetimini ön planda tutan ve disiplinli şekilde çalışan bir yapı oluşturmaktı. Bu nedenle yorumunuzda özellikle risk yönetimi ve işlem seçiciliğine değinmeniz bizi ayrıca memnun etti. Gerçek hesap sürecinizde de olumlu sonuçlar elde etmenizi dilerim. Elbette finansal piyasalarda hiçbir sistemin her zaman kazanç sağlayacağının garantisi yoktur. Bu nedenle uzun vadeli değerlendirmeler ve disiplinli risk yönetimi her zaman büyük önem taşır. Tecrübelerinizi ilerleyen süreçte de paylaşmanız hem bizim hem de robotu inceleyen diğer kullanıcılar için çok değerli olacaktır. Tekrar teşekkür eder, bol kazançlar dilerim.
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