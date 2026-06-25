Ziu 948 NY Gold Expert Advisor

Ziu Institutional is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1-minute timeframe. It performs a single daily evaluation at 9:48 New York time and manages the position with partial Take Profit closes, break-even, protective trailing and forced close at the end of the NY session.

The decision engine combines several market structure scenarios computed at 9:47 NY: London range sweeps, Fibonacci levels across macro, micro and session ranges, Fair Value Gaps on H4, H1 and M5, prior H1 and H4 candles, and structural patterns on M5. The selected scenario determines direction, entry price and structural stop loss.

Operational behavior

The system evaluates the market once a day at 9:48 New York time and opens a single position.

Optionally, a second entry can be enabled at 10:03 New York time (with execution no later than 10:10 NY). This second entry is disabled by default and must be activated by the operator through an input parameter. When enabled, it acts as a recovery entry after the main 9:48 trade was skipped or closed at Stop Loss without hitting TP1. When disabled, the EA operates a single trade per day. Maximum two operations per day when the second entry is enabled.

. No overnight risk: any open position is force-closed before 16:00 New York time.

The EA automatically detects the broker server offset and whether it applies Daylight Saving Time by analyzing the price history. It works without manual configuration on any broker offering XAUUSD with MetaTrader 5, regardless of whether the server operates on fixed GMT or applies DST.

Risk and lot management

The lot can be calculated in three ways: fixed lot, fixed dollars per trade, or percent of account balance per trade. In risk modes, the lot adapts to the day's structural stop loss, keeping the target risk constant. A configurable maximum lot cap is enforced.

Take Profits, break-even and trailing

Up to four Take Profits can be configured. Each TP is defined by a close percentage of the lot and an R-multiple over the SL. Default configuration: two TPs at 50 and 50 percent, with TP1 at 1R and TP2 at 2R. Break-even moves the SL to the entry price when TP1 is hit. Protective trailing moves the SL to TP1 when price advances a configurable percentage of the segment between TP1 and the last active TP. Every SL adjustment is synchronized with the broker immediately.

Automatic checks and safety

Before every entry, the EA verifies available free margin, SL distance relative to the broker's stops level, and lot validity within the symbol's volume limits. If an external close by the broker is detected, the internal state is updated automatically. If inputs are inconsistent (for example TP percentages that do not add up to 100 or zero risk), the EA pauses and displays a message on the chart until the operator corrects the values. If MetaTrader opens after 9:47 New York time, the EA does not trade that day to prevent entries outside the validated setup.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform. Hedging or netting account. XAUUSD symbol on the 1-minute timeframe. Broker that allows a stop loss of at least 100 pips on XAUUSD. Recommended minimum balance 200 USD to start with 1 percent risk, or 500 to 1000 USD for greater flexibility. 24/5 VPS strongly recommended.

Recommended account type

Low-spread accounts of the ECN or Raw Spread type are recommended. Feed quality and spread during the operating window can affect live trading results.

Configuration by account size

For accounts of 200 to 500 USD, mode 2 (percent of balance) with 1 percent risk is suggested. For accounts of 500 to 2000 USD, mode 2 with risk between 1 and 2 percent. For accounts larger than 2000 USD, mode 2 with risk between 1 and 3 percent, or mode 1 with a fixed dollar amount per trade.

Input parameters. Operational

Use Magic Number. Enables the EA's magic tag on orders. Default true. Recommended to always leave true.

Magic Number. Unique EA identifier. Default 948948. Change only if you run more than one instance on the same account.

Input parameters. Time / Broker

Server-GMT offset (hours). Difference between the broker's server clock and GMT in hours. Default -99, which activates the automatic detection of the offset by analyzing the price history. Works both in live trading and in the Strategy Tester. Change manually only if you need to force a specific offset.

Server applies DST. Indicates whether the broker's server applies European Daylight Saving Time. Default true. In autodetect mode this value is determined automatically and this input acts as a manual override.

Late start tolerance (min). Tolerance in minutes if MetaTrader opens after 9:47 NY. Default 0. Increase to 1 or 2 to forgive brief connection dropouts.

Input parameters. Risk / Sizing

Mode. Sizing mode. 0 fixed lot, 1 dollars per trade, 2 percent of balance. Default 0.

percent of balance. Percent of balance to risk per trade in mode 2. Default 1. Example: with balance 1000 USD and an SL of 200 pips, the calculated lot is 0.05.

dollars to risk. Fixed dollar amount per trade in mode 1. Default 200. Example: with risk 200 USD and SL of 200 pips, the lot is 1.00.

position units total. Number of units in mode 0 (fixed lot). Default 10. Example: 10 units at 0.01 lot per unit equals 0.10 lot.

lot per unit. Size of each unit in MT5 lots. Default 0.01.

Safety cap maximum lot. Absolute lot ceiling per trade. Default 5.0.

Input parameters. Take Profits

Active TPs. Number of active TPs between 1 and 4. Default 2.

Percent to close at TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4. Percentage of the lot to close at each TP. Active percentages must add up to 100. Default values 50 at TP1 and 50 at TP2.

After hitting TP1, percent of TP1 to last TP. Once TP1 is hit, when price advances this percentage of the segment between TP1 and the last active TP, the SL moves to TP1. Default 70. Example with TP1 at 4020 and TP2 at 4040: the SL moves to 4020 when price reaches 4034.

Input parameters. Second entry (10:03 NY)

Enable second entry (10:03 NY). Enables or disables the optional second daily entry at 10:03 New York time. Default false, disabled. When disabled, the EA operates a single trade per day at 9:48 NY, which is the safer configuration with lower drawdown profile. When enabled, the EA may take a second entry at 10:03 NY if the main 9:48 trade was skipped, or if it closed at Stop Loss without first reaching TP1. Enabling this option means the operator accepts the risk profile of up to two trades on the same day.

Input parameters. Break-even

BE. Break-even mode. 0 disabled, 1 move SL to entry when TP1 is hit, 2 move SL to entry after X pips of profit. Default 1.

Pips in favor to move BE. Pips of profit that trigger break-even in mode 2. Default 150.

Input parameters. End of Day close (NY)

Close the position before NY end. Enable forced close before the end of the NY session. Default true. Recommended to keep enabled.

Minutes before 16:00 NY. Minutes before 16:00 NY at which the close runs. Default 10, equivalent to closing at 15:50 NY.

Input parameters. Structural SL / TP

Minimum SL pips. Minimum allowed stop loss in pips. Default 100.

Maximum SL pips. Maximum allowed stop loss in pips. Default 200.

Long SL pips. Extended stop loss for setups that justify a wider distance. Default 220.

TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4 = N x R. Position of each TP as a multiple of R, where R is the SL distance. Default values 1, 2, 3 and 4. Example: with entry at 4000 and SL at 3980, R is 20. TP1 is at 4020, TP2 at 4040, TP3 at 4060 and TP4 at 4080.

How to verify the version

When loading the EA on a chart, the Experts tab of the MetaTrader 5 client will show a line confirming the current version and build. Additionally, the EA will display the result of the automatic detection of the server timezone.

Support

For technical support, please use the private messaging system available on this page. After your purchase, send a private message on this page to receive the detailed inputs manual in PDF format and the configuration instructions.

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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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