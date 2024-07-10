The Machine by New Capital

Short description

Counter-trend EA for AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD. Low-risk mean reversion with controlled martingale and funding-account presets.

Live monitoring

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2257448

What it is

A counter-trend mean-reversion Expert Advisor designed to produce steady monthly returns under conservative risk. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection (including funding account rules) and prefer transparent, testable logic.

How it trades

Entry logic: Sells/buys short-term overextensions back to the mean after trend stretches; filters include volatility bands and spread control.

Trade management: Fixed SL/TP with optional trailing; soft daily equity stop; session filter to avoid illiquid periods.

Risk model: Small initial lot with controlled martingale (multiplier and max levels are capped). This improves strike rate while keeping floating drawdown within predefined limits.

Key facts

Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

Approach: Mean reversion with pullback entries.

Risk posture: Low-risk presets provided; adjustable.

Strike rate / depth: Profit Factor ~ 1.77 over 2700+ trades on live monitoring (subject to change; see signal).

Use cases: Personal accounts and funding challenges where rules permit this style.

What you get

Compiled files: EX5 (MT5). EX4 (MT4) available on request as a separate product listing.

Set files: Ready-to-run presets for the listed pairs.

Backtest files: Reports for transparency and parameter tuning guidance.

Support & updates: Via MQL5 messages and our MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/newcapital

Setup (recommended)

Open a chart for any supported pair. Apply the provided set file for that pair (includes timeframe and risk). Ensure spreads and commissions are typical for that symbol. Start with demo or very low risk, then scale gradually.

Inputs overview (grouped)

Risk & limits

RiskPercent – percent risk per initial order.

DailyEquityStop% – soft equity stop for the trading day.

MaxDrawdown% – equity protection.

Position sizing

StartLot – initial lot size (used if fixed mode).

UseAutolot / AutolotPerBalance – balance-based sizing.

Recovery (controlled martingale)

UseRecovery – enable/disable.

Multiplier – step multiplier (capped).

MaxLevels – maximum additional orders.

Execution filters

MaxSpreadPoints – skip trades if exceeded.

TradingSessions – hours to allow trading.

NewsPause (if used) – disable around high-impact news.

Signals

MeanPeriod , BandDeviation , OverextensionThreshold – entry conditions.

ATRperiod , SL_ATR_Mult , TP_ATR_Mult – volatility-based SL/TP.

TrailActivatePips , TrailStepPips – optional trailing.

(Parameter names may differ slightly depending on your build; use the provided set files as the reference.)

Backtesting guidance

Test with realistic spreads/commissions and Every tick based on real ticks .

Validate robustness with multiple years and the three target pairs.

Review equity curves and worst-case floating drawdown, not only PF.

Broker & account notes

Use a broker with consistently low spreads on AUDCAD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD.

Leverage and symbol contract sizes affect sizing; keep presets conservative.

Funding accounts: Many firms restrict recovery/martingale. Verify rules before use.

Transparency & risk disclosure

This EA uses a controlled martingale. While presets are conservative, this approach can produce periods of elevated floating drawdown and is not suitable for building a “never-reset” long-term track record. The live signal is provided for ongoing transparency but may be restarted or paused when risk limits are reached. Test on demo first and size positions responsibly.



